Lori Vallow murder case proceedings suspended as court says she 'lacks fitness to proceed'

The ongoing murder case against Idaho "cult mom" Lori Vallow has reportedly been suspended, as the court ruled Tuesday she is "not dangerously mentally ill" but she "lacks fitness to proceed."

Vallow has been committed to an Idaho Department of Health facility, where she will remain for up to three months – bringing to a temporary halt the proceedings for murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges against the mother of three, according to court papers filed late Tuesday and obtained by FOX 10 Phoenix.

She and her husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted late last month on murder and conspiracy charges, among others, in connection with the deaths of several people, including Lori’s two children, officials have said.

IDAHO PROSECUTOR WITHDRAWS CONTEST OF 'CULT MOM' LORI VALLOW'S COMPETENCY

The pair is at the center of a tangled case that involves several suspicious deaths, as well as a bizarre apocalyptic religious belief that prosecutors claim the couple designed to justify the murders of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 49-year-old Tammy Daybell.

Vallow and Daybell were each indicted on multiple counts each of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder related to the deaths of JJ and Tylee, officials announced at the time.

LORI VALLOW, CHAD DAYBELL 'DOOMSDAY' MURDERS: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Vallow was also hit with a grand theft charge related to the Social Security benefits for her children, according to court papers shared online by EastIdahoNews.com.

At the end of May, Vallow was declared not competent to stand trial in Idaho, according to an order filed in a Fremont County court. The Idaho Statesman reported at the time that she needed restorative treatment and must be returned to competency before her criminal case in Idaho can move forward. The order noted that prosecutors are contesting the outcome and a hearing will be needed.

But just this week, prosecutors withdrew their opposition to the competency determination.

Court papers filed Monday read: "The state further does not object to a medical physician’s evaluation and diagnosis of the Defendant with a corresponding treatment plan for the purpose of restoring the Defendant’s competence."

