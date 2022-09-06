Lori Vallow’s son charged with sexual assault

The 26-year-old son of Lori Vallow Daybell, the “doomsday cult” mom accused of murdering her youngest two children, allegedly raped a woman at her Arizona home.

Colby Ryan has been arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violent sexual assault, Fox 10 reported Monday.

Ryan went over to the home of the victim, who has not been publicly identified, to watch TV when the two began hooking up, according to the arrest affidavit. When the victim told Ryan to stop repeatedly, he instead allegedly raped her.

The victim told police that Ryan “said he was sorry and started to cry” after the alleged assault, then slept on the couch while she went in her bedroom.

The next morning, she said, Ryan confessed to raping her in a recorded conversation, according to the affidavit.

Ryan also confessed to police, according to Fox 10.

He is currently being held on $10,000 bail.

Ryan is the eldest son of Lori Vallow and her second husband, William Lagioia, and was later adopted by her third husband, Joseph Anthony Ryan Jr., father of Tylee Ryan.

Vallow and her newest husband, Chad Daybell, have been charged with murdering her younger children, Tylee and JJ, who were found buried in Daybell’s backyard.