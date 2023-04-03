Live updates: Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial begins. Potential jurors appear in courthouse

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

It’s the first day of the highly anticipated jury trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

Dozens of possible jurors, reporters, court staff and members of the public made their way through security at the Ada County Courthouse early Monday morning.

Roughly 1,800 potential jurors were summoned by 7th District Judge Steven Boyce and were asked to fill out a jury questionnaire, KTVB reported. Those questionnaires were then looked over by both Vallow Daybell’s defense team and the prosecution to narrow down the enormous jury pool. The questions asked to the potential jurors were not available to the public.

The remaining jurors, in small groups, will be asked questions by the defense, prosecution and the judge this week until the respective legal teams have settled on a 12-person jury and six alternates. The public is not allowed in the courtroom during jury selection, also known as voir dire, and instead, reporters and family members are watching the process through a live stream in a separate room inside the Ada County Courthouse.

Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell — whose trial date has not been set — have been charged with the first-degree murders of her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Chad Daybell was accused of the first-degree murder of his former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow Daybell was also charged with conspiring to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona.

10 A.M. — 2 jurors excused because of work concerns

Roughly an hour into jury selection, two male jurors were excused because of concerns about their jobs and the extensive length of the jury trial. The trial could take up to 10 weeks.

The first juror said that his employer wouldn’t pay him more than two weeks of paid vacation. The other juror, identified as 314, also cited work concerns and added that he had a planned vacation in May and wasn’t sure if he’d be able to get a refund.

Boyce excused both jurors.

Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood began questioning a small group of jurors and asked that the jurors answer the prosecution’s questions with brutal honesty.

He also pointed to the fact that some of the evidence in the case, such as autopsy photos, will be “emotionally charged” because the trial involves the killing of two underage children — 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow. Wood asked whether the potential jurors could remain “fair and impartial,” given the children’s deaths.

A female juror raised concerns about whether she could remain neutral because she wasn’t aware children were involved in the case. Another male juror said that while he didn’t want to see autopsy photos, he could remain fair and impartial.

Check this story for live updates on Vallow Daybell's trial.