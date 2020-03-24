Lori Vallow saw her now-missing kids Joshua and Tylee as 'zombies,' court docs say

Lori Vallow, who is in jail in connection to the monthslong disappearance of two of her children, thought the two had been possessed and were zombies, according to newly filed court documents.

The claims were made in documents filed last week in an Arizona court by Vallow's niece's ex-husband, who has also said his former wife knows the whereabouts of Vallow's children, Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, who were last seen in September.

Brandon Boudreaux made the claims about Vallow's thinking her children were zombies in a court filing connected to his battle with his ex-wife, Melani Boudreaux Pawlowski, over custody of their children, according to East Idaho News, which obtained a copy of the document.

The filing includes an alleged conversation Pawlowski's current husband had with his attorneys after meeting with law enforcement.

It says that Melani Pawlowski told her husband she was concerned about Joshua and Tylee because Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, believed "their children had been possessed and had become zombies."

Melani Pawlowski (Jacques Billeaud / AP) More

Zombies are described in the court documents as "human bodies that have had their original spirits forced from them and have been possessed" by either a demon, a disembodied spirit or a worm or slug.

“She shared concerns that she’s been told Brandon needed to die and that may indicate that Tylee and JJ needed to die as well," the document alleges, referring to Joshua by his nickname.

The filing described a cult-like religion that in addition to zombies included beliefs in teleportation and "dark and light portals."

Pawlowski allegedly told her husband that she learned about some of these beliefs from a temple and from Vallow and Daybell, the document states. Ian Pawlowski said the first time he heard about these. notions it was a "jolt," but that he tried to keep an open mind.

Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan. (Freemont County Sheriff's Office) More

The filing does not say how Boudreaux obtained this information, and attorneys for Melani and Ian Pawlowski could not immediately be reached on Tuesday. Attempts to reach an attorney for Vallow were also not immediately successful.

In a petition filed in February, Boudreaux said that his ex-wife knows where Vallow's children are.

Police in Rexburg, Idaho began searching for Joshua and Tylee in November, two months after they were last reported seen, after authorities tried to conduct a welfare check on Joshua.

Pawlowski's attorneys has denied the claim that his client knows where the children are.

“Mrs. Pawlowski has cooperated with law enforcement, including meeting for hours with the FBI on three separate days. As she told the FBI, Melani does not know the whereabouts of the missing children of her aunt, Lori Vallow," one of her attorneys, Robert P. Jarvis, said in a press release.

Authorities have said that Vallow and Daybell are not cooperating with the investigation into Joshua and Tylee's disappearance. Vallow was arrested in February on charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children after she and her husband were found in Hawaii.

She was extradited to Idaho where she is being held on a $1 million bond.