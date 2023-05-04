Lori Vallow trial – live: Cult mom’s brother practiced shooting before botched attack on Chad Daybell’s wife

Week five of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow’s trial is underway in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.

The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.

On Wednesday, jurors heard how Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox researched guns and practiced shooting at a firing range before Tammy was the victim of a failed shooting attempt.

In another bombshell moment, one of Ms Vallow’s former friends claimed she had threatened to kill her, cut her up, and bury her around the same time. Audrey Barattiero stood by her testimony despite accusations from the defence team she had made up the story as it had not come up in grand jury proceedings.

ICYMI: JJ had date rape drug in his system as shocking cause of death revealed

10:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow’s seven-year-old son JJ Vallow had the date rape drug GHB in his system when he was smothered to death with plastic bags around his head, according to harrowing testimony from a pathologist.

Shocking details about JJ and his sister Tylee Ryan’s causes of death were revealed for the first time in court last week.

Lori Vallow trial told JJ had date rape drug GHB in system as cause of death revealed

ICYMI: Chad Daybell says wife Tammy is ‘clearly dead’ in disturbing 911 call

09:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Chad Daybell made a chilling 911 call saying that his wife Tammy was “clearly dead” after he had allegedly conspired with Lori Vallow to murder her so they could run off to Hawaii to get married.

Chad Daybell says wife Tammy is ‘clearly dead’ in 911 call heard at Lori Vallow trial

Everything we know about the trial so far

07:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds Lori Vallow and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell.

What we know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial

All the key players in the Lori Vallow trial

05:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Rachel Sharp compiled a who’s who of a trial that spans five states.

Who are the key players in Lori Vallow’s trial?

Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial

03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Beyond the testimony, there have also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom, as Rachel Sharp reports.

Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial

Friend says Lori Vallow threatened to kill, ‘cut up’ and bury her

02:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow threatened to kill her friend, “cut her up” and then bury her remains “in a place nobody would ever find” one month after her two children disappeared, according to bombshell testimony at the doomsday cult mom’s murder trial.

Lori Vallow’s friend says she threatened to kill, ‘cut up’ and bury her

Killer tried to chop up Tylee’s body, court hears

01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow’s daughter’s killer tried to chop up her body before burying her burned bones and organs on Chad Daybell’s property, according to disturbing courtroom testimony.

FBI Agent Douglas Halepaska, a forensic examiner in the firearms and tool marks division, testified at the doomsday cult mom’s murder trial on Thursday morning about the injuries found on 16-year-old Tylee Ryan’s skeletal remains.

Lori Vallow trial hears how killer tried to chop up Tylee’s body ‘with pickaxe’

Did Lori Vallow accidentally make a key confession about her children’s deaths?

Thursday 4 May 2023 00:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow’s high-profile trial took an unexpected turn this week when jurors heard a dramatic jailhouse phone call in which the “doomsday cult mom” appeared to make a key confession about her children’s murders.

Did Lori Vallow make a key confession about children’s deaths in a jail call?

Watch: Lori allegedly threatened to kill her friend by cutting her up and putting her in trash bags

Wednesday 3 May 2023 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Audrey Barattiero, who met "doomsday cult" mom #LoriVallowDaybell at a conference in 2018, said Wednesday that Lori allegedly threatened to kill her by cutting her up and putting her in trash bags. pic.twitter.com/Uf458zmB2O — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 3, 2023

Who is the ‘doomsday cult mom’ on trial for her children’s murders

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow is a mother of three, a former game show contestant, a Mrs Texas Beauty Pageant contestant and a cult follower.

But is she also a killer?

Lori Vallow: Who is the ‘cult mom’ on trial for her children’s murders?

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:23 , Oliver O'Connell

The defence team will review the recordings in the morning outside of the presence of the jury.

Court adjourns for the day.

The trial will resume at 8.30am MT on Thursday.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Before cross-examination begins there is a sidebar as it is focussed on the recordings that Ian did for the police.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:18 , Oliver O'Connell

Ian says Melani looked to Chad and Lori as mother and father figures. Melani was open to religious beliefs and told Ian: “This is what they’re saying. What do you think?”

Ian says Melani was “absolutely” closer to Lori over Chad.

No further questions.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori and Chad told Ian to cooperate as little as possible with law enforcement in the recordings.

“There was an arrogant, flippant attitude toward law enforcement.”

Chad was pushing them to get out of town.

“Chad had a more serious tone, Lori had a lighthearted attitude toward cooperating with law enforcement.”

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Ian testifies: “The point where it really turned for me was the morning after I married Melani. Melani dumped everything on me and shared everything. We were staying at the Bellagio in Las Vegas and my two children were with me. The next morning I got up and my daughter was gone. She was gone for about 15 minutes. She was nowhere.”

He continues: “Finally, I hear some giggling from behind the curtain. After hearing everything I had from the night before, that was terrifying. At that point I decided I wasn’t going to give this a chance, I’m not going to mess with it.”

Ian was worried for his safety, the safety of his children and his ex-wife’s safety.

On 5 December, less than a week after he married Melani, Ian went to Rexburg police.

“They asked me to listen and observe and report back. They also asked me to make recordings for them.”

He did and gave those recordings to the police. Chad and Lori never confessed to a crime but the recordings did have their religious beliefs in them.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:13 , Oliver O'Connell

Ian says he was open to hearing what Lori was saying about her beliefs. He says he is LDS and they believe in faith in revelation.

The church is a living thing and part of that is you have to have an open mind.

