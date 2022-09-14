Who is Lori Vallow Daybell, the woman at the center of Netflix's 'Sins Of Our Mother'?

A new Netflix documentary series follows the story of the deaths of two children - Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow - who were found dead in June 2020 after their disappearance. “Sins of Our Mother”, directed by Skye Borgman, is a three-part series that focuses on the relationship between Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of murdering her two children, and Colby Ryan, her oldest and only living child.

If you are a true crime fan, you likely have more questions about who these people are after or even while you are watching the show. The Arizona Republic has done some extensive reporting on this case.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who is Lori Vallow?

Lori Vallow Daybell, born in 1973, is originally from San Bernardino, California. She is described as “a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God”. Vallow would marry four times going by a couple of different names. Known initially as Lori Norene Cox, then Lori Ryan Daybell, Lori Norene Lagioia, Lori Vallow Daybell, and now Lori Vallow.

She would have two kids in her marriages, Colby and Tylee, and would later adopt J.J.

Where is Lori Vallow now?

The 49-year-old is in jail in Idaho waiting to stand trial for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. This is related to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, the death of Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s first wife, and her two youngest children.

The court case has been extended since May 2021, when a judge decided that Vallow charged was not fit to participate in her own court proceedings. A decision that was re-affirmed later that year in September 2021. She would instead begin treatment at a mental health facility.

Earlier in 2022, Vallow had her competency restored and criminal proceedings resumed. During her arraignment in April 2022, Vallow opted to be silent when asked to enter her plea to the charges she is facing. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf by 7th District Judge Steven Boyce.

Who is Colby Ryan?

Colby Ryan, 26, is the oldest son of Lori Vallow. He is at the center of the new Netflix docu-series, which follows the disappearance and murders of his younger siblings.

Ryan was arrested earlier this month by Mesa Police after his wife Kelsee Ryan accused him of rape. These accusations have been dropped.

Who is Charles Vallow and how did he die?

Charles Vallow is Lori Vallow's fourth husband. They married in 2006. Together they raised Tylee Ryan, Lori’s daughter from her previous marriage. Then in 2011, they would adopt J.J. Vallow. Their marriage was described as happy and Lori was an ideal mother.

That would change after Lori Vallow would begin to associate herself with Chad Daybell in 2018. Investigators learned that Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell began an extramarital affair shortly afterward, records said. Charles Vallow and his wife would become estranged, and Charles contacted Gilbert Police, concerned about Lori’s mental health and religious beliefs.

In June 2019 Chalres Vallow would discover a “fictitious letter” that Lori sent on behalf of him asking Chad Daybell to come to Arizona to help him write a book. This would start a tumultuous encounter between Lori and Charles.

During an intervention for Lori planned by Charles and Lori’s brother, Adam Cox, a confrontation occurred that would eventually lead to Charles’ death. The intervention was meant to confront Lori about the letter and her "radical beliefs."

Lori learned about the intervention beforehand and sought help from Daybell and another one of her brothers, Alexander Cox.

On July 11, 2019, an argument broke out between Charles and Lori, police reports later said. Alexander Cox would end up shooting Charles after he reportedly struck Alexander on the back of the head with a bat.

No criminal charges were filed at the time, but after further investigation, police said Vallow and Cox conspired to kill Charles Vallow.

Who is Chad Daybell?

Lori Vallow met Chad Daybell, an author of doomsday books, in 2018. The pair began planning for the apocalypse, based on Daybell's extreme doomsday ideologies.

After the events that would lead to the death of Charles Vallow, Lori’s youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, went missing in September 2019. During that time, Chad Daybell’s wife, Tammy Daybell, reportedly died in her sleep in October 2019.

Lori and Chad got married in Hawaii, two weeks later, in November 2019.

After a search for J.J. and Tylee, their bodies were found in Idaho buried in Daybell’s family garden.

In May 2021, Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of J.J. and Tylee. Daybell would also be charged for the death of Tammy, he has pleaded not guilty.

Where did Lori Vallow live in Arizona?

Vallow lived in Gilbert with her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and their children. After experiencing marital problems, Charles Vallow would contact the Gilbert Police Department to get a mental health order for Lori Vallow in 2019. She was evaluated and later released, disappearing shortly afterward.

She would return to Arizona and rent a home near Chandler Heights and Gilbert Roads later that summer in 2019.

Have a question you need answered? Reach the reporter at rromeroruiz@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @raphaeldelag.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who is Lori Vallow Daybell, the woman in Netflix's 'Sins Of Our Mother'?