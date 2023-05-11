Lori Vallow Daybell the ‘one common thread.’ Prosecution begins closing arguments

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood told a packed courtroom there is “one common thread” in the killing of four people throughout Idaho and Arizona.

“Lori Vallow Daybell is the one who ties this all together,” Wood said at the beginning of the prosecution’s closing arguments Thursday morning.

Prosecutors have spent more than four weeks calling dozens of witnesses, including law enforcement detectives, former friends and family members to try to convict the 49-year-old Rexburg mother of the first-degree murders of two of her children.

Four years ago, authorities found the remains of 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan buried in shallow graves on the property of Chad Daybell, Vallow Daybell’s husband. Prosecutors in the indictment alleged the Daybells espoused religious beliefs “for the purpose of justifying” or encouraging the homicides.

“No one here is charged because of their religious beliefs,” Wood said. “They are charged for using those religious beliefs for the purpose of murder.”

To be convicted of the first-degree murder charges of JJ and Tylee, a 12-person jury will need to conclude that Vallow Daybell killed, encouraged or commanded someone else to kill her children.

Wood said aiding and abetting in the killings is “just the same as pulling the trigger.”

The Daybells — who had a months-long affair — were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held fringe beliefs that people could be possessed by dark spirits or zombies.

Two of Vallow Daybell’s former friends — Melaine Gibb and Zulema Pastenes — said during their testimonies that they’d participated in “castings” with Vallow Daybell to cast out dark spirits from an individual’s body. Gibb said that if they performed the casting properly, the individual would die, and Pastenes said a dark spirit could be kept out by binding or burning the body.

Prosecutors have also alleged the Daybells conspired to murder her children along with Chad Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell. A trial date hasn’t been set for Chad Daybell — who’s also charged with the first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell — but his trial could occur in June 2024.

Vallow Daybell is also charged with grand theft for allegedly collecting the children’s Social Security benefits after the children were dead along with benefits that she received for childcare.

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell faces a felony charge for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with her brother.

Fingerprints, hair sample found with JJ’s remains

Two key pieces of physical evidence were presented by forensic scientists during the trial: fingerprints and a hair sample.

Idaho State Police forensic biologist Katherine Dace during the third week of testimony said she located and sent a hair sample to a private lab that worked with the Rexburg Police Department. The hair sample was stuck to a piece of duct tape, which was on the outside of a garbage bag that held JJ’s body.

JJ’s body was found wrapped in a black garbage bag and bound in duct tape, while Tylee’s remains were burned and found in pieces.

“JJ’s voice was silenced forever by a strip of duct placed over his mouth,” Wood said during closing arguments.

DNA analyst Keeley Coleman, who works for Bode Technology, said in her testimony that the hair sample belonged to Vallow Daybell.

Idaho State Police Forensic Scientist Tara Martinez also testified and said she found fingerprints on a portion of the black plastic garbage bag that was found around JJ’s body. The fingerprints matched Alex Cox, Vallow Daybell’s brother, who investigators said also conspired to murder the children. Cox died of natural causes in 2019.

Wood said the Daybells “recruited and groomed” Cox.

Vallow Daybell’s criminal trial is nearing its end after nearly five weeks of prosecutors presenting witnesses. The defense chose not to present any evidence. It’s unknown how long the jury panel will take to reach a verdict, but there is no set time limit.

Before the jury begins deliberations, 7th District Judge Steven Boyce is expected to dismiss six of the jurors because extra jurors were added as alternates.