Lori Vallow trial – live: Court abruptly ends mid-session after hearing Chad Daybell call on day remains found

The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is underway in Boise, Idaho.

Ms Vallow, 49, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020.

Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy, who died suddenly in October 2019.

She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.

In court on Wednesday, jurors heard a jailhouse phone call between Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell on the day that the children’s remains were found.

The session then aburuptly ended due to unforeseen circumstances. The reason was later revealed to be due to a death in Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake’s family. The court will resume on Thursday morning at 8.30am MT.

Cause of court day’s abrupt end revealed

12:22 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow’s high-profile murder trial came to an abrupt end on Wednesday, after jurors had heard a jailhouse phone call between Ms Vallow and Chad Daybell on the day that the children’s remains were found.

Following a short break, the prosecution team said that due to unforeseen circumstances, they were requesting a dismissal for the day.

The defence team did not object and so the trial was adjourned early.

The cause of the day’s abrupt end was later revealed to be due to a death in Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake’s family.

“There has been a death in the family of one of the prosecutor’s lead attorneys. The Court and defense have been gracious in allowing the prosecution to adjust to this personal situation,” a spokesperson for the prosecution team said in a statement.

Ms Blake had been absent for the day’s proceedings.

The court will resume on Thursday morning at 8.30am MT.

Key players: Who is Tammy Daybell?

11:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Tammy Daybell was Chad Daybell’s first wife who he allegedly murdered in October 2019.

The couple married in 1990 and founded Spring Creek Book Company together in Utah – the company which published Mr Daybell’s doomsday books. They had five children together and moved to Salem, Idaho, in 2015.

In October 2019, Tammy called 911 after a man allegedly shot at her with a paintball gun in the driveway of her home. She took to Facebook to describe the incident. Just 10 days later, Tammy died suddenly in her sleep at the age of 49. Her death was initially ruled natural causes and Mr Daybell declined an autopsy.

However, following the disappearance of Tylee and JJ, law enforcement officials grew suspicious. Her body was exhumed that December for an autopsy to be completed. Now, Mr Daybell is charged with her murder while both he and Ms Vallow are charged with conspiring to murder her.

Tammy and Chad Daybell were married in 1990. He is now accused of conspiring with Lori Vallow to kill her (Facebook)

Key players: Who is Charles Vallow?

11:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Charles Vallow was Lori Vallow’s fourth husband. The couple married in 2006 and adopted Joshua “JJ” Vallow together.

In July 2019, her brother Alex Cox shot and killed Vallow at Ms Vallow’s home in Chandler, Arizona. Cox claimed that he shot Vallow in self-defence when Vallow tried to attack him with a baseball bat. However, Cox did not perform CPR on Vallow and waited 43 minutes to call the police.

At the time, the case was closed as self-defence, but after it was reopened, investigators found that Cox and Ms Vallow allegedly conspired to kill Vallow.

His death came after he had warned – in divorce filings and police complaints – that he feared his wife would kill him and that she believed she was a god preparing for a second coming. Ms Vallow is now facing charges in Arizona of conspiring to murder Vallow.

Charles and Lori Vallow pictured together. Lori is charged with conspiracy to murder Charles in Arizona (Provided)

Key players: Who is Alex Cox?

09:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Cox was Lori Vallow’s brother – who mysteriously died in December 2019. Cox is also Ms Vallow and Chad Daybell’s alleged accomplice in the murders of Tylee and JJ and in the conspiracy to kill Tammy Daybell. He also shot dead Ms Vallow’s fourth husband Charles Vallow.

In December 2019, Alex Cox died suddenly aged 51. His death has been ruled natural causes, with indications of a blood clot wedged in the arteries of his lungs. However, the overdose drug Narcan was also found in his system.

Alex Cox died suddenly in December 2019 – two months after allegedly conspiring to murder the children (File)

Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial so far

08:30 , Oliver O'Connell

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow is currently on trial in a case that has shocked the nation with its bizarre doomsday cult ties and the tragic deaths of almost everyone close to the mother-of-three and her new husband Chad Daybell.

Here are the key revelations from the trial – so far:

Jailhouse phone call bwteen Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow played in court

06:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A jailhouse phone call captured the moment Chad Daybell warned “cult mom” Lori Vallow that police were closing in on the day that her children’s remains were discovered buried on his property.