At that point in his life, he said he was going through a religious renaissance having gone through a rough divorce.

It took a few days to realise he wasn’t open to what Lori was talking about. He said the breaking point was the people she said were possessed and the system of light and dark rankings was alarming to him. He said it sounded like it couldn’t be changed and was predetermined.

Melani had first told him about the ranking system and she had heard it from Chad.

Lori told Ian that Detectives Hermosillo and Hope of Rexburg Police were zombies and dark.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:09 , Oliver O'Connell

Ian testifies he never saw Tylee or JJ and never knew of their existence. Lori never talked about them, though there were backpacks and luggage belonging to kids at the house, though no sign of kids in the bedrooms.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:08 , Oliver O'Connell

In his conversations with Lori, they discussed her religious beliefs.

“She discussed beliefs about possession, about locking Satan away — those are the two that stand out the most.”

He heard her use the term “casting out” and when these conversations happened others were present, including Melani and Chad, but Lori did most of the talking. He doesn’t recall her talking about multiple probations.

He and Melani went to Thanksgiving in Arizona and when they returned to Rexburg, Lori and Chad were gone and they didn’t know where they were.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Prosecutor Lindsey Blake begins direct examination of Ian Pawlowski.

Ian is asked how he knows Lori and explains he met her after he began dating Melani, her niece. He also met Chad Daybell at Lori’s townhouse.

Knowing the close relationship between Lori and Melani, he asked their permission to marry Melani.

In total, he saw Lori less than a dozen times in person and Chad fewer than that.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:01 , Oliver O'Connell

Blake asks Ian to clarify again that he has not read or watched anything about the trial.

He says he has not.

Judge Boyce determines Ian has not violated the exclusionary rule so he is allowed to testify.

The jurors are brought in.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 21:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Archibald asks if Ian was in the same meeting when Melani met with an FBI agent and Lindsey Blake. He says no.

Ian says he and Melani arrived in Idaho on Monday from Arizona, where they live in Mesa. He says he and Melani have talked about the case.

Melani made a statement: “The nail is already in Lori's coffin.”

Ian says he did not hear it and they have never said anything like that to each other.

Archibald asks why Ian brought an attorney with him. Ian says this is a complicated matter and he wanted one here with him. The same attorney is representing Zulena Pastenes. Ian says they have not discussed her testimony. He did not ask, and his attorney did not volunteer the information.

Archibald says: “You're claiming you don't know anything about this case because you haven't listened to anything since it started five weeks ago?”

Ian responds: “Correct.”

No further questions.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 21:54 , Oliver O'Connell

Ian says his wife Melani hasn't watched the trial, but when her ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux testified she read some headlines and had concerns about them but has not read or watched anything.

Ian says he had not watched anything about the trial. He has seen headlines as he scrolled but nothing more.

Court resumes

Wednesday 3 May 2023 21:51 , Oliver O'Connell

With the afternoon break over, court resumes with Judge Boyce back on the bench but with the jury not present until it can be determined if Ian Pawlowski has violated the exclusionary rule by listening to other witness testimony or reading about or watching the trial.

He is sworn in and is here with his own attorney from Arizona, Garrett Smith.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 21:21 , Oliver O'Connell

Court is on a break until 2.40pm MT.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 21:19 , Oliver O'Connell

There are two matters.

First is an Idaho rule that says all parties must stipulate to allowing the use of large items or guns as evidence as opposed to just photos. The prosecution and defence agree with Blake adding they will ensure the guns are number differently in Chad Daybell’s trial.

The second matter is a request about one or more witnesses possibly violating the exclusionary rule.

The next witness will be Ian Pawlowski, Melani’s husband. The defence says Melani listened to testimony, and read articles, all in contradiction to the rule. They say the married couple have also attended with their attorneys.

They say Ian violated the rule by talking to Melani and she admitted she violated the rule. Thomas wants to conduct an inquiry while the state says there is no indication that Ian violated the rule and observed testimony.

Judge Boyce is having Ian brought in for questioning to see if he violated the rule.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 21:12 , Oliver O'Connell

There is a sidebar between the attorneys and Judge Boyce.

He says he is going to take up a motion outside of the presence of the jury and they are sent out.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 21:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Det Kaaiakamanu is asked if the gun was threaded for a silencer of a suppressor and replies that it was threaded for a suppressor which would change the sound made when it fired.

Asked about why he was not able to question Tammy about the shooter incident, he confirms that it was because she was killed 10 days later.

No further questions.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 21:03 , Oliver O'Connell

On redirect, Blake asks what happened when he called the coroner on the day Tammy was killed and he says that Det Mattingly had already talked to her. He asked if anything was suspicious and she said no.

Blake asks about Alex’s Jeep Wrangler (formerly belonging to Charles Vallow) and when the request was made to Fremont County to help look for the vehicle.

Det Kaaiakamanu says on the morning Tammy died, Fremont County did not have all the information about all the other investigations into JJ, Tylee and Charles.

She asks if the “bipolar” teenager or the husband of a dog thief seemed like plausible suspects in the gun incident. He replies no.

"Do you get a lot of reports of masked gunmen in the area?" she asks.

The detective says no.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:59 , Oliver O'Connell

After reviewing the photos of the guns discussed earlier, Det Kaaiakamanu explains that a “baffle” is used to dampen the sound of a gunshot.

No further questions.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Thomas asks about the GeoFence warrants, clarifying their scope around the two locations.

Det Kaaiakamanu repeats that a device registered to Alex was at the church the night Tammy died.

“It was showing WiFi hits off the back side of the church.”

