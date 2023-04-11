Lori Vallow trial – live: Brandon Boudreaux breaks down as he reveals moment he had to identify JJ’s remains

The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is now under way in Boise, Idaho.

Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection to the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell’s property in Idaho in June 2020.

Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, who died suddenly in her sleep in October 2019.

Ms Vallow has pleaded not guilty to all charges in a dramatic case spanning a string of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.

During an emotional first day of testimony on Monday, Brandon Boudreaux broke down on the stand as he testified about the moment he had to identify JJ’s remains. Mr Boudreaux was married to Ms Vallow’s niece Melani Pawlowski.

He was also the victim of a failed shooting attempt in October 2019.

Key points

Lori Vallow charged with murder of son, daughter and husband’s first wife

Prosecutors say murders were spurred by doomsday cult beliefs

‘Cult mom’ also charged with ex-husband’s murder in Arizona

Slain son’s grandparents can attend trial, judge rules

ICYMI: Brandon Boudreaux breaks down on the stand

11:03 , Rachel Sharp

During an emotional first day of testimony on Monday, Brandon Boudreaux broke down on the witness stand on Monday as he testified about the moment he had to identify JJ’s remains.

Mr Boudreaux spoke about the moment that he learned JJ and Tylee’s remains had been found. He said he travelled to Idaho and met with JJ’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock.

He sobbed as he revealed that he had to identify the remains of JJ.

Mr Boudreaux was married to Lori Vallow’s niece Melani Pawlowski for ten years from 2008 and they have four children together.

However in 2018 he said things changed when Ms Pawlowski became more involved in the doosmday cult with Ms Vallow and Chad Daybell.

Story continues

They divorced and he was living in a new home when one day he was the victim of a failed shooting attempt.

On 2 October 2019 – days after JJ and Tylee vanished and days before Tammy was killed – Mr Boudreaux said someone shot at him from a jeep parked near his home.

The vehicle had a Texas licence plate and no spare wheel on the back. The back window was open and he saw a gun with a silencer emerge.

His window then shattered and he heard a gunshot. Accelerating, he called 911 and parked near a public pool. The jeep came around the corner and he tried to follow it, but the 911 dispatcher told him to park in front of his house and wait for police to show up.

Earlier: Vallow loses bid to ban slain son’s grandparents from her murder trial

10:15 , Oliver O'Connell

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow failed in her bid to bar the grandparents of her slain son from her murder trial and his grandmother took the stand as the first witness for the prosecution.

Lori Vallow loses bid to ban slain son’s grandparents from murder trial

What you need to know as ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow faces trial

08:15 , Oliver O'Connell

It looked every inch the fairytale wedding.

Dressed in white with pink flower garlands around their necks, the bride and groom couldn’t have looked happier as they exchanged vows on a paradise beach in Hawaii.

Photos captured the apparently blissful day as they toasted their nuptials, embraced and she danced to him playing the guitar.

But, behind the photos, something much more disturbing was going on.

Her two children had not been seen alive in two months.

His wife of three decades – the mother of his five children – had died suddenly just two weeks earlier.

And her husband had been shot dead by her brother (who would also soon be dead) not long before.

Rachel Sharp explores the backstory of the Lori Vallow case.

Lori Vallow case summary: Doomsday cult, mystery deaths and kids in a pet cemetery

Prosecution says Vallow was driven by ‘money, power and sex’ to murder kids

06:15 , Oliver O'Connell

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow was driven by “money, power and sex” to murder her two children and her new husband’s then-wife, prosecutors told her murder trial – as jurors were shown graphic images of the children’s charred and buried remains.

Read more:

Lori Vallow was driven by ‘money, power and sex’ to murder kids, prosecutor says

Vallow claims new alibi in murder of her two children

04:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The so-called “Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has finally offered up an alibi for the murders of her two children, claiming she was somewhere else when they died in her brother’s apartment – and bizarrely adding that her husband and alleged co-conspirator Chad Daybell may or may not have been with her at the time.

Rachel Sharp has the details.

‘Doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow claims new alibi in murder of her two children

A timeline of the trail of mystery deaths surrounding the ‘doomsday cult mom’

02:15 , Oliver O'Connell

More than three years after her children were last seen alive, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is about to finally stand trial for their murders.

Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother appeared carefree – marrying her new husband Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.

The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.

Their disappearances and deaths mark only part of a dramatic case that spans a deeply disturbing pattern of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.

Now, Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell are charged in Idaho with JJ and Tylee’s murders, as well as the murder of Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Ms Vallow is also separately charged in Arizona with conspiring to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow, with the help of her now-deceased brother Alex Cox – who mysteriously also died three months after the children’s disappearance.

The doomsday couple – who are yet to turn on each other – were due to stand trial together in Idaho but the cases have now been severed.

Here’s a timeline of everything you need to know:

Lori Vallow: A timeline of mystery deaths surrounding the ‘doomsday cult mom’

Lori Vallow trial hears how Chad Daybell’s first wife died

Tuesday 11 April 2023 00:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The cause of death of Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy has finally been revealed as “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s high-profile murder trial gets underway in Idaho.

