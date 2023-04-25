Lori Vallow trial – update: Cult mom’s murder trial resumes after Chad Daybell’s ‘raccoon’ text revealed

The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has resumed in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, following a day’s recess on Friday.

The mother-of-three is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, 49.

During the latest testimony in the bombshell case, the court heard how Mr Daybell texted his wife about burying a “raccoon” in the pet cemetery on their property in Rexburg, Idaho.

The message was sent in September 2019, hours after Tylee was last seen alive. JJ vanished days later.

In June 2020, the remains of the two children were found buried on the Daybell property.

Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019. Her death was initially ruled natural causes but has now been found to be asphyxiation.

The case has captured attention due to its ties to bizarre cult beliefs and a string of mystery deaths and murders.

Separate to this trial, Ms Vallow is charged in the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow in Arizona in July 2019.

06:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A phone call between “cult mom” Lori Vallow and her former best friend was played in court during her ongoing trial for the murders of two of her children.

Lori Vallow confronted by best friend about JJ lies in secret recording

04:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds Lori Vallow and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell.

02:30 , Oliver O'Connell

On day six of testimony in the trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow, the jury heard a recording of a phone call between the defendant and her eldest son from the early months of her incarceration.

Colby Ryan, Ms Vallow’s son from her second marriage, was called a witness for the prosecution. He is her only surviving child following the murders of daughter Tylee, 16, and adopted son JJ, 7, in September 2019.

In the emotional call between mother and son, Ms Vallow refused to switch on her camera, while Mr Ryan demanded to know whether Jesus had really told her to murder his siblings.

Lori Vallow trial hears gut-wrenching prison call with surviving son Colby Ryan

Lori Vallow’s cousin reveals haunting fear about children’s murders

Tuesday 25 April 2023 00:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow’s estranged cousin has revealed one of her most haunting fears about the murders for which the so-called “cult mom” is currently on trial.

Megan Eyden, whose father is Ms Vallow’s uncle, spoke out about the bombshell case in an interview with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield aired Friday night.

Megan Sheets reports.

Lori Vallow’s cousin reveals haunting fear about children’s murders

Court adjourns for the day

Monday 24 April 2023 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Court has adjourned for the day.

The trial resumes at 830am MT tomorrow.

Monday 24 April 2023 22:26 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex’s movements — based on the location of his device — place him with a 6m margin of error at the fire pit on Chad Daybell’s property from 9.21am through until 10.57am on 9 September 2019.

Tylee’s remains were discovered there in early June 2020.

Monday 24 April 2023 22:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Agent Ballance underscores the point that he is tracking devices and not individuals. He can see the location of a phone, but cannot say definitively whose pocket it is in.

However, he shows that an account linked to Alex Cox was in the vicinity of Lori Vallow’s apartment between midnight and 5am on 9 September before multiple communications between Alex and Chad between 7.20am and 8.04am.

The implication here appears to be that Tylee was murdered and then taken to Chad’s property to be burned and buried.

There was a lot of text communication between Chad and Lori on the same morning between 8.15am and 9.06am.

Monday 24 April 2023 21:54 , Oliver O'Connell

Mr Ballance reviewed 30 cellphone records and numerous Google accounts associated with Lori Vallow and prepared a report.

In lieu of an afternoon break, Mr Ballance’s testimony will continue and court will end a little early.

Monday 24 April 2023 21:46 , Oliver O'Connell

Mr Ballance conducted a “drive test” to measure how far cellphone towers in the Rexburg area can reach. He drove the area in June 2020.

A cellphone will always defer to the strongest and clearest cellphone tower — which may not necessarily be the nearest if there are obstructions in the way.

This allows you to get a general idea of where an individual device is, but does not allow you to pinpoint an exact location.

However, this data can be combined with other data such as Google location tracking to build up a clearer picture.

New witness: Nick Ballance, FBI

Monday 24 April 2023 21:32 , Oliver O'Connell

Next up on the witness stand is FBI special agent Nick Ballance. He is assigned to the Boise resident agency out of the Salt Lake City Division.

He is part of the FBI Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST). They take cell phone data, put it on a map, and help track where phones have been. There are between 70 and 80 CAST agents nationwide.

Mr Ballance begins by explaining how networks route calls through their cell phone towers and how a denser population will mean more towers.

Monday 24 April 2023 21:23 , Oliver O'Connell

On redirect, Blake asks a few clarifying questions before being released from the stand but not form her subpoena, so she may be recalled later.

