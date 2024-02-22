Lori Vallow to stand trial in Arizona, Chad Daybell in Idaho

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Monday, July 31, 2023. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com via Associated Press

After being extradited from Idaho to Arizona, Lori Vallow appeared in court Wednesday for a case scheduling conference.

In an Idaho courtroom during the summer last year, Vallow was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, two of her children. She also received a life sentence for conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the death of Tammy Daybell. Tammy Daybell was the wife of Chad Daybell, whom Vallow later married.

A Maricopa County, Arizona, the grand jury indicted Lori Vallow in 2021 on one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection to the death of Charles Vallow, one of Lori Vallow’s former husbands. East Idaho News reported Lori Vallow was also indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in relation to the alleged attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Vallow’s niece. She has entered a not guilty plea.

Vallow is expected to face trial starting on Aug. 1.

It’s possible the trial will be delayed. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Justin Bereksy said during the conference Wednesday that it might not be possible to start then, per East Idaho News. “A large amount of discovery is about to be disclosed — approximately 88,000 pages of discovery. I imagine that’s going to take some time for the defense to get through,” Bereksy said.

Related

When does Chad Daybell’s trial start?

Jury selection is expected to begin on April 1 for Chad Daybell’s trial.

Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of his wife Tammy Daybell and Vallow’s children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. He has pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution and defense agreed that the trial will likely last around eight weeks, East Idaho News reported. Courtroom cameras will livestream the trial.