In the call, made on 9 June 2020 and played in court during Ms Vallow’s high-profile double murder trial on Wednesday, Mr Daybell is heard telling his new wife that law enforcement were on the scene searching his property in Rexburg, Idaho.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Brandon Boudreaux breaks down speaking about children’s remains

04:30 , Oliver O'Connell

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow’s former nephew-in-law broke down in tears on the witness stand as he testified about the moment he had to identify the remains of her murdered seven-year-old son.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Vallow was driven by ‘money, power and sex’, prosecutors say

02:30 , Oliver O'Connell

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow was driven by “money, power and sex” to murder her two children and her new husband’s then-wife, prosecutors told her murder trial – as jurors were shown graphic images of the children’s charred and buried remains.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Vallow ‘fell asleep’ in court after trial shown gruesome autopsy photos

Thursday 13 April 2023 00:30 , Oliver O'Connell

As an emotional day drew to a close on Tuesday, after graphic autopsy photos were shown to the court of the two children she is accused of murdering as part of a doomsday cult plot, Lori Vallow appeared to fall asleep.

Read more:

JJ was found buried in red pyjamas and diaper, court hears

Wednesday 12 April 2023 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Graphic photos shown at “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s murder trial revealed how her slain son JJ was still wearing his red pyjamas and a nighttime diaper when his remains were found buried in a shallow grave on Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow was last seen alive on 22 September 2019.

Rachel Sharp reports on the shocking evidence revealed in court.

Warning: GRAPHIC content.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow suddenly left the room where she is standing trial for the murders of her daughter and son after the court heard graphic details on how the children’s remains were recovered in a pet cemetery.

Ms Vallow’s ongoing trial in Boise, Idaho, was delayed on Tuesday when her defence attorneys asked Judge Steven Boyce for a moment to speak with their visibly upset client, KUTV reported.

Read more:

Wednesday 12 April 2023 21:10 , Oliver O'Connell

WHY DID COURT END EARLY #LoriVallow Trial? ⬇️



“There has been a death in the family of one of the prosecutor’s lead attorneys. The Court and defense have been gracious in allowing the prosecution to adjust to this personal situation.” ~Prosecution Team Statement @CourtTV — Chanley Shá Painter (@ChanleyCourtTV) April 12, 2023

Watch: Law enforcement officers shed light on developing investigation in Wednesday testimony

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Lt. Joe Powell testified Wednesday about how he got involved with the investigation of "doomsday cult" duo #LoriVallowDaybell and #ChadDaybell and the death of Chad's wife Tammy. The Law&Crime Network's Gigi McIvey breaks down his testimony. pic.twitter.com/mBY0EBuPRQ — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 12, 2023

Guns, knives and doomsday kits: What was found at Vallow’s home

Wednesday 12 April 2023 20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

One of the first detectives investigating the disappearance of “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s son and daughter has revealed the alarming items discovered in her home months before the children were found murdered.

Andrea Blanco has the story.

Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial so far

Wednesday 12 April 2023 19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow is currently on trial in a case that has shocked the nation with its bizarre doomsday cult ties and the tragic deaths of almost everyone close to the mother-of-three and her new husband Chad Daybell.

Rachel Sharp looks at the key revelations so far.

Watch: Det Hermosillo testified in horrifying detail about discovery of the bodies of Tylee and JJ

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:45 , Oliver O'Connell

During testimony of Detective Ray Hermosillo Tuesday, horrifying details were revealed about the deaths of "doomsday cult" mom #LoriVallowDaybell's kids, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. The Law&Crime Network's Gigi McIvey @PrettyLiesAlibi recaps his testimony. pic.twitter.com/THxXEax2vb — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 12, 2023

Statement from prosecution team on early adjournment

Wednesday 12 April 2023 18:31 , Oliver O'Connell

“There has been a death in the family of one of the prosecutor’s lead attorneys. The Court and defense have been gracious in allowing the prosecution to adjust to this personal situation.”

Here is a statement from the prosecution team: “There has been a death in the family of one of the prosecutor’s lead attorneys. The Court and defense have been gracious in allowing the prosecution to adjust to this personal situation.” — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 12, 2023

Court dismissed for the day

Wednesday 12 April 2023 17:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Court resumed after the break and we were supposed to hear from another witness, but the prosecution team says that due to unforeseen circumstances, they request a dismissal for the day.

The defence team does not object and so the trial will continue tomorrow at 8.30am MT.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow’s jailhouse phone call revealed

Wednesday 12 April 2023 17:38 , Oliver O'Connell

A jailhouse phone call captured the moment Chad Daybell warned “cult mom” Lori Vallow that police were closing in on the day that her children’s remains were discovered buried on his property.