In opening statements in Ada County Courthouse on Monday morning, Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake told jurors that Tammy, 49, died by asphyxiation – and not peacefully in her sleep as was originally claimed.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Lori Vallow trial hears how Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy was killed

Monday 10 April 2023 22:14 , Oliver O'Connell

Brandon’s testimony concludes and he is released from his subpoena.

Judge Boyce suggests court breaks for the day before another witness. No one objects.

The trial will continue at 8.30am MT tomorrow (10.30am ET).

Monday 10 April 2023 22:12 , Oliver O'Connell

Asked why he was asked to identify JJ’s remains, he said it was because he was family.

“I think I was as close to JJ as Larry and Kay. We were all family.” Brandon says they may have asked Larry but “it was a pretty overwhelming task to do.”

Monday 10 April 2023 22:09 , Oliver O'Connell

Thomas moves onto the Jeep Wrangler involved in the shooting and asks how far away Brandon was from the car. He replies that the distance was about 20-30 feet.

Thomas also clarifies with Brandon that he saw the silencer but not a flash, which he confirms, and that he knows the shot came from the jeep and nowhere else.

“I was looking straight at it.”

Monday 10 April 2023 22:06 , Oliver O'Connell

In cross-examination, Mr Thomas asks Brandon about the Google searches he did about Chad Daybell.

He is also asked about his marriage to Melani and said they were not having problems in 2018, and divorce wasn’t talked about until June 2019.

Thomas asks Brandon why Melani would think he was a homosexual.

“She told me God had told her I was a homosexual,” he replies.

Thomas follows up by asking Brandon about a video a friend posted on Facebook of him at The Pink Pony — a club in Alabama.

Brandon says that came up because he asked Melani to give him evidence that he was a homosexual and she pointed to the video.

Monday 10 April 2023 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Brandon is asked where he was when he learned the bodies of JJ and Tylee had been found, he chokes up.

“I was in my parent’s home in their garage. It was the day before my wedding.”

After getting married, Brandon went to Rexburg on 11 June 2020. He met with Larry and Kay Woodcock and was asked by police to identify JJ’s body.

Monday 10 April 2023 21:56 , Oliver O'Connell

After the shooting, Brandon says he had some beliefs about who did it and he became concerned.

He remembered emails Charles had sent him before he died about the religious group Melani was in. Most of the emails came from a man named Chad Daybell.

Brandon says “in my gut, something felt wrong.”

He contacted law enforcement after he did a Google search for Chad Daybell’s name and found Tammy Daybell’s obituary. After talking with police, he realized nobody had seen JJ or Tylee for some time.

Brandon says "in my gut, something felt wrong." He contacted law enforcement after he did a Google search for Chad Daybell's name and found Tammy Daybell's obituary. After talking with police, he realized nobody had seen JJ or Tylee for some time. — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 10, 2023

Monday 10 April 2023 21:54 , Oliver O'Connell

Brandon met with detectives and recalled that Tyleee had a jeep that Charles had bought her with Texas plates. He had the vehicle ID number from insurance documents he had prepared for the Vallows, so he passed that along to detectives.

Monday 10 April 2023 21:51 , Oliver O'Connell

Brandon tells the court about the events of 2 October 2019.

After dropping two of his children at school, he took another to daycare and the youngest to Melani’s house.

Brandon then went to the gym and exercised before returning to his new home. He says only about five people knew where he was living including Melani.

When he turned onto the street he no lived on he noticed a jeep parked there with a Texas licence plate and no spare wheel on the back. The back window was open and he saw a gun with a silencer emerge.

His window then shattered and he heard a gunshot. Accelerating, he called 911 and parked near a public pool. The jeep came around the corner and he tried to follow it, but the 911 dispatcher told him to park in front of his house and wait for police to show up.

Monday 10 April 2023 21:36 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Boyce overrules the objection and allows Brandon to proceed with his testimony.

He warns the state that they must show what they have alleged, that there was a common scheme and plan.

The jury is brought back in.

Court resumes

Monday 10 April 2023 21:32 , Oliver O'Connell

Court is back in session and JUdge Boyce will hear the objection outside of the presence of the jury.

The state believes this is part of a common scheme or plan and Lori and her conspirators conspired to kill JJ, Tylee, and Tammy. To remove obstacles for their plan. The shootings at and killing of spouses was part of this scheme or plan.

The state believes this is part of a common scheme or plan and Lori and her conspirators conspired to kill JJ, Tylee, and Tammy. To remove obstacles for their plan. The shootings at and killing of spouses was part of this scheme or plan #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 10, 2023

Also, the shooting at Brandon is what got law enforcement involved and looking for JJ and Tylee. #lorivallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 10, 2023

Monday 10 April 2023 21:13 , Oliver O'Connell

In June 2019, Brandon, Melani and their children went to Utah to stay at Melani’s parents’ home.