Monday 24 April 2023 21:22 , Oliver O'Connell

Thomas asks about some of the searches conducted — specifically Gerber life insurance and life insurance for children, and if these were all one search or multiple searches.

Agent Heideman replies that they were both multiple searches and a visit to a website.

Monday 24 April 2023 21:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Thomas asks Agent Heideman to clarify some of the information she presented and explained.

He asks her about the seven temple trips Chad and Lori took together and if they went as part of a group. Ms Heideman says she does not know and tht she only checked on Chad and Lori’s attendance.

Thomas says these seven visits are only a “fraction” of the time Chad and Lori went to the temple. Agent Heideman agrees.

She is asked how the temple visits relate to the days of the deaths and what the significance is.

Ms Heideman says that while she put together the timeline, she “can’t say what the purpose of their visits were”.

Monday 24 April 2023 21:02 , Oliver O'Connell

Defence attorney John Thomas is cross-examining Agent Heideman.

He asks why she thought “Ned Schneider” was an important term to flag while she was doing the search. He asks if she did any further research to find out the significance of the terms.

She says it was a cursory search to aid in the investigation and things of which we were aware of appeared in the search history.

Thomas asks about other terms that were flagged — e.g. the malachite rings, the significance of Tuesday, given that the children died on Mondays and Tammy died on a Saturday.

Monday 24 April 2023 20:53 , Oliver O'Connell

The exhibit concerns Chad and Lori’s visits to LDS temples and how those visits straddle the dates of the murders with the final visit coming 10 days after Tammy’s death.

They have a selfie of Chad and Lori at the bottom of this slide with Lori and Chad posing in front of a temple.

Monday 24 April 2023 20:50 , Oliver O'Connell

The objection relates to the dates on which Tammy, JJ, and Tylee died as presented by the prosecution. They have not proven the dates and so the jury has been instructed that the presentation is demonstrative and not evidence.

Boyce tells the jury that the presentation is a demonstrative exhibit - not evidence.

Monday 24 April 2023 20:43 , Oliver O'Connell

Court resumes but almost immediately goes into a sidebar over an objection by the defence relating to another Powerpoint presentation being submitted as evidence.

Monday 24 April 2023 20:29 , Oliver O'Connell

The state requires additional records, so the court has gone on a 10-15 minute recess.

Monday 24 April 2023 20:21 , Oliver O'Connell

A series of loving texts between Chad and Lori are shown to the court, dating from immediately after the killing of Charles Vallow by Alex Cox.

There are references to Kauai and “the plan” and an intention to get married on 5 November (which they eventually did).

Monday 24 April 2023 20:13 , Oliver O'Connell

Evidence of wedding planning by Chad and Lori dates back to when both of their spouses were still alive — specifically, a search for malachite rings, and later attempts at purchases.

There were similarities to the day Tuesday and the color green.

-May 2019 - Chad and Lori separately searched for Malachite

-May 2019 - Chad and Lori separately searched for Malachite

- 8/14/19 - Failed glow in the dark malachite ring purchase on Etsy to be shipped to the AZ house where Charles was killed (owner was busy)

There was a successful purchase on 2 October 2019, before the attempted shooting of Tammy and her murder. When the FBI put the description into Amazon it pulled up the same rings CHad and Lori can be seen wearing in their wedding day photos.

They were bought on Charles’s Amazon account after he was deceased, with the larger ring being exchanged twice for different sizes.

Court resumes after lunch

Monday 24 April 2023 19:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Boyce is back on the bench and prosecution attorney Lindsey Blake continued direct examination of FBI agent Nicole Heideman.

Another Powerpoint is being introduced as evidence — this one regarding Lori and Chad’s wedding plans.

Court breaks for lunch

Monday 24 April 2023 18:53 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Boyce calls lunch.

The trial will resume at 12.45pm MT.

Monday 24 April 2023 18:39 , Oliver O'Connell

Despite numerous aliases on each other’s contact lists — “Bubby”, “Boyd Dial”, “Melani 2”, “Bishop Shumway”, “Bishop Miller”, etc — each user could be identified by phone usage.

This includes the content of messages sent and received, calls made, and confirmation texts from services including one from Allegiant Air relating to a named user.

Monday 24 April 2023 18:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Ms Heideman was asked to attribute the phone numbers uncovered in the investigation to individual users. Another Powerpoint is entered into evidence, summarising the findings.