In the call, made on 9 June 2020 and played in court during Ms Vallow’s high-profile double murder trial on Wednesday, Mr Daybell is heard telling his new wife that law enforcement were on the scene searching his property in Rexburg, Idaho.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 17:14 , Oliver O'Connell

Court breaks for the morning recess.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 17:13 , Oliver O'Connell

Cross-examination of Lt Powell begins.

He says that he only carried out surveillance on Lori and Chad that one day, following them from Madison County to Fremont County. Rexburg PD also followed them and other photos were taken.

Lt Powell says he couldn’t hear their conversation at the café as he was seated a table away from them.

As with earlier questioning from the defence team, he is asked if he is aware of Lori’s whereabouts on the day of Tammy’s death. He replies that he is not and is informed that she was in Hawaii. He is not surprised by that.

Thomas has no further questions and we are taking a morning recess. — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 12, 2023

Wednesday 12 April 2023 17:06 , Oliver O'Connell

A search was conducted of the Daybell home after a warrant was obtained that yielded a number of items that were taken back to the sheriff’s office.

Rexburg PD and the FBI also participated in the search.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 17:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Given her lack of health issues and her husband being with another woman, it soon led police to move to exhume Tammy’s body from the cemetery in Springville, Utah.

Photos are displayed showing the exhumation of the grave site and her autopsy.

Jurors now see the autopsy photo of Tammy Daybell's body. — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 12, 2023

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Lt Powell says an investigation was eventually conducted into Tammy Daybell’s death because at 49 she was young and in good health.

He helped with a search warrant at one of Alex Cox’s townhome, the search of the Daybell property, and the exhumation of Tammy Daybell as part of that investigation.

Lt Powell also obtained a search warrant for Tammy’s medical records, which showed that she didn’t go to the doctor much but she did get seen for depression. A search warrant for her prescription records was also obtained showing she was prescribed Fluoxetine (an anti-depressant) and Tramadol (an opioid pain reliever).

Powell says he helped with a search warrant at one of the townhomes, the search of the Daybell property and the exhumation of Tammy Daybell. — ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ʟᴜᴍ | 林俊豪 (@jlumfox10) April 12, 2023

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:51 , Oliver O'Connell

Lt Powell has been a lieutenant for six years. He oversees patrol officers and detectives. He previously worked as a detective for four and a half years.

He tells the court he learned of Tammy Daybell’s death on 19 October 2019.

Gilbert police contacted the department on 31 October 2019 and he was asked about Ms Daybell’s death. They told him there had been an attempted murder in Arizona and that there was a connection to the Jeep Wrangler.

Lt Powell began surveillance on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow at a few different locations including the townhomes.

By this point Charles Vallow was also dead in addition to Tammy, and Brandon Boudreaux had been shot at from a Jeep as he testified on Monday.

A photo is entered into evidence of Chad and Lori at Café Rio on 1 November 2019. Another photo shows them holding hands and walking into a Hobby Lobby.

New witness: Lt Joe Powell, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:41 , Oliver O'Connell

With no further questions and no cross-examination, Lt Willmore is dismissed.

The next witness is Lt Joe Powell from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. It is believed he will speak about the exhumation of Tammy Daybell’s body.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:38 , Oliver O'Connell

A USB thumb drive of a phone call between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell from 9 June 2020 (the day the bodies of the children were found) is brought up by the prosecution.

Lt Willmore confirms he’s reviewed this USB device and the call contained on it. He’s reviewed a number of calls between the two accused parties.

After a brief discussion, it and further thumb drives are entered into evidence.

The other drives include a video visit between Lori and her sister Summer Shiflet on 24 June 2020 and between her and her elder son Colby Ryan on 3 August 2020.

The first recording is published to the court.

On the call from 11.03am, Daybell tells Lori that the police are searching the property and asks her to pray.

JJ’s body was discovered approximately an hour later.

LV: “What do you want me to do? Pray?”

CD: “Yeah, pray.”



They tell each other “I love you.” — ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ʟᴜᴍ | 林俊豪 (@jlumfox10) April 12, 2023

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:27 , Oliver O'Connell

Lt Wilmore is questioned by prosecution attorney Spencer Rammell.

He explains that the Telmate system requires each inmate to enter a unique PIN when they communicate with family or friends by video, text, or audio from a booth. Everything is recorded except communications with attorneys.

Lt Willmore can access the information with a username and password and can review any video visits or phone calls of any inmate in custody. He cannot edit or make changes to any of the information.

Everything is timestamped and dated.

New witness: Lt Jared Willmore of Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:23 , Oliver O'Connell

The