While they were there, Brandon’s grandfather died unexpectedly on 23 June.

His mother called to tell him about the death and Melani said she would not go to the funeral.

“She didn’t want anything to do with it.”

Saying he would accept she wouldn’t go, Melani said God had revealed to her that Lori’s computer was hacked and an argument went on for hours.

She accused Brandon of being homosexual and other things. She went to sleep and he was overwhelmed. He texted Charles and Lori frustrated. Lori didn’t text back, but Charles got in touch.

Brandon went to a counsellor and spoke with his bishop about the situation. He tears up while saying this was the last time he spoke with Charles.

He never saw Tylee or JJ again, and he and Melani used a mediator to get a divorce.

Brandon moved into a rental property and custody arrangements became complicated as Melani said she was scared of him.

On 2 October 2019, someone shot at him in front of his house.

There is an objection from the defence and after a sidebar, the afternoon break is called.

Monday 10 April 2023 21:04 , Oliver O'Connell

“It just got more bizarre,” says Brandon, telling the court he got a call from Charles in January 2019 that Lori was accusing Charles of infidelity, and had removed money from his account.

“It seemed like it went from 0 to 100 really quick.”

Melani was adamant that they would not take sides if Lori and Charles split up.

During this time JJ would spend a lot of time at Brandon’s house playing with his son. He was very high energy and it was a lot of work but worth it.

Monday 10 April 2023 20:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Brandon says the last Christmas his family spent with Charles and Lori was in 2018. Other people were there, including Melanie Gibb and her family.

He says everything felt different and the relationships were “not very close”.

In his own marriage, Melani had never been very interested in attending church and he would for them to go. In late 2018 she suddenly started to get “really passionate” about going and about certain ideas.

Melani would attend “firesides” with Lori — meetings not sponsored by the church.

“She was coming home with different ideas about what she was going to do to be a faithful member of the church.”

Melani made it clear that the firesides were “her thing and was very clear I was not welcome to come.”

She also began to go to temple “every single day — which is a little extreme” and she became fixated on the end of the world.

Monday 10 April 2023 20:49 , Oliver O'Connell

Brandon tells Smith he spent a lot of time with Lori’s side of the family and at one time he lived with Lori and Charles and got to know the children well.

He becomes emotional when he says that one of his sons was close to JJ, who he recalls loved travelling.

Moving on to Tylee, the court hears that he baptised her into the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints when she was eight years old.

His ex-wife Melani saw Lori as a mother figure and wanted to be like her. He and Charles got on well.

New witness: Brandon Boudreaux

Monday 10 April 2023 20:44 , Oliver O'Connell

The next witness is Brandon Boudreaux. He was married to Melani Pawlowski, Lori’s niece, for ten years from 2008. They have four children.

He is questioned by Rachel Smith of the prosecution team.

Monday 10 April 2023 20:42 , Oliver O'Connell

Cross-examination of Kay is brief and she notes that finding the Amazon account and email was like “divine intervention” or “God’s hand”.

She steps down from the witness stand.

Monday 10 April 2023 20:33 , Oliver O'Connell

In cross-examination, John Thomas confirms with Kay that she had JJ as a temporary placement when his birth parents could not care for him.

She and Larry knew it would be a struggle for them to raise JJ themselves, but thought Lori and Charles would give him a more stimulating environment in a more appropriate home for a baby.

JJ had autism but this was not diagnosed by then, however, he had difficulties, Kay says.

Monday 10 April 2023 20:29 , Oliver O'Connell

Having accessed Charles’s Gmail account after his death she found a lot of emails linked to an Amazon account with an address in Rexburg, Idaho.

The browsing history of the Amazon account included searches for a beach wedding dress, bathing suits, men’s large-size white linen top and pants, and malachite wedding rings.

These searches had been made in early October and she knew that Tammy Daybell had died on 19 October. The wedding was being planned prior to Tammy’s murder.

She met with Rexburg police in January 2020 and talked to as many media outlets as she could to raise awareness about the missing children.

Later she learned of the marriage of Lori and Chad, and then on 9 June 2020 of the discovery of the bodies in his backyard in shallow graves.

Direct examination of Kay concludes.

Monday 10 April 2023 20:23 , Oliver O'Connell

Kay explains that she and her husband Larry met with law enforcement after the death of Charles as they were very concerned about JJ’s well-being.

They did not hear from him after 10 August 2019 and hired a private investigator as they did not know where Lori was.

She says she was concerned “because Lori didn’t want him anymore”.

Monday 10 April 2023 20:19 , Oliver O'Connell

Kay gets emotional after she is handed a picture of JJ, that she took.

Rob Wood asks who that is.

“Our beautiful grandson JJ,” she tearfully replies adding that it has always been one of her favourite photos of him.

Kay Woodcock says the photo of JJ has always been one of her favorites. It's the picture of JJ buckled into Larry's pickup truck. This is the image (we have it on file as evidence is not being released publicly until after the trial is over): pic.twitter.com/3IfiMJSIqd — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 10, 2023

Monday 10 April 2023 20:10 , Oliver O'Connell

JJ’s birth certificate is entered as Exhibit 1 as his final decree of adoption.

We can now see the decree of adoption on the projector screen. This document was signed 6/25/14. The adoptive parents listed were Charles and Lori Vallow. — ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ʟᴜᴍ | 林俊豪 (@jlumfox10) April 10, 2023

Jury returns

Monday 10 April 2023 20:02 , Oliver O'Connell

The jury has returned from lunch and is seated.

Kay Woodcock is back on the stand to continue her testimony and is reportedly staring at Lori Vallow during a sidebar.

First court sketches of day released

Monday 10 April 2023 19:56 , Oliver O'Connell

We have received the first sketches from court this morning. Kay Woodcock on the stand and Lori Vallow Daybell with her attorneys. pic.twitter.com/QBgdhSZtMM — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 10, 2023

Lori Vallow was driven by ‘money, power and sex’ to murder kids, prosecutor says in trial opening statement

Monday 10 April 2023 19:15 , Graeme Massie

Jurors were also shown chilling photos of the remains of Tylee and JJ after they were found buried in the pet cemetery on Chad Daybell’s property in Idaho.

Rachel Sharp has the story.

Lori Vallow was driven by ‘money, power and sex’ to murder kids, prosecutor says

Jury have been sent out to lunch

Monday 10 April 2023 18:59 , Graeme Massie

Break in court proceedings as jury sent out for lunch, while lawyers tackle issue with papers witness has brought with her.

Grandmother explains when she last saw JJ

Monday 10 April 2023 18:51 , Graeme Massie

Kay Woodcock told the jury that she last saw JJ on the weekend of 17 May 2019 in Louisiana where there was a pizza party to celebrate his birthday before he returned home to Houston, Texas.

Witness says Lori contacted her after Charles death

Monday 10 April 2023 18:48 , Graeme Massie

Ms Woodcock says that after the death of Charles, Lori contacted her about his life insurance policy. the jury was told that Charles had told Ms Woodcock he wanted to take Lori off it and put her on it and use the money to raise JJ if anything happened to him.

Witness says son could not care for JJ when born

Monday 10 April 2023 18:25 , Graeme Massie

Ms Woodcock says her son Todd and his girlfriend Mandy Leger could not take care of JJ when he was born at 30 weeks and had drugs in his system.

Jury was told that when the Vallows adopted JJ, whose original name was Canaan, they moved to Chandler, Arizona, and his name was changed to Joshua Jaxon Vallow, nicknamed “JJ.”

State calls first witness

Monday 10 April 2023 18:19 , Oliver O'Connell

The state’s first witness is Kay Woodcock, grandmother to JJ Vallow.

Her son, Dennis Todd Trahan, is JJ’s biological father.

She is being questioned by Rob Wood.

Lori Vallow trial hears how Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy was killed

Monday 10 April 2023 18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The cause of death of Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell has finally been revealed as Lori Vallow’s high-profile murder trial got under way in Idaho.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Lori Vallow trial hears how Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy was killed

Monday 10 April 2023 17:40 , Oliver O'Connell

The defence concludes its opening statement and the court goes on a recess.

Monday 10 April 2023 17:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Archibald also stresses that the jury’s focus is on the actions of Lori and not those of Alex and Chad.

He notes that Lori was in her apartment when JJ and Tylee died at the home of her late brother Alex Cox and was in Hawaii when Tammy died.

Monday 10 April 2023 17:37 , Oliver O'Connell

Archibald reads the indictment again to the jury to make clear what they are being asked to judge.

“Did she kill or did she assist or did she encourage or did she command? They [the prosecution] aren’t sure what happened — but they want you to be sure.”

He emphasises that the state has the burden of proving Lori guilty “beyond reasonable doubt”.

“If after all the evidence or lack of evidence, you have a reasonable doubt, you must find her not guilty.”

Monday 10 April 2023 17:33 , Oliver O'Connell

Archibald paints a picture of Lori as a responsible mother who adopted JJ, a child with special needs, after his biological parents were unable to care for him.

“The evidence will show Lori was a kind and loving mother. The evidence will show Lori had an interest in religion — especially the end of times. Some people could care less about biblical prophecies, some people care a lot about it,” says Archibald.

He tells the jury: “We haven’t been able to agree on what happened to these children, how did they die, when they died. That’s where you come in.”

Archibald to jurors: "We haven't been able to agree what happened to these children, how did they die, when they died. That's where you come in." — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 10, 2023

Defence attorney Jim Archibald gives opening statement

Monday 10 April 2023 17:27 , Oliver O'Connell

“This is a difficult case, a case we will not be able to settle without you. That’s why you’ve been called to help,” defence attorney Jim Archibald tells the jury.

He says he has been assigned 27 murder cases over his 32-year career.

Archibald gives some background on Lori. She was born in California and has lived in Texas, Hawaii, Arizona, and Idaho.

“She believes in life after death and that she will see her deceased family again.”

Archibald will now tell the perspective of the defense. He starts with background on Lori. She was born in California and has lived in Texas, Hawaii, Arizona and Idaho. “She believes in life after death and that she will see her deceased family again.” — ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ʟᴜᴍ | 林俊豪 (@jlumfox10) April 10, 2023

Monday 10 April 2023 17:23 , Oliver O'Connell

Blake wraps up the prosecution’s opening statement by showing photos of the hands of JJ after he was found bound in front of him, and of Tammy after her body was exhumed. Tylee’s body was burned and had no hands.

A photo is then shown of Chad and Lori’s hands held together with their wedding rings.

Prosecution shows photos of the hands of JJ after he was found bound in front of him, of Tammy after her body was exhumed, and says Tylee was burned and had no hands. Then shows photo of Chad and Lori's hands held together w/ wedding rings. #LoriVallowTrial #LoriVallow @KSL5TV — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) April 10, 2023

Tammy Daybell was killed by asphyxiation prosecutor reveals

Monday 10 April 2023 17:18 , Oliver O'Connell

Blake says Tammy Daybell died “at the hands of another and died of asphyxiation,” according to Utah medical examiner. This is the first time that information was made public.

After Tammy died, Alex Cox said, “I hope I’m not their fall guy” (referring to Chad and Lori). Alex died the day after he said that.

Blake: "The defendant is charged with multiple crimes" and then lists each charge. After saying Tylee Ryan's name, Blake adds, "her daughter." After saying JJ Vallow's name, Blake adds, "her son." — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 10, 2023

Monday 10 April 2023 17:16 , Oliver O'Connell

Prosecution says 9 October 2019 was a significant day. Tammy was shot at by an unknown person (believed to be Lori’s brother Alex Cox). Lori is later overheard saying “he can’t do anything right,” and upset.

Prosecution says Oct 9, 2019 a significant day. Tammy was shot at by an unknown person (believed to be Lori's brother Alex Cox). Lori is later overheard saying "he can't do anything right," and upset. #LoriVallowTrial #LoriVallow @KSL5TV — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) April 10, 2023

Blake says after Tammy died, Lori met Chad’s kids and they were “all over each other.”

Chad told his children that Lori had a young daughter who recently died but there was no mention of JJ and Lori never said anything.

Blake talks about the malachite wedding rings that were ordered before Tammy died and how Chad and Lori exchanged those rings on the beach in Hawaii.

Monday 10 April 2023 17:09 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori began convincing people JJ was a zombie and they believed her. She told a friend April Raymond that when she got divorced that JJ would live with Charles.

Lori told people she was on a religious mission to gather the 144,000.

They manipulated people to not question their actions. When their actions didn’t line up with their teachings all the time so those beliefs changed over time to accommodate that.

Blake says when Alex Cox — who would do anything Chad and Lori asked — first moved to Rexburg, he texted Lori and set the wifi password to “too many kids.”

Lori responded, “Funny.”

Monday 10 April 2023 16:57 , Oliver O'Connell

“This case actually starts in October 2018. That’s when the defendant met Chad Daybell for the very first time.”

Lori and Chad designated themselves as biblical figures named “James and Elena.”

“Defendant will move any obstacle in her way to get what she wants and she wanted Chad Daybell.”



Blake continues to talk about the alleged beliefs & how CD/LV rated people light/dark spirits. These teachings evolved into how someone could be so dark that they become a zombie. — ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ʟᴜᴍ | 林俊豪 (@jlumfox10) April 10, 2023

Monday 10 April 2023 16:56 , Oliver O'Connell

Crime scene photos are shown to the court of how the remains of Tylee and JJ were found as well as an autopsy photo of Tammy Daybell.

“The missing children, the sudden death of Tammy, the quick marriage of Chad and the defendant left so many questions for those still grieving the loss of Tammy and those still wondering 24/7 about the whereabouts of the children.”

“They were dancing on a sunny beach in Hawaii as Tylee and JJ were in shallow graves.”

State presents opening argument against Vallow

Monday 10 April 2023 16:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Fremont County Lindsey Blake will be giving opening statements on behalf of the state. She moves to a lectern in the courtroom and has a presentation she will be presented. “Money, power, and sex -- that’s what this case is about.”

“The defendant used money, power, and sex to get what she wanted. It didn’t matter what it was.”

“Tylee had money, Lori wanted it, Tylee’s gone.”

“JJ took time and he also lost his father. When he lost his father, he became much more difficult to care for. He was entitled to social security benefits. The defendant didn’t want to have to take care of JJ anymore, he had money, JJ’s gone.”

“Tammy had a life insurance policy. Lori wanted Chad all to herself. Tammy’s gone.”

Fremont County Lindsey Blake will be giving opening statements on behalf of the state. She moves to a lectern in the courtroom and has a presentation she will be presented. "Money, power, and sex -- that's what this case is about." — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 10, 2023

Monday 10 April 2023 16:46 , Oliver O'Connell

The full indictment is read out to the court.

Vallow shows no emotion when the names of her children are mentioned.

Her plea of not guilty is read out.

A timeline of the trail of mystery deaths surrounding the ‘doomsday cult mom’

Monday 10 April 2023 16:27 , Oliver O'Connell

More than three years after her children were last seen alive, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is about to finally stand trial for their murders.

Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother appeared carefree – marrying her new husband Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.

The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.

Their disappearances and deaths mark only part of a dramatic case that spans a deeply disturbing pattern of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.

Now, Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell are charged in Idaho with JJ and Tylee’s murders, as well as the murder of Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Ms Vallow is also separately charged in Arizona with conspiring to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow, with the help of her now-deceased brother Alex Cox – who mysteriously also died three months after the children’s disappearance.

The doomsday couple – who are yet to turn on each other – were due to stand trial together in Idaho but the cases have now been severed.

Lori Vallow: A timeline of mystery deaths surrounding the ‘doomsday cult mom’

Monday 10 April 2023 16:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Boyce instruct the jurors not to look up any information about the case and not to speak with anyone about it.

The clerk of the court swears in the jury and puts them under oath. They all stand and raise their right hand.

The trial will run from 8.30am to 3.30pm each day with morning and afternoon breaks in addition to lunch.

Monday 10 April 2023 16:21 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Boyce introduces counsel. Vallow stands with them. The judge summarises the charges against Lori. She looks down at the desk in front of her but glances toward the jury.

Seated at the prosecution table, is Rob Wood (Madison County), Lindsey Blake (Fremont County) and Rachel Smith. I expect Blake to give opening statements as the alleged crimes happened there. — ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ʟᴜᴍ | 林俊豪 (@jlumfox10) April 10, 2023

Monday 10 April 2023 16:19 , Oliver O'Connell

The jury of eight women and ten men is now seated in the courtroom in two rows.

The youngest member of the jury appears to be in her twenties and the oldest in her 60s or 70s. Most of the jury appear to be in their 40s.

Judge Boyce asks for jury to be brought in

Monday 10 April 2023 16:15 , Oliver O'Connell

7th District Judge Steven Boyce has entered the courtroom.

The jury will be seated on the right side of the courtroom, the defence team faces them on the left side of the courtroom.

Boyce is explaining the courtroom conduct order that is in effect for both the courtroom and overflow rooms.

He emphasises that there will be no re-entry if people leave the main courtroom, but breaks will be scheduled in the morning and afternoon along with lunch.

The jury is now being brought in.

Lori Vallow seated with lawyers

Monday 10 April 2023 16:06 , Oliver O'Connell

Black blazer, beige blouse. Now Jim Archibald is seated next to her on the other side. We are about 30-40 feet away. — ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ʟᴜᴍ | 林俊豪 (@jlumfox10) April 10, 2023

Watch: What can we expect as trial gets underway?

Monday 10 April 2023 15:33 , Oliver O'Connell

The trial of "doomsday cult mom" Lori Vallow begins Monday and Dan is joined by @jessecordweber & @MElaw_NY to break down what could happen after jury selection, and what it means for some of the victims' family members to be allowed to attend the trial. pic.twitter.com/WdSsSvUzDl — Dan Abrams Live (@danabramslive) April 8, 2023

Defence team arrives at courthouse

Monday 10 April 2023 14:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow Daybell’s defense attorneys have entered the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/t3giuLeFQq — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 10, 2023

Lori Vallow loses bid to ban JJ’s grandparents from trial

Monday 10 April 2023 14:30 , Rachel Sharp

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow has failed in her bid to bar the grandparents of her slain son from her murder trial.

Ms Vallow’s trial began on 3 April in a court in Idaho, where she faces life in prison for the murders of her two children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.

Ahead of the trial, Ms Vallow’s defence team asked Judge Steven Boyce to prohibit JJ’s grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock from hearing testimony in the courtroom.

The move came in response to Judge Boyce’s order ruling that any witnesses in the case will be excluded from the trial – and from hearing other witness testimony – unless they are victims in the case.

Read the full story here:

Lori Vallow loses bid to ban slain son’s grandparents from murder trial

Opening statements to begin on Monday morning

Monday 10 April 2023 14:10 , Rachel Sharp

Opening statements are set to begin on Monday morning in the high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow who is accused of killing her two children and new husband’s ex-wife.

Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven. She is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, who died suddenly in her sleep in October 2019.

Ms Vallow has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jury selection took place last week in Ada County Courthouse with a pool of 1,800 potential jurors narrowed down to 12 jurors and six alternates on Friday.

As the trial gets under way, Ms Vallow will be forced to come face to face with JJ’s grandparents after Judge Steven Boyce denied her request to ban them from the courtroom.

Prosecutors say doomsday cult beliefs are at centre of murders

Monday 10 April 2023 13:50 , Rachel Sharp

At the centre of the string of alleged murders and mystery deaths stands the couple’s bizarre doomsday cult.

Chad Daybell ran a publishing company that put out books about apocalyptic scenarios loosely based on the theology of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Lori Vallow followed his books for some time, before the pair finally met in person at a religious conference in Utah in October 2018.

At this point, investigators say their relationship became romantic.

And as their relationship grew more intense, so too did their apocalyptic beliefs.

Vallow claimed in divorce documents that Ms Vallow believed she was a god-like figure chosen to carry out the work of 144,000 believers.

Multiple friends cited in police reports say that the couple believed they could drive out evil spirits and seek revelations from “beyond the spiritual veil”.

Ms Vallow even believed she could teleport between Arizona and Hawaii, according to documents.

But – most chillingly – the couple allegedly believed that people, including JJ and Tylee, had become “zombies”.

They allegedly had a scoring system for ranking how far people’s souls had gone from good to evil.

The only way to then rid an individual of the zombies would be for them to die, according to documents.

Prosecutors believe that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell used these beliefs to further their plots to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy.

Chilling final photo of slain children

Monday 10 April 2023 13:30 , Rachel Sharp

This is the last known photo – and sighting – of Tylee Ryan before she was killed and buried in the grounds of Chad Daybell’s property.

Taken on 8 September 2019, JJ, Tylee, Lori Vallow and her brother Alex Cox went on a visit to Yellowstone National Park.

Tylee, 16, was never seen or heard from again.

Days later, on 22 September, JJ was also seen for the last time – at his school in Rexburg and by his mother’s friends at her apartment that night.

The last photo – and known sighting – of Tylee Ryan (pictured with JJ and Alex Cox at Yellowstone National Park) (FBI)

Lori Vallow’s former friend says ‘doomsday cult mom’ saw her children’s murders as ‘mercy’

Monday 10 April 2023 13:10 , Rachel Sharp

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow allegedly killed her two children in what she believed was an act of “mercy,” her former friend has said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NewsNation, a former friend of Ms Vallow, who asked to only be identified as “Jess,” said that the murder suspect believed she needed to “kill her children’s [possessed] bodies” to give them a chance to go to heaven.

“They don’t see the zombies as people. They see them the way someone would see a cockroach being controlled by a parasite,” she said in the interview aired on Wednesday night. “When people have these beliefs, killing the kids, to them, is mercy.”

Read the full story:

Lori Vallow saw her children’s murders as ‘mercy’, former friend says

Is Lori Vallow’s trial being broadcast?

Monday 10 April 2023 12:50 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow’s murder trial is not being broadcast live,

Since her arrest in February 2020, court proceedings had been televised.

However, Ms Vallow’s defence asked the District Judge Steven Boyce to ban news cameras from the courtroom at her trial, citing the need for a fair trial.

In September, the judge agreed and prohibited the case being livestreamed.

Yet another death... of Lori Vallow’s brother

Monday 10 April 2023 12:30 , Rachel Sharp

In December 2019, Lori Vallow’s brother Alex Cox died suddenly aged just 51.

At the time, authorities were demanding Ms Vallow present her children. Tammy was about to be exhumed. And Cox had killed Lori Vallow’s husband Charles Vallow that July.

One day, Cox was found gasping for air on the bathroom floor of the home he shared with his wife Zulema Pastenes – who he had married just two weeks earlier.

Alex Cox died suddenly in December 2019 – two months after allegedly conspiring to murder the children (File)

The autopsy found he had a blood clot wedged in the arteries of his lungs and his death was ruled natural causes. However the overdose drug Narcan was also found in his system.

Days before his death, Ms Pastenes said he suggested his death could be looming.

“Like one or two days before he passed, he said to me, ‘Zulema, if anything happens to me, I want you to know that there is money in a bag in the closet and it’s for you. It’s not much but it’s for you,’” she told police, according to court records.

The day he died, he had also allegedly called Mr Daybell to receive a “blessing” over the phone.

No charges have ever been brought in connection to his death.

Lori Vallow also awaiting trial in Arizona for ex-husband’s murder

Monday 10 April 2023 12:10 , Rachel Sharp

Two months prior to JJ and Tylee’s disappearance, Lori Vallow’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed her husband Charles Vallow.

It was the morning 11 July 2019 and Charles had gone to his estranged wife’s home in Chandler, Arizona, to pick up JJ.

Charles and Ms Vallow had been married since 2006 and had adopted JJ – who was the biological grandson of Vallow’s sister.

Cox claimed that Charles attacked him with a baseball bat so he shot him in self-defence.

Police interviews with 16-year-old Tylee and a smiling Ms Vallow gave a similar version of events.

Charles and Lori Vallow pictured together. Lori is charged with conspiracy to murder Charles in Arizona (Provided)

However, Cox did not perform CPR on Vallow and waited 43 minutes to call police. Investigators say that Charles was also already down on the ground when Cox shot him a second time.

Charles’ death came months after he had filed for divorce from Ms Vallow, saying that he feared for the safety of himself and the children and that Ms Vallow had threatened to kill him.

In February, he had pleaded with authorities to stage a mental health intervention for his wife, warning that she believed she was a god preparing for a second coming.

Court documents reveal that he had also learned about Ms Vallow’s relationship with Mr Daybell that June and had emailed Tammy with the information. He and one of Ms Vallow’s other brothers were planning an intervention over her cult beliefs at the time of his death – an intervention she is believed to have been tipped off about.

At the time of Charles’ shooting, the case was ruled self-defence.

Now, Ms Vallow is charged with his murder. Her brother Cox has not been charged – because he too is now dead.

Lori Vallow: A timeline of the trail of mystery deaths surrounding the ‘doomsday cult mom’

Monday 10 April 2023 12:00 , Rachel Sharp

More than three years after her children were last seen alive, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is finally on trial for their murders.

Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother appeared carefree – marrying her new husband Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.

The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.

Their disappearances and deaths mark only part of a dramatic case that spans a deeply disturbing pattern of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.

Now, Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell are charged in Idaho with JJ and Tylee’s murders, as well as the murder of Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Ms Vallow is also separately charged in Arizona with conspiring to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow, with the help of her now-deceased brother Alex Cox – who mysteriously also died three months after the children’s disappearance.

The doomsday couple – who are yet to turn on each other – were due to stand trial together in Idaho but the cases have now been severed.

Now, Ms Vallow’s murder trial is under way in Idaho.

Here’s a timeline of the tragic and bizarre case:

Lori Vallow: A timeline of mystery deaths surrounding the ‘doomsday cult mom’

What happened to Tammy Daybell?

Monday 10 April 2023 11:55 , Rachel Sharp

Chad Daybell married his first wife Tammy in 1990 and they had five children together. They also founded a publishing company together – the company that released his doomsday books.

Just one month after JJ and Tylee vanished – on 19 October 2019 – Tammy, an otherwise healthy 49-year-old, died suddenly in her sleep.

In a bizarre twist, her death came just 10 days after she had called 911 to report someone shooting at her with a paintball gun in the driveway of their home.

Despite the mysterious circumstances, her husband declined an autopsy and her death was ruled natural causes.

Tammy and Chad Daybell were married in 1990. He is now accused of conspiring with Lori Vallow to kill her (Facebook)

It was only after the two children were reported missing – and authorities began delving into Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell, their sudden remarriage and bizarre cult beliefs – that questions began being asked about her death.

Investigators exhumed her body for an autopsy in December 2020.

Once again, officials have not revealed how Tammy died.

But her husband and his new wife are now charged with her murder, with prosecutors alleging that the couple conspired with Cox to kill the 49-year-old.

What happened to Lori Vallow’s children JJ and Tylee?

Monday 10 April 2023 11:50 , Rachel Sharp

JJ and Tylee were last seen alive in September 2019 – not long after Lori Vallow had moved the two children from Arizona to Idaho, allegedly to be close to Mr Daybell.

Chilling photos captured a smiling JJ, Tylee and Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox on a visit to Yellowstone National Park on 8 September.

The photo is now believed to be the last proof of life of 16-year-old Tylee.

After that day, she was never seen or heard from again.

Days later, on 22 September, JJ was also seen for the last time – at his school in Rexburg and by his mother’s friends at her apartment that night.

By the next morning, the seven-year-old – who had autism – had vanished.

When asked where he was, Ms Vallow allegedly told friends Melanie Gibb and David Warwick that he had to be taken away because he was “being a zombie”.

In June 2020, JJ and Tylee’s remains were discovered buried in Mr Daybell’s backyard.

Their causes of deaths have never been released but court documents give a harrowing picture of what may have happened.

JJ’s body was found in a black plastic bag wrapped in duct tape while Tylee’s body had been dismembered and burned in a fire pit, before being buried in the pet cemetery.

Joshua

A doomsday cult and five mystery deaths: Everything you need to know about Lori Vallow’s trial

Monday 10 April 2023 11:45 , Rachel Sharp

It looked every inch the fairytale wedding.

Dressed in white with pink flower garlands around their necks, the bride and groom couldn’t have looked happier as they exchanged vows on a paradise beach in Hawaii.

Photos captured the apparently blissful day as they toasted their nuptials, embraced and she danced to him playing the guitar.

But, behind the photos, something much more disturbing was going on.

Her two children had not been seen alive in two months.

His wife of three decades – the mother of his five children – had died suddenly just two weeks earlier.

And her husband had been shot dead by her brother (who would also soon be dead) not long before.

In the three years since the November 2019 wedding of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, a deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies has come to light.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp delves into what we know so far about the case:

Lori Vallow case summary: Doomsday cult, mystery deaths and kids in a pet cemetery

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog on the Lori Vallow trial

Monday 10 April 2023 11:40 , Rachel Sharp

Opening statements begin today in Lori Vallow’s murder trial.

Follow along here for all the latest updates.