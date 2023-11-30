Lori Vallow seen in new mug shot after ‘very chatty’ extradition trip to Arizona

Lori Vallow has a new home hundreds of miles away from Idaho.

The so-called “cult mom”, who was convicted earlier this year for the murders of her two children in the Gem State, was “very chatty” with deputies the 18-hour drive to Arizona where she faces conspiracy charges in the murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

A new mug shot was taken as she was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Wednesday, showing her with a wide-eyed expression.

At a press conference on Thursday, Sheriff Paul Penzone revealed Lori was very talkative on the long ride to Arizona, and described her demeanor as sociable.

At the 50-year-old’s initial appearance at the Maricopa County Superior courthouse Thursday morning, Lori asked if her two cases would be combined, to which the judge explained that there would be two separate proceedings. Her hearing date is set for 7 December.

Lori has been incarcerated at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center since August when Judge Steven Boyce handed down three life sentences for the murders of her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and 7-year-old JJ Vallow.

She was also found guilty of conspiring to commit the murder of her alleged cult leader husbandChad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow is seen in her new mug shot following her extradition to Arizona (Maricopa County Jail)

Last month, Idaho Gov Brad Little signed an extradition warrant allowing Arizona officials to temporarily take custody of Vallow so she can face more criminal charges.

According to a statement provided to East Idaho News by the Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, deputies in Arizona travelled to Idaho to pick Daybell up in a vehicle as weather created complications to have her travel by air.

“On Nov. 30, deputies arrived back in Maricopa County just after midnight. Suspect Vallow was booked in the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office ITR facility. This is one example of the exceptional, understated and efficient operations conducted by the Extraditions Detail of MCSO,” Mr Penzone said.

“Suspect Lori Vallow will stay in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. The Maricopa county Attorney’s Office will assume prosecution of the allegations. Pursuing criminals and bringing them to justice is what we do, and we’re very good at it.”

Charles was shot and killed by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox. Cox told police he acted in self-defence, and he was never charged. Cox died later that year of what investigators said were natural causes.

Charles and Lori Vallow pictured together. Lori is charged with conspiracy to murder Charles in Arizona (Provided)

Shortly after Charles died, Lori and her kids moved to Idaho. Prosecutors said she made the move to be closer to her then-boyfriend, Mr Daybell, and that together the two plotted to remove any obstacle to their happiness.

Two weeks before they got married on a beach in Hawaii while the children were missing, Mr Daybell’s then-wife Tammy died of what was initially believed to be natural causes.

But authorities became suspicious when Lori and Mr Daybell married just two weeks later, later determining Tammy had been asphyxiated.

Meanwhile, another person connected to the family reported an attempted shooting. Brandon Boudreaux, who had recently divorced Lori’s niece, said someone driving a Jeep had shot at him outside his home. The Jeep matched the description of one that had been purchased by Charles before his death.

The Arizona indictment charges Lori with conspiring to kill Charles and Mr Boudreaux.

If found guilty of the conspiracy charges in Arizona, she could face another life sentence.

Her inmate resident page was updated at 3.34am on Thursday and says she is “not currently in an IDOC facility,” East Idaho News reported.

It’s unclear when Mr Daybell will appear in court in Arizona.

Mr Daybell has been in the Fremont County Jail since he was arrested in June 2020. He is set to stand trial 1 April on murder charges in Ada County, where his wife was tried. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.