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:53 , Oliver O'Connell

Thomas moves questioning on to Alex Cox’s Google searches, specifically the searches for Grendel drops on 8-9 October 2019.

Det Kaaiakamanu says he does not know when the gun itself was purchased, but lists agents who would do.

Thomas asks if it would be uncommon for someone to search for those things if you own a gun like that. The witness says depends on what you’re going to use it for.

Thomas says if someone wants to target practice, you might go online to look up the range the gun can fire. Det Kaaiakamanu says that’s correct [the search terms relate to gun performance in cold weather].

Other Google searches by Alex are shown to the court and include pornographic terms.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:44 , Oliver O'Connell

Returning to the email, Tammy wrote there was another theory that it could be the “bi-polar” teen who lived nearby. It was later established this was a teen with autism who lived further away than they at first thought.

They talked to the neighbours who had the dog theft theory but that was all the follow-up that was done.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:42 , Oliver O'Connell

Tammy writes in the email that she thinks she was a bit in shock because she said what do you think you’re doing. She says she believed it was a paintball gun and the man pulled the trigger while pointing it at her which annoyed rather than scared her.

She tells Mark the man was standing between her and the door and didn’t say anything or move towards her.

Thomas asks if Det Kaaiakamanu followed up with how close the man was to Tammy. He said he didn’t investigate this. Thomas asked why he didn’t follow up and the witness.

“I didn’t have the chance to talk to Tammy Daybell when I came on this case”.

Thomas asks Det Kaaiakamanu if there is a whooshing sound when AR-15 guns are fired.

“It wouldn’t be a whooshing sound but if there is a suppressor on it, it would be very quiet.”

Any click that was heard (rather than a whoosh) could be from a malfunction with the gun. The casing could still be ejected but the projectile wouldn’t exit the gun.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Thomas asks about the email Tammy sent to her son Mark while he was on his mission and asks for it to be shown on the big screen.

The first page of the three-page email concerns church matters. On the second page, there is a story about a neighbour’s dog being stolen.

The neighbour chased the person who stole the dog, confronted the thief, got the dog back and then went into labour.

On the last page of the email, Thomas points out a paragraph that starts with “his theory”.

Det Kaaiakamanu says that's referring to a neighbour who had a theory that the “crazy dog” lady had her husband come back to steal the dog again and that’s who had the “paintball gun” and confronted Tammy in the drive.

Tammy says the theory is she spooked the man and he took off.

Det Kaaiakamanu says he did not follow up with the lady who stole the dog or her husband.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:28 , Oliver O'Connell

Defence attorney John Thomas is cross-examining Det Kaaiakamanu.

After reviewing the events of the morning of Tammy Daybell’s murder, he asks about the moment when the sheriff’s office began investigating.

"At the time Fremont County got involved, we were asked to locate a Jeep with a plate out of Texas. That Jeep belonged to Tylee Ryan and she had gone missing. That's how we got involved," Det Kaaiakamanu says.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:16 , Oliver O'Connell

The gun is placed in front of the jury and it is pointed out that the large scope could be misidentified as a hopper on a paintball gun.

It is held up for the jury to see.

Blake has no further questions.

Court resumes after lunch

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Court resumes with Det Kaaiakamanu back on the stand for the continuation of his direct examination by prosecutor Lindsey Blake.

Blake requests that the firearms seized at the townhomes be brought into the court.

Judge Boyce tells the jury: "We will make sure all firearms are unloaded and steps have been taken to render them inoperable.”

Two bailiffs walk in with an AR-15 in a long box. There are two other items. Blake asks if Det Kaaiakamanu can leave the stand to look over the items. He steps down from the witness stand and identifies the firearm.

“That firearm is the Alexander Arms Grendel 6.5 with a vortex scope on it.” he says.

Vallow’s friend says ‘cult mon' threatened to kill, ‘cut up’ and bury her one month after children disappeared

Wednesday 3 May 2023 19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow threatened to kill her friend, “cut her up” and then bury her remains “in a place nobody would ever find” one month after her two children disappeared, according to bombshell testimony at the doomsday cult mom’s murder trial.

Ms Vallow’s friend Audrey Barattiero took the stand at Ms Vallow’s trial in Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday, revealing disturbing details about the alleged threat her former friend once made to her life.

Ms Barattiero testified that – one day in October 2019 – she had asked Ms Vallow is there was anything weird going on.

Her account of the response took many in court by surprise.

Lori Vallow’s friend says she threatened to kill, ‘cut up’ and bury her

Wednesday 3 May 2023 19:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Det Kaaiakamanu says Chad Daybell was the beneficiary of all of Tammy's life insurance policies.

All of the policies paid out and now Chad faces two counts of insurance fraud in Fremont County.

Judge Boyce calls the lunch break and the trial will resume at 12.50pm MT.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 19:04 , Oliver O'Connell

Det Kaaiakamanu got two GeoFence warrants (which creates bubbles around a location to see who moved in those bubbles by their devices during a certain time).

The addresses were the Salem LDS church and Chad and Tammy’s house. He requested these for 18-19 October 2019, when Tammy was murdered, with a 150m radius from those locations.

Through Google identifiers, they found two devices that overlapped. They belonged to Alex Cox. There were two other numbers that didn’t have anything to do with the investigation but were spoken with — one was a Daybell neighbour.

The device for Alex was showing at the Salem church from 10.07pm to 10.45pm on 18 October 2019.

He got another data point later at 11.53pm when the device was picked up on WiFi some seven minutes away from the Salem church.

Chad was not pinged in either location. He said he was at home but his phone didn't show on the GeoFence.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 18:57 , Oliver O'Connell

Det Kaaiakamanu now testifies about the email sent from Charles Valloe to Tammy Daybell in which he said he was aware that their spouses were having an affair. He asked to meet with Tammy to discuss it.

It was never determined whether Tammy read the email. An email from Charles to Chad was sent on the same day in which Charles told Chad he needed to stop talking to Lori and he needed to tell Tammy what was going on.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 18:40 , Oliver O'Connell

The photos show two large rifles with scopes attached. One of them is a 6.5 Grendel.

Det Kaaiakamanu says: “When Tammy dAybell fire called in the attempted shooting, she described the rifle as a paintball gun. After looking at all the firearms, this one stuck out because it has a larger scope on it which could be mistaken for a hopper, which Tammy described. A hopper is on a paintball gun.”

Wednesday 3 May 2023 18:36 , Oliver O'Connell

Defence attorney John Thomas objects to photos of the guns being entered into evidence and wants the real guns in court.

Judge Boyce says he will take the objection under advisement but will allow the photos in at this point.

If the defence wants the guns brought in, they can do it during their portion of Lori's defence. Thomas says he plans to do that.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 18:32 , Oliver O'Connell

More searches include how to work an AR-15 rifle in cold weather. It was 26 degrees on the day that Tammy was shot at.

There were further searches about shooting through car doors and windshields as well as the body thickness of a Dodge Dakota — the car that Tammy drove.

Alex then visited the Sportsman Club gun range on 7,8,12,13, and 15 October.

Det Kaaiakamanu says firearms found in Lori's garage were seized for evidence. They have been kept at the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and are now being held as evidence in Boise.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 18:27 , Oliver O'Connell

After another overruled objection, a Powerpoint is entered into evidence as a demonstrative exhibit.

It is a search history from Alex Cox’s account: “homerjmaximus”.

Det Kaaiakamanu says some of the searches stood out to him. On 1 October 2019, Alex searched for directions to Mesa, Arizona from Gallup, New Mexico.

That same night he searched for a specific address on Phelps Street in Gilbert, Arizona. This was where Brandon Boudreaux was living.

On 2 October he searched for directions on how to get to the same address at 7.17am. That was the last time the address is searched.

On 8 October, Alex searched for: “6.5 grendel drop from 100 yards to 200 yards” and “6.5 grendel drop from 100 yards to 300 yards”

Det Kaaiakamanu says he believes Alex was trying to figure out where to stand to have an accurate shot at Tammy Daybell.

On 9 October, he searched for several different AR-15 uppers, muzzle energy of 6.5 grendel and Frog Togg sizing for pants.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 18:22 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Boyce overrules the objection and allows the email in.

Blake asks Det Kaaiakamanu to read from the email.

“Now on the same day, I was coming home from clogging. It was at about 9:15 and I baked into the driveway. I was getting some items out of the back seats. We had made freezer meals at enrichment meals. I looked up thinking it was dad or Garth to help me carry stuff in. Nope. It was a guy with a ski mask on with a rifle pointed at me.”

Tammy says she asked the man what he was doing before realizing it was a paintball gun. The gun kept firing but nothing was coming out. Tammy said she kept asking what the guy was doing. She said she thought about hitting him with her clogging shoes. Instead, she yelled ‘Chad’ and the guy ran away. Tammy then wrote that she ran into the house to get Chad and Garth.

She wrote that Chad and Garth went outside to look for the shooter but couldn't find him. They called the police and Tammy says they believed the shooter was a “bipolar teenager” from down the street.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 18:02 , Oliver O'Connell

As part of the investigation, Det Kaaiakamanu says he reviewed a message Tammy Daybell sent to her son Mark Daybell.

Blake asks to admit a copy into evidence.

There is an objection from John Thomas and Judge Boyce says he will review the exhibit.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 17:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Detective Kaaiakamanu got a phone call on the morning that Tammy Daybell died (19 October 2019)as he was the on-call detective.

He missed the first call because he was in Idaho Falls assisting with an officer-involved shooting through much of the night before but called back an hour and a half later.

In the meantime, Det Mattingly, who testified earlier, was called to attend the scene.

There was nothing suspicious about Tammy’s death reported to him. He had never heard of Tammy before.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office began investigating the death at the end of October 2019. He came into the investigation at the end of March 2020 and knew about the other investigations involving JJ, Tylee, Charles, and Brandon.

New witness: Detective Vince Kaaiakamanu

Wednesday 3 May 2023 17:51 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Boyce returns to the bench after the morning break and the jury are seated.

The next witness is Fremont County Detective Vince Kaaiakamanu, who will be questioned by Lindsey Blake.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 17:12 , Oliver O'Connell

Archibald has more questions and reminds Ms Barattiero that she is under oath to tell the whole truth.

He says none of this testimony came up in the grand jury proceedings.

“Nothing of this sort was talked about. You want the jury to believe that you just didn’t make this last crap up?”

She replies: “I did not make it up.”

Despite a forceful pushback from Archibald, she stands by her claims.

Judge Boyce call the morning recess.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 17:09 , Oliver O'Connell

In October 2019, Ms Barattiero said she prayed and felt she needed to end the friendship with Lori. When they were alone, she told Lori she was going to pack and go to bed early and asked her if there was anything weird going on. Lori said what do you mean? No.

“As soon as I turned to go upstairs, she started laughing — like if you were laughing at someone. She said, ‘You’re so naive and too trusting. You’re like a little child. You think the world is all unicorns and rainbows. You go around helping people and serving them. Well, I’ve got news for you. Not everyone is a good person and not everyone can be so kind. Then she threatened to kill me. She said she would cut me up and wasn’t in the mental place to do it but would get herself in a place to do it. There would be blood and bleach and something about trash bags. She would bury me in a place nobody would ever find me.”

Wednesday 3 May 2023 17:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Rawlings begins the redirect questioning by establishing that Chad was not in Hawaii or Missouri, but Lori was.

Lori also organised the castings and picked their targets at each one Ms Barattiero was present at including the castings targeting Charles and Tammy before they both died.

Everything was under the direction of Lori.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 17:01 , Oliver O'Connell

Archibald asks if Ms Barattiero ever thought to call the police if she through Charles or Tammywas in danger.

She replies that she did not until she decided to dissolve the friendship.

He asks why she didn’t go home after she felt so uncomfortable in Hawaii but instead, she went to Idaho.

“Because I have a big heart and try to help those around me,” she says tearfully.

No further questions.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Archibald asks about the casting that she participated in while in Missouri. She says she wasn’t sure what was going on and didn’t want to participate in the casting so that’s why she said her own prayer asking God to help Tammy if there was something wrong.

She explains that says she, Lori and Melani were not holding hands during this particular casting.

Questioning goes on to her knowledge of the light/dark scale and where she was on it (she doesn’t recall the number but it was good).

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:57 , Oliver O'Connell

Archibald asks Ms Barattiero why she moved to Missouri and she replies she did after she prayed about it.

He asks if she believes Jesus is going to come to Missouri when he comes back to earth.

“That is a teaching of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.”

Archibald says “Not Jerusalem?” triggering an objection which is sustained by Judge Boyce.

He asks about the visit to Missouri and the places the pioneers of the LDS church had been to in the 1840s.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:53 , Oliver O'Connell

“So you thought if Chad Daybell is telling me about my past, he can probably predict the future too?” Archibald asks.

She says yes.

"This gave you a feeling of 'I'm somebody, right?'"

She says yes.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:51 , Oliver O'Connell

When Chad told her about past lives Ms Barattiero said she wanted to learn more. Archibald says Chad told you he was a prophet in the Old Testament and you believed him? She says yes.

In another life, he said he was an apostle of Jesus and she says she believed him.

Archibald says that Chad said he had lived over millions of years and regenerated as all these great people, and then asks if he ever said he was a “loser” in the 1700s. She replies no. There is laughter in the courtroom.

Chad told Ms Barattiero he had been Jesus’s brother in a prior life and was married to Lori, who was named Alaina, and they walked in Palestine with Jesus. He told her she was married to Jesus and her name then was Joanna.

Ms Barattiero said she thought it could be true because she trusted him.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Archibald asks if she was worried for Charles Vallow, did she call the police or alert the church? She says no.

“If you thought they were a bunch of weirdos, you’d never want to hang out with them again, right?” he asks.

She says she wasn’t sure what to think and he counters by saying that she kept meeting up with Lori and Melani. She replies that she was not in communication with them but was with Chad Daybell.

She is asked whether she thought Chad was a “weirdo” who was leading her astray and replies she did at the end of their friendship in October 2019.

Prior to that, she thought “he had information and was doing good things at that time.”

“At that time I thought he was someone who could help understand,” she says adding that the other women did too.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Ms Barattiero confirms in questioning that she met Alex Cox once toward the end of her friendship with Lori and met Charles Vallow once in November 2018.

She adds that he did not look like he was possessed by a demon when she met him.

Asked about Jesus casting out evil spirits and the “castings” that Lori organised, Ms Barattiero says they were unusual to her.

“The method they were using didn't seem like a prayer,” she says adding that they were not calling upon Father in Heaven. “The words that were used were aggressive things.”

"The method they were using didn't seem like a prayer." They were not calling upon Father in Heaven, she says. "The words that were used were aggressive things," Audrey responds when asked if the ladies in the hotel room were calling upon the Devil. — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) May 3, 2023

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:37 , Oliver O'Connell

Jim Archibald begins cross-examining Ms Barattiero for the defence.

She confirms that she spent time with Lori in five different states: Utah, Missouri, Hawaii, Idaho and Arizona.

He asks about the Preparing A People conferences and she says it is preparing people for the end of the world and adds that she was interested in learning about it.

Archibald asks if preparing for the end of the world is going to be a happy or sad event. “The scriptures say it will be both,” she says.

“What's the point of preparing to be happy when Jesus comes again? What's the point?” he presses.

She responds: “To be with God and be with your family and to live among people who want to be with God.”

Archibald asks: “What do you need to do to prepare for a happy event?”

“Be living the commandments and living the best you can,” she answers.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:33 , Oliver O'Connell

For the time they were in Hawaii, Ms Barattiero remembers Lori’s behaviour as being different and there were moments in which she was irritated with Melani and moments where she was laughing.

“At that time, she seemed agitated or snippy.”

Lori took a lot of phone calls during this time leaving her alone with Melani. Lori announced she was leaving and Melani said she wasn’t ready to go yet and so Ms Barattiero stayed with her.

Lori left on a Wednesday back to Idaho and then Melani and Ms Barattiero followed on Sunday. She wanted to pay her respects to Garth Daybell as she knew he was close to his mother.

She stayed at Lori's apartment in Rexburg. Chad and Lori were there kissing and hugging and he often came back late at night to stay at the apartment. Melani also stayed there in one of the guest rooms.

The four of them would go to the local temple together.

No further questions from the prosecution.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:28 , Oliver O'Connell

In late October 2019, Ms Barattiero went to Hawaii and was picked up by Melani and Lori, and the three of them stayed in a hotel together.

She remembers it being “very uncomfortable” and Lori told her Melani was going through a hard time and needed a friend and that it could be her.

“Shortly after getting there, Lori told me Tammy had passed away,” she tells the court. “I asked her when and she said it had been about a week. I asked her how she passed away. She said in her sleep.”

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:24 , Oliver O'Connell

Ms Barattiero says if getting rid of a dark spirit didn’t work, Lori would claim another spirit had got into the person and it would just keep going and going.

At one point, Lori asked her guidance about Tammy and said “some person has overtaken her body”.

She tells the court: "When I heard Chad Daybell say something to the effect of why is the body still alive or something like that, I realized that they must have taken things even further. They didn't intend for the person to be helped — they didn't want the person to live."

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:22 , Oliver O'Connell

In October 2019, Ms Barattiero moved to Missouri and Lori asked if she and her niece Melani could come visit to see some of the church’s historical sites.

“They said they had some free time and wanted to see the church sites. They had never seen them before.”

During this visit, Lori again talked about zombies and people being possessed and how they need to be “taken out”. She also explained about the light/dark scale.

Lori told her that Charles was dark and later on said JJ and Tylee were too. She also said Tammy Daybell was dark. Lori said one or two of Melani's children were also dark.

That night they invited Ms Barattiero to stay in their hotel room and then said Tammy had a spirit in her that needed to be taken out.

“I told her I did not want to help and did not want to participate. [She begins crying] She highly pressured me saying you're supposed to be my friend, you're supposed to help me. I reiterated I didn't want to and she kept on.”

Later that night she prayed: “I said a prayer to Heavenly Father. I don’t know what’s going on. If there is something going on with Tammy and it needs to be taken out, I ask for Thee to help her. I asked that she would be able to feel the love of God and I ended the prayer.”

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:13 , Oliver O'Connell

Ms Barattiero also met JJ once and even met Tammy Daybell once too.

Chad talked to her about Tammy and said he had a near-death experience years before when he was told by a deceased relative that Tammy would pass away before she turned 50. This was around the end of January 2019 or February 2019 — around the same time he told his neighbours about his vision that she would die soon as we heard yesterday in court.

Chad also told her he felt he would get married again but for a long time, he didn’t say to whom before eventually saying it would be to Lori.

He told her he had been Methuselah and the apostle James and indicated he had been married during the time he was James the apostle to Lori and her name was Alaina.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:09 , Oliver O'Connell

Ms Barattiero first met Chad at a conference in St George, Utah, and has read three of his books.

They were in contact on Facebook and she asked him questions about the books and eventually they also spoke on the phone.

She also still talked to Lori and discussed her move to Rexburg.

“A few times in the fall, I asked her how her daughter was doing. When I stayed in her house in November 2018, I met her daughter for a few minutes so in the fall of 2019, I asked every once in a while, ‘How’s Tylee doing?’ because she was at college. Lori said, ‘She doesn’t talk to me much these days.’”

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:07 , Oliver O'Connell

Ms Barattiero tells the court that Lori “brought up saying she wanted to work on trying to get a negative spirit out of Charles. Everyone started holding hands and I didn’t know what they were doing. I thought maybe there was going to be a group prayer or something so they all held hands so I joined hands as well thinking there would be prayer. Then she started talking and said she was going to try and get a spirit out of Charles.”

Lori said things like “knives, fire, weapons.”

Ms Barattiero recalls she didn’t say anything when it was her turn in the group and left afterwards because she did not feel comfortable, but still kept in touch with Lori on the phone.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:01 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori stayed in a hotel when she went to the conference in Utah with Zulema, Melanie Gibb, and others.

At the end of the trip, she brought up wanting to work on her husband Charles. Ms Barattiero says close to that time Lori out of the blue had brought up the topics of zombies and possession, which she had never heard before.

When they talked on the phone about it and Lori asked her what she thought, Ms Barattiero said it made her feel uncomfortable.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 15:57 , Oliver O'Connell

Ms Barattiero next had contact with Lori in February 2019 when Chad asked her to be Lori's friend.

“He asked me to be her friend and that she needed a friend. He said that he couldn't talk to her all the time and that maybe I could be someone to uplift or be a friend. I said ok.”

She talked to Lori every few weeks for the most part. They got to know each other and talked mostly about spiritual things.

Ms Barattiero next saw Lori in person in the summer of 2019 at a spiritual event in Utah.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 15:55 , Oliver O'Connell

Ms Barattiero stayed with Lori at her home at the end of the conference they both attended in November 2018.

Zulema, Melanie Gibb, and Chad Daybell were also there. Chad slept on the other side of the home she says, but she recalls: “I observed every once and a while they looked at each other. There was a vibe."

New witness: Audrey Barattiero

Wednesday 3 May 2023 15:53 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Steven Boyce is on the bench and the jury has been brought in.

The court is now in session and the state calls its next witness, Audrey Barattiero. She is a friend of Lori’s from Mississippi and they met at a conference in November 2018.

Fremont County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tawnya Rawlings is questioning her.

Wednesday 3 May 2023 15:37 , Oliver O'Connell

All of the attorneys have left the courtroom to meet with Judge Steven Boyce before the day starts.

Lori is leafing through a large stack of papers.

Court to resume momentarily

Wednesday 3 May 2023 15:32 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow has entered the courtroom and is seated with the defence team. The prosecution team for the state is also seated at their table.

Yesterday’s proceedings ended with the playing of an excerpt of a podcast in which Lori and others discussed their religious beliefs.

Did Lori Vallow’s defence team miss an opportunity in challenging the DNA evidence?

Wednesday 3 May 2023 14:51 , Oliver O'Connell

When presented with the statistical and scientific certainty that DNA from the hair found on duct tape used to tie up JJ was Lori Vallow’s, why didn’t her defence team point out it wasn’t odd for a mother’s hair to be on her son?

CourtTV’s Chanley Painter and Idaho News 6’s Don Nelson discuss.

Our team wonders if the defense missed an opportunity in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.https://t.co/ZGzv9wwyPE pic.twitter.com/5oSTZKCiym — Idaho News 6 (@IdahoNews6) May 2, 2023

What we know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial

Wednesday 3 May 2023 14:10 , Rachel Sharp

It looked every inch the fairytale wedding.

Dressed in white with pink flower garlands around their necks, the bride and groom couldn’t have looked happier as they exchanged vows on a paradise beach in Hawaii.

Photos captured the apparently blissful day as they toasted their nuptials, embraced and she danced to him playing the guitar.

But, behind the photos, something much more disturbing was going on.

Her two children had not been seen alive in two months.

His wife of three decades – the mother of his five children – had died suddenly just two weeks earlier.

And her husband had been shot dead by her brother (who would also soon be dead) not long before.

Here’s what we know so far about the case:

What we know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial

JJ’s grandfather says trial evidence is ‘unequivocal'

Wednesday 3 May 2023 13:50 , Rachel Sharp

The grandfather of Lori Vallow’s murdered seven-year-old son JJ has said that he thinks the evidence heard at trial is “unequivocal”.

Larry Woodcock spoke out to KSLTV outside the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Monday after jurors heard that a strand of Ms Vallow’s hair had been found on the duct tape used to wrap a plastic bag around the little boy’s head.

Mr Woodcock described that evidence as “the biggest nail in the coffin”.

“When that (hair evidence) was presented to the jury, it was like the biggest nail in the coffin because it absolutely ties Lori (Vallow Daybell) to this case,” he said.

“What more is needed?”

LISTEN: Lori Vallow’s doomsday podcast

Wednesday 3 May 2023 13:30 , Rachel Sharp

Autopsy details that show Tammy Daybell was likely restrained during her murder

Wednesday 3 May 2023 13:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Tammy Daybell, the late wife of doomsday author Chad Daybell, was likely restrained while she was asphyxiated, the Utah state medical examiner told the jury in the trial of Lori Vallow on Monday.

Lori Vallow trial hears Tammy Daybell was likely restrained during her murder

WATCH: JJ’s grandfather speaks outside court

Wednesday 3 May 2023 13:10 , Rachel Sharp

LARRY WOODCOCK REACTS-- JJ's grandfather says Lori's strand of hair found in the duct tape on his grandson's dead body "is the nail in the coffin" for her. #LoriVallowTrial #LoriVallowDaybellTrial @KSL5TV #LoriVallow #LoriVallowDaybell pic.twitter.com/2QcmVybksB — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) May 1, 2023

Chad Daybell told late-wife’s sister that Lori Vallow didn’t have children

Wednesday 3 May 2023 12:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Chad Daybell claimed his new wife Lori Vallow didn’t have any children as authorities launched a massive search for her son and daughter that ended with the discovery of their bodies nine months later.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Chad Daybell claimed Lori Vallow didn’t have children as nine-month search launched

Jury hears Lori Vallow’s DNA found on duct tape wrapped around son JJ’s corpse

Wednesday 3 May 2023 12:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow‘s hair was found on duct tape wrapped around the corpse of her seven-year-old son, according to new evidence presented at the start of the fifth week of her murder trial.

Lori Vallow’s DNA found on duct tape wrapped around son JJ’s corpse, jury hears

Chad Daybell ‘predicted’ wife’s death

Wednesday 3 May 2023 12:10 , Rachel Sharp

Chad Daybell predicted his wife Tammy Daybell would soon be dead, around eight months before he and Lori Vallow are accused of conspiring to murder her.

In court on Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from Tammy’s friend Alice Gilbert.

She testified that Mr Daybell once told her he had a vision that Tammy would die before the age of 50.

“He had a vision that Tammy’s time on Earth was coming to an end,” she said.

“He didn’t know how or when - but he didn’t see her living past the age of 50.”

Chilling doomsday podcast shows cult mom claiming to be a ‘warrior’ against ‘Satan’

Wednesday 3 May 2023 11:50 , Rachel Sharp

On Tuesday, jurors were played a recording of a doomsday podcast featuring Lori Vallow and her friends.

In it, Ms Vallow describes herself as a “warrior” who has fought “Satan”.

She says her life “turned really bad” and then the Lord showed “me myself as a warrior. A WARRIOR. I fought with Satan in the pre-existence. He showed this to me so I will quit crying in the temple. He showed me so I could be the warrior he sent me here to do.”

Ms Vallow also claims that former police officer Jason Mow – who is also heard on the recording – was sent to her in the celestial room.

“I am a witness of Jason Mow - to everything he says about what the prophet says and what the Lord is telling us ... My job, according to Jesus Christ, is to wake up the women warriors. I too have gone to the bottom edge ... I too have seen the resurrected Jesus Christ and he has told me my mission and he has sent me to help people and lift them in their mission.”

Chad Daybell says wife Tammy is ‘clearly dead’ in disturbing 911 call

Wednesday 3 May 2023 11:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Chad Daybell made a chilling 911 call saying that his wife Tammy was “clearly dead” after he had allegedly conspired with Lori Vallow to murder her so they could run off to Hawaii to get married.

Chad Daybell says wife Tammy is ‘clearly dead’ in 911 call heard at Lori Vallow trial

All the key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial so far

Wednesday 3 May 2023 10:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Rachel Sharp has compiled the key revelations from the trial – so far:

Cult beliefs and charred remains: Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial

Who are the key players in the Lori Vallow trial?

Wednesday 3 May 2023 09:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A who’s who in the saddest and most bizarre trial of the year.

Who are the key players in Lori Vallow’s trial?

JJ had date rape drug in his system as shocking cause of death revealed

Wednesday 3 May 2023 07:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow’s seven-year-old son JJ Vallow had the date rape drug GHB in his system when he was smothered to death with plastic bags around his head, according to harrowing testimony from a pathologist.

Lori Vallow trial told JJ had date rape drug GHB in system as cause of death revealed

Everything we know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial

Wednesday 3 May 2023 05:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds Lori Vallow and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell.

What we know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial

Killer tried to chop up Tylee’s body as her blood found on pickaxe

Wednesday 3 May 2023 03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow’s daughter’s killer tried to chop up her body before burying her burned bones and organs on Chad Daybell’s property, according to disturbing courtroom testimony.

FBI Agent Douglas Halepaska, a forensic examiner in the firearms and tool marks division, testified at the doomsday cult mom’s murder trial on Thursday morning about the injuries found on 16-year-old Tylee Ryan’s skeletal remains.

Lori Vallow trial hears how killer tried to chop up Tylee’s body ‘with pickaxe’

Did Lori Vallow accidentally make a key confession about her children’s deaths?

Wednesday 3 May 2023 01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow’s high-profile trial took an unexpected turn this week when jurors heard a dramatic jailhouse phone call in which the “doomsday cult mom” appeared to make a key confession about her children’s murders.

Did Lori Vallow make a key confession about children’s deaths in a jail call?

Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial

Wednesday 3 May 2023 00:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Beyond the testimony, there have also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom, as Rachel Sharp reports.

Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial

ICYMI: Trial hears devastating call with Vallow’s sister saying she treated children’s bodies ‘like garbage’

Tuesday 2 May 2023 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been played a devastating jailhouse call in which her sister accused her of throwing her murdered children “away like garbage.”

An Idaho court heard Summer Shiflet sobbing uncontrollably in audio of a video call she made with her sister as she sat behind bars on 24 June 2020.

Vallow trial hears devastating call with sister after discovery of children’s bodies

Court adjourns for the day

Tuesday 2 May 2023 22:37 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Boyce adjourns court for the day.

The trial resumes at 8.30am MT tomorrow morning.

Tuesday 2 May 2023 22:36 , Oliver O'Connell

On redirect, Lindsey Blake asks Mr Gilberty if he is aware of whether any of the children of the other podcasters were found buried on Chad Daybell's property.

He says not that I am aware of.

No further questions.

Tuesday 2 May 2023 22:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Archibald asks Mr Gilbert if where you sit in church has an impact on your spirituality as he mentioned that the Daybells gradually moved from the front of the building to the back.

He responds: “It seems like maybe they were trying to hide a little bit from the way they were before.”

Tuesday 2 May 2023 22:32 , Oliver O'Connell

Prosecutor Lindsey Blake asks Judge Boyce if the court can keep going late today because of travel arrangements.

Defence attorney Jim Archibald continues to question Todd Gilbert, Chad Daybell’s former neighbour.

He asks if what the court heard on the podcast would be considered mainstream LDS beliefs.

“Probably most of it but not all of it,” he replies.

Mr Gilbert says Chad was starting to stray in his beliefs and told him that he mentioned more than once that Tammy visited him and the kids in spirit form.

Archibald asks if he believes Chad. He said he wasn’t sure because it hadn’t happened to him before.

Tuesday 2 May 2023 22:28 , Oliver O'Connell

The recording of the podcast is stopped.

That is all of it that will be played for the jury.

Tuesday 2 May 2023 22:27 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori says that Jason Mow was sent to her in the celestial room because he writes books about Moroni.

She says that the Lord sent her Melani Gibb.

“The minute I saw her I knew she would be one of the women I was supposed to be involved with.”

“The Lord is building his army. He is calling people to do missions and they are to go forward in faith and this is what he tells you,” Lori says.

She adds that every day, God sends her women who need to be taught.

Tuesday 2 May 2023 22:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori continues by asking do I want to go back and say I can’t do that?

She goes on to say that angels on high have ministered to her, the war has started, and these things will start happening in the next two years and we have to be ready. Turn our lives over to Christ and he will build the warrior within.

On the recording, Melanie Gibb asks if anyone has any questions.

Where would you even begin?

Tuesday 2 May 2023 22:22 , Oliver O'Connell

The portion of the recording of the podcast featuring Lori is played.

She says: “I am a witness of Jason Mow - to everything he says about what the prophet says and what the Lord is telling us ... My job, according to Jesus Christ, is to wake up the women warriors. I too have gone to the bottom edge ... I too have seen the resurrected Jesus Christ and he has told me my mission and he has sent me to help people and lift them in their mission.”

Lori says he life “turned really bad” and then the Lord showed "me myself as a warrior. A WARRIOR. I fought with Satan in the pre-existence. He showed this to me so I will quit crying in the temple. He showed me so I could be the warrior he sent me here to do.”