She says investigators determined Chad had nine phone numbers between October 2018 and January 2020. Lori Vallow had six phone numbers. Alex Cox had six phone numbers. For each, individual, three numbers were of interest due to the communications with each other during relevant time frames and the most frequently used.

Monday 24 April 2023 18:21 , Oliver O'Connell

And the relevant searches from Lori Vallow’s account, including searches for life insurance for children months before their murders, and how to sell a service dog (JJ’s dog was got rid of by Lori).

- On July 21, 2019, the user searched: gerber life policy, life insurance for children - the Grow-Up Plan.

- On July 21, 2019, the user searched: gerber life policy, life insurance for children - the Grow-Up Plan.

- On July 26, 2019, the user searched: Phoenix pet service, craigslist, sell service dog, Little Angels Service Dogs, Service Dogs for Sale, Offerings Phoenix.

- On Sept. 30, 2019, the user searched: how to get the back seat out of my jeep wrangler; Jeep Wrangler JK Rear Seat Removal How to DIY - YouTube

- On Oct. 2, 2019, the user searched: gilbert az news

- On Oct. 22, 2019, the user searched:wedding dresses, wedding dresses in Hawaii — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 24, 2023

Monday 24 April 2023 18:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Here are the relevant searches from Chad Daybell’s account,

The first slide on the presentation shows search activity in the chad.daybell@gmail.com email account from Oct. 1, 2018 through Nov. 28, 2019.



- On Jan. 31, 2019, the user searched: "Ned Schneider Louisana obituary 1997." — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 24, 2023

- On July 9, 2019, the user searched: when you surprise someone with accusations.

- On Sept. 28, 2019, the user searched: ssw wind. what is the definition of ssw wind.

- On Oct. 8, 2019, the user searched: rhode island area code. — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 24, 2023

One of the burner phones had a Rhode Island area code and was activated on the same day.

New witness: Nicole Heideman, FBI

Monday 24 April 2023 18:07 , Oliver O'Connell

The next witness is Nicole Heideman of the FBI who was asked to review some of the Google searches on Chad and Lori’s accounts.

Prosecutor Lindsey Blake is questioning her. A Powerpoint is submitted into evidence showing relevant searches from the accounts.

Monday 24 April 2023 18:01 , Oliver O'Connell

In a final follow-up question from Thomas, Det Stubbs is asked: “Did you ever see anything from Lori saying I’m going to kill the kids? Let’s kill the kids? Kill the kids?”

Mr Stubbs responds “no” to all the questions.

“Based on anything you’ve seen, is there anything in there where Lori had texted or emailed - any type of data that says anything about wanting to kill her children?” Thomas asks.

“No.”

Monday 24 April 2023 17:59 , Oliver O'Connell

In redirect, Det Stubbs is asked about the general use of burner phones.

Smith says, "Are they commonly used by people who are trying to hide their relationships from other people in their lives?" Stubbs responds, "In my experience, yes."

Monday 24 April 2023 17:58 , Oliver O'Connell

After detailing various courses he has taken over the years relating to the gathering of data from cell phones and computers, Thomas asks Det Stubbs about the burner phones, and specifically their use by drug dealers.

He asked whether the detective believes Lori or Chad were involved in drugs to which he replies “not to my knowledge”.

Thomas notes there are many reasons for having a burner phone.

Asked about Chad’s search regarding wind direction, Det Stubbs says it was off because of the specificity of the search and that he never looked it up again.

He is then asked about the ring sizes and says he does not know what the ring sizes of Chad, Lori, Alex, or Zulena are.

No further questions.

Monday 24 April 2023 17:46 , Oliver O'Connell

Cross-examination of Det Stubbs by defence attorney John Thomas begins.

He starts by asking about Mr Stubbs’s forensic training. He started in the field in 2010, and now about 50 per cent of this work is in examining computers/devices.

Monday 24 April 2023 17:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Chad and Lori’s wedding photos are submitted into evidence.

Det Stubbs says they were on a flash drive seized from the couple in Hawaii. They were married on 5 November 2019, just weeks after the death of Tammy.

Photos

2. Lori and Chad in front of a temple (never seen)

3. Wedding photos looking at beach other with hands locked

4. Photo of hands showing malachite rings

Photos

2. Lori and Chad in front of a temple (never seen)

3. Wedding photos looking at beach other with hands locked

4. Photo of hands showing malachite rings

5. Wedding photo them looking at each other and you can see the rings

Monday 24 April 2023 17:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Verizon records show multiple phone numbers associated with both Lori and Charles Vallow.

Det Stubbs moves on to talking about Lori’s email account. On 25 August 2019, the user searched for malachite wedding rings and wedding rings made of malachite. An order was placed for two rings in sizes 11.5 and 4.25.

At this point, Tammy Daybell was still alive and married to Chad.

Further searches included:

- Definition of possessed searched

- how to remove the rear seat of my Jeep Wrangler (YouTube video watched)

- weddings dresses in Kauai (searched on the day of Tammy Daybell’s funeral)

- various flights to Hawaii on different airlines

- travel to Missouri to visit LDS sites (Lori was in Missouri the day Tammy was shot at)

Monday 24 April 2023 17:13 , Oliver O'Connell

A USB drive containing Chad Daybell’s internet search history is entered into evidence.

On 8 September, the user of the account linked to Chad looked up what the wind direction was going to be for the next day.

Det Stubbs says this was significant because “that is the day Chad Daybell had said he was going to burn limbs and killed a raccoon in his yard.”

The search showed that the wind would be in the south or southwest, as the court heard last week.

Court resumes

Monday 24 April 2023 17:03 , Oliver O'Connell

The jury is back and testimony resumes.

Det Stubbs presents a document attached to a warrant submitted to Google that contains the names and email addresses of people associated with Lori.

He explains that some of the email addresses were connected to “burner” phones.

“It’s a common phone used by people distributing illegal drugs so they can’t have their number tracked.”

Det Stubbs says Google and other tech companies “keep a web” of every device you’re using, from phones, laptops, and email accounts, and are able to connect it all to an individual user.

Monday 24 April 2023 16:31 , Oliver O'Connell

A juror is not feeling well, so Judge Boyce calls a mid-morning break.

Court will resume in approximately 15 minutes.

Monday 24 April 2023 16:24 , Oliver O'Connell

A warrant sent to Google yielded serial numbers and data and not personal information and names relating to 12 devices. After narrowing it down to ten devices, they then asked Google who these devices belonged to.

The device linked to Lori from the last communication they had with her before she and Chad disappeared became a focus in December 2019 to try and find out where they had gone after leaving the townhome property in such haste.

Monday 24 April 2023 16:11 , Oliver O'Connell

A further warrant for cellphone location tracking was issued after the discovery of the children’s bodies on Chad Daybell’s property and was done in conjunction with the FBI

“The goal of this warrant was to get very specific readings of all parts of the property,” Det Stubbs explains.

The warrants focused on both Lori and Chad’s properties on 8-9 September and 22-23 September, when the murders were believed to have taken place.

Only one device was common to both locations on those dates, and it belonged to Alex Cox.

Monday 24 April 2023 16:03 , Oliver O'Connell

The track and trace operation led them to locate Lori in Kaui, Hawaii. When officers found her there, she had 10 devices inside her rental car. There was also a notebook containing a whole page of email addresses and phone numbers.

Warrants were issued for all of the email addresses.

Monday 24 April 2023 15:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Det Stubbs says they requested the phone companies perform a live “tap and trace” search of phone numbers associated with Lori Vallow, Alex Cox, and Tylee Ryan to see if they could find their location.

Monday 24 April 2023 15:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Among the electronic warrants were Lori’s Verizon phone; emails connected to Lori, Chad, and Alex; 18 phone numbers billed to a PO Box in Sugar City, Idaho, in Lori’s name; and additional emails linked to Alex found on a phone abandoned at the unit and turned over to police by the landlord.

Monday 24 April 2023 15:53 , Oliver O'Connell

Det Stubbs explains the process of getting a search warrant for a cellphone or other electronic device and what they would be looking for — communications, photos, transactions, etc.

He says if Google, Amazon, Apple or other types of accounts or apps are present on a suspect’s phone, warrants can be issued to the companies to access any information those companies are storing.

In this case, 21 electronic search warrants were prepared.

Monday 24 April 2023 15:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Steven Boyce is back on the stand and prosecutor Rachel Smith resumes questioning Detective Stubbs.

He explains how police searched three units relating to Lori at the townhome development at which she lived with her brother Alex Cox and niece Melani Boudreaux. They were searching for any sign of JJ, who had been reported missing by his grandmother.

Inside Melani’s apartment, they found multiple things connected to Brandon, her ex-husband, including a binder containing credit cards.

Trial to resume shortly

Monday 24 April 2023 15:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Rexburg Police Detective David Stubbs will resume his testimony in a short time.

Spotted in court today is Summer Shiflet, Lori Vallow’s sister. She appears to be sitting in the section reserved for the prosecution.

Rexburg Detective David Hope was also seen and is expected to testify this week.

Summer and family are sitting in the rows reserved for the prosecution - not the defense. She is able to be in here for other witnesses because Judge Boyce deemed her Tylee's representative.

Court to resume today

Monday 24 April 2023 14:00 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow’s trial took a one-day break on Friday, with testimony set to resume in court today.

Judge Boyce announced on Thursday that the trial will resume at 8.30am MT on Monday.

The recess was called due to the case moving faster than expected.

Here are the key revelations from the trial – so far:

Monday 24 April 2023 13:30 , Rachel Sharp

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow is currently on trial in a case that has shocked the nation with its bizarre doomsday cult ties and the tragic deaths of almost everyone close to the mother-of-three and her new husband Chad Daybell.

The 49-year-old is charged with the murders of her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

JJ and Tylee vanished without a trace back in September 2019, with their mother refusing to reveal their whereabouts to authorities for many months.

One month after they were last seen alive, Tammy – an otherwise healthy 49-year-old – died suddenly and Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell soon jetted off to Hawaii to get married on the beach.

In June 2020, the remains of JJ and Tylee were found buried on the grounds of Mr Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, and the doomsday cult couple were eventually charged with murder.

Prosecutors allege that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell conspired with Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox to murder Tammy, JJ and Tylee as part of their bizarre cult beliefs – but also for financial purposes so that they could collect Tammy’s life insurance money and the children’s social security and survivor benefits.

After lengthy delays – due to the pandemic and Ms Vallow’s admission into a mental health facility – her trial is finally under way in a courtroom in Boise, Idaho.

Here are the key revelations from the trial – so far:

Monday 24 April 2023 13:00 , Rachel Sharp

On Thursday, jurors heard about a chilling text Chad Daybell sent to his wife Tammy Daybell on the day after Tylee was last seen alive.

Tylee was last seen on 8 September 2019 at Yellowstone National Park.

On 9 September, Mr Daybell sent his wife this text: “Well, I’ve had an interesting morning! I felt I should burn all of the limb debris by the fire pit before it got too soaked by the coming storms.

“While I did so, I spotted a big racoon [sic] along the fence. I hurried and got my gun, and he was still walking along. I got close enough that one shot did the trick. He is now in our pet cemetery. Fun times!”

Months later, in June 2020, Tylee’s remains were found buried in the pet cemetery on the Daybell’s property.

CATCH-UP: What happened last in court? Chad Daybell’s chilling ‘dream’

Monday 24 April 2023 12:30 , Rachel Sharp

On Thursday, jurors heard about a chilling dream that Chad Daybell claimed he had about his wife Tammy Daybell dying.

Lori Vallow’s former friend David Warwick testified that Mr Daybell told him he dreamt “Tammy was going to pass away by the time she was 50”.

“I asked him how his marriage was with Tammy and if she was a good wife and he said he had no complaints and she was a good wife,” he told the court.

“He said her time was coming up and him and Lori were going to do things they committed to do for God.”

Tammy died sudenly on October 19 2019 aged 49.

She would have turned 50 in about six months’ time.

CATCH-UP: What happened last in court? JJ’s last known sighting

Monday 24 April 2023 12:00 , Rachel Sharp

On Thursday, Lori Vallow’s former friend David Warwick testified about the last time he saw JJ alive.

Mr Warwick said he and his wife Melanie Gibb visited Ms Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, over a weekend in September 2019.

JJ was there for most of the weekend but then, on the morning they left, was nowhere to be seen.

Ms Vallow allegedly told him that JJ had “an episode and knocked over a picture of Christ”.

“We went downstairs to say goodbye and Lori was there and she just said that JJ had an episode,” he said.

“She said he was out of control and she could not control him and so she had Alex come get him… She said that he climbed the cabinets and the fridge and the upper cabinets and pushed over her picture of Christ.”

Monday 24 April 2023 11:30 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow was once seen as a doting mother.

Now, she is on trial for the murders of her two youngest children and the ex-wife of her new husband Chad Daybell in a chilling case with a doomsday cult at its core.

The 49-year-old mother-of-three is charged with the murders of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, who vanished without a trace in September 2019.

Almost one year later, their bodies were found buried on the grounds of Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.

She is also charged with the first-degree murder of Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell who died suddenly one month after the children’s disappearance.

But who really is Lori Vallow and how did she end up here? Read more below:

Lori Vallow: Who is the ‘cult mom’ on trial for her children’s murders?

Who is Chad Daybell?

Monday 24 April 2023 11:00 , Rachel Sharp

Chad Daybell, 54, is a self-published author who wrote doomsday books loosely based on the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He was also a professional cemetery sexton and ran a podcast based on his doomsday teachings.

He married his first wife Tammy in 1990 and they founded Spring Creek Book Company together in Utah – the company which published his doomsday books.

The couple had five children together and moved to Salem, Idaho, in 2015.

Among his teachings, he claimed he could teleport, could see into the future and see dead people, and that he and Lori Vallow were part of the chosen 144,000.

He is also charged over the triple murders and is due to stand trial separately at a later date. He has pleaded not guilty.

He has not been charged over Charles Vallow’s death – but prosecutors in Arizona said this was only because they didn’t think the charges would stick.

Chad Daybell is facing trial separately (Post Register)

Monday 24 April 2023 10:30 , Rachel Sharp

New harrowing and bizarre details about the cult beliefs which allegedly drove – or excused – the 49-year-old to kill continue to come to light during her murder trial in Ada County Courthouse.

But, beyond the trial testimony, there’s also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:

Timeline of the bizarre and tragic case surrounding Lori Vallow:

Monday 24 April 2023 10:00 , Rachel Sharp

More than three years after her children were last seen alive, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is finally on trial for their murders.

Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother appeared carefree – marrying her new husband Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.

The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.

Their disappearances and deaths mark only part of a dramatic case that spans a deeply disturbing pattern of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.

Now, Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell are charged in Idaho with JJ and Tylee’s murders, as well as the murder of Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Ms Vallow is also separately charged in Arizona with conspiring to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow, with the help of her now-deceased brother Alex Cox – who mysteriously also died three months after the children’s disappearance.

The doomsday couple – who are yet to turn on each other – were due to stand trial together in Idaho but the cases were severed at the 11th hour.

Now, Ms Vallow is on trial separately in Boise, Idaho.

Here’s a timeline of the tragic and bizarre case:

Timeline of the Lori Vallow Daybell case

What was the motive? ‘Money, sex, power'

Monday 24 April 2023 09:30 , Rachel Sharp

During opening statements, prosecutors said that Lori Vallow was driven by “money, power and sex” to murder her two children and her new husband’s then-wife.

“Money, power, and sex – that’s what this case is about,” said Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake.

“Tylee had money. Lori wanted it. Tylee’s gone. JJ took time and he also lost his father. When he lost his father, he became much more difficult to care for. He was entitled to social security benefits. The defendant didn’t want to have to take care of JJ anymore. He had money. JJ’s gone.”

Ms Blake told jurors that the saga first began back in October 2018 when Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell met in person for the first time at a religious conference.

Despite both being married, their romance grew with Ms Blake saying: “The defendant will remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wants – and she wanted Chad Daybell.”

The doomsday couple allegedly used their cult beliefs to “justify” their actions, the prosecutor said in opening statements.

“She was here on a religious mission to gather the 144,000, so she needed to spend her time and energy there,” said Ms Blake. “What she did on earth no longer counted for her.”

As part of their cult beliefs, they believed in a “rating system of light and dark” for how they ranked the spirits of the people around them.

Over time, this evolved into the belief that some people – including the children – were “zombies” and the only way to get rid of the zombies was for the human body to be destroyed.

Monday 24 April 2023 09:00 , Rachel Sharp

In a courtroom in Idaho, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is now on trial for the murders of her two youngest children and her lover’s wife.

Prosecutors say that she conspired with lover Chad Daybell and brother Alex Cox to kill her children JJ and Tylee and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy as part of their doomsday cult beliefs – but also so they could collect life insurance money and the kids’ social security and survivor benefits.

It’s a bizarre and tragic case that has shocked the nation over the last few years – and which is now playing out in court for the first time as Ms Vallow stands trial in Boise, Idaho.

Here are the key players in the sprawling case:

Monday 24 April 2023 08:30 , Rachel Sharp

Monday 24 April 2023 07:30 , Rachel Sharp

It looked every inch the fairytale wedding.

Dressed in white with pink flower garlands around their necks, the bride and groom couldn’t have looked happier as they exchanged vows on a paradise beach in Hawaii.

Photos captured the apparently blissful day as they toasted their nuptials, embraced and she danced to him playing the guitar.

But, behind the photos, something much more disturbing was going on.

In the three years since the November 2019 wedding of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, a deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies has come to light.

Five people close to the couple have wound up dead.

And the couple are now charged with murder.

On 3 April 2023, Ms Vallow’s murder trial began in Idaho.

Here’s what we know so far about the case:

Monday 24 April 2023 06:30 , Rachel Sharp

The cause of death of Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy has finally been revealed as “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s high-profile murder trial gets underway in Idaho.

In opening statements in Ada County Courthouse on Monday morning, Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake told jurors that Tammy, 49, died by asphyxiation – and not peacefully in her sleep as was originally claimed.

Tammy died “at the hands of another and died of asphyxiation,” she said, citing the Utah medical examiner.

Read the full story:

Last photo of Tylee Ryan

Monday 24 April 2023 05:30 , Rachel Sharp

Tylee Ryan, 16, was last seen alive on 8 September 2019.

That day, Lori Vallow, Alex Cox, JJ and Tylee visited Yellowstone National Park. Photos of the family members there mark the last signs of life for Tylee.

Her remains were found in June 2020 on Mr Daybell’s property. Her remains were so badly burned that an autopsy to determine her cause of death was impossible, jurors heard.

The last photo – and known sighting – of Tylee Ryan (pictured with JJ and Alex Cox at Yellowstone National Park) (FBI)

Last known photo of JJ

Monday 24 April 2023 04:30 , Rachel Sharp

Joshua “JJ” Vallow was last seen alive on 22 September 2019.

The last proof of life showed the little boy, who had autism, sitting on a sofa dressed in a matching set of red pyjamas.

Nine months later – on June 2020 – remains belonging to him and his 16-year-old sister Tylee Ryan were found buried on the grounds of their mother’s new husband’s property.

During Ms Vallow’s murder trial in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, shocked jurors were shown harrowing photos of JJ’s body – still dressed in his childlike pyjamas and a pull-up night diaper.

JJ Vallow on the day he was last seen alive (Ada County Court)

Monday 24 April 2023 02:30 , Rachel Sharp

Graphic photos shown at “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s murder trial revealed how her slain son JJ was still wearing his red pyjamas and a nighttime diaper when his remains were found buried in a shallow grave on Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow was last seen alive on 22 September 2019.

The last proof of life showed the little boy, who had autism, sitting on a sofa dressed in a matching set of red pyjamas.

Nine months later – on June 2020 – remains belonging to him and his 16-year-old sister Tylee Ryan were found buried on the grounds of their mother’s new husband’s property.

Read the full story:

Lori Vallow’s son JJ was found buried in red pyjamas and diaper

Monday 24 April 2023 00:30 , Rachel Sharp

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow’s former nephew-in-law broke down in tears on the witness stand as he testified about the moment he had to identify the remains of her murdered seven-year-old son.

During an emotional first day of testimony in Ms Vallow’s murder trial on Monday, Brandon Boudreaux told jurors about the moment that he learned Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, and Tylee Ryan’s remains had been found buried on Chad Daybell’s property.

“I was in my parents’ home in the garage. It was the day before my wedding,” he sobbed.

Read the full story:

Sunday 23 April 2023 22:30 , Rachel Sharp

New harrowing and bizarre details about the cult beliefs which allegedly drove – or excused – the 49-year-old to kill continue to come to light during her murder trial in Ada County Courthouse.

But, beyond the trial testimony, there’s also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom:

Sunday 23 April 2023 20:30 , Rachel Sharp

As “cult mom” Lori Vallow is finally on trial for the murders of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, The Independent’s Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds her and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell:

Who really is Lori Vallow?

Sunday 23 April 2023 18:30 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow was once seen as a doting mother.

Now, she is on trial for the murders of her two youngest children and the ex-wife of her new husband Chad Daybell in a chilling case with a doomsday cult at its core.

The 49-year-old mother-of-three is charged with the murders of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, who vanished without a trace in September 2019.

Almost one year later, their bodies were found buried on the grounds of Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.

She is also charged with the first-degree murder of Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell who died suddenly one month after the children’s disappearance.

But who really is Lori Vallow and how did she end up here? Read more below:

Sunday 23 April 2023 16:30 , Rachel Sharp

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow is currently on trial in a case that has shocked the nation with its bizarre doomsday cult ties and the tragic deaths of almost everyone close to the mother-of-three and her new husband Chad Daybell.

The 49-year-old is charged with the murders of her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

JJ and Tylee vanished without a trace back in September 2019, with their mother refusing to reveal their whereabouts to authorities for many months.

One month after they were last seen alive, Tammy – an otherwise healthy 49-year-old – died suddenly and Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell soon jetted off to Hawaii to get married on the beach.

In June 2020, the remains of JJ and Tylee were found buried on the grounds of Mr Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, and the doomsday cult couple were eventually charged with murder.

Prosecutors allege that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell conspired with Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox to murder Tammy, JJ and Tylee as part of their bizarre cult beliefs – but also for financial purposes so that they could collect Tammy’s life insurance money and the children’s social security and survivor benefits.

After lengthy delays – due to the pandemic and Ms Vallow’s admission into a mental health facility – her trial is finally under way in a courtroom in Boise, Idaho.

Here are the key revelations from the trial – so far:

Sunday 23 April 2023 14:30 , Rachel Sharp

A jailhouse phone call reveals Chad Daybell warning Lori Vallow that police were closing in on the day that her children’s remains were discovered buried on his property.

In the call, made at 11.03am on 9 June 2020, Mr Daybell is heard telling his new wife that law enforcement were on the scene searching his property in Rexburg, Idaho.

At the time, Ms Vallow was behind bars in Madison County Jail after she failed to meet a court order to present the children.

“They are searching the property,” a forlorn-sounding Mr Daybell says.

He later adds: “So, we’ll see what transpires.”

Just around one hour later, the remains of JJ and Tylee were discovered buried on Mr Daybell’s property.

Sunday 23 April 2023 12:30 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow’s former friend Melanie Gibb testified that the cult mom had lied to police about JJ’s whereabouts – using her as an alibi.

Jurors heard that Chad Daybell called Ms Gibb a few days before Thanksgiving 2019 to tell her that the police would be calling her about JJ and Tylee’s whereabouts and that she shouldn’t answer.

Ms Vallow had claimed to authorities that JJ was with Ms Gibb watching Frozen 2 and asked her friend to take photos of random children at the movies to show police, jurors heard.

Initially, Ms Gibb said she didn’t know what to do so ignored police calls before speaking to them and admitting she hadn’t seen JJ.

A December 2019 phone call, secretly recorded by Ms Gibb, captured her confronting Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell about asking her to lie about JJ’s whereabouts.

In the call, Ms Vallow also claimed that she was trying to protect JJ because his grandmother Kay Woodcock was trying to “kidnap him”. She insisted that JJ – who was already dead – was “safe and happy” but refused to reveal where he was.

Ms Gibb told her friend: “If you really loved me, you would not have told the police I had JJ with me.”

Ms Vallow responded by telling her it “sounds like you have been influenced by somebody dark and obey dark things”.

Sunday 23 April 2023 10:30 , Rachel Sharp

In a courtroom in Idaho, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is now on trial for the murders of her two youngest children and her lover’s wife.

Prosecutors say that she conspired with lover Chad Daybell and brother Alex Cox to kill her children JJ and Tylee and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy as part of their doomsday cult beliefs – but also so they could collect life insurance money and the kids’ social security and survivor benefits.

It’s a bizarre and tragic case that has shocked the nation over the last few years – and which is now playing out in court for the first time as Ms Vallow stands trial in Boise, Idaho.

Here are the key players in the sprawling case:

Sunday 23 April 2023 08:30 , Rachel Sharp

More than three years after her children were last seen alive, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is finally on trial for their murders.

Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother appeared carefree – marrying her new husband Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.

The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.

Their disappearances and deaths mark only part of a dramatic case that spans a deeply disturbing pattern of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.

Now, Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell are charged in Idaho with JJ and Tylee’s murders, as well as the murder of Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Ms Vallow is also separately charged in Arizona with conspiring to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow, with the help of her now-deceased brother Alex Cox – who mysteriously also died three months after the children’s disappearance.

The doomsday couple – who are yet to turn on each other – were due to stand trial together in Idaho but the cases were severed at the 11th hour.

Now, Ms Vallow is on trial separately in Boise, Idaho.

Here’s a timeline of the tragic and bizarre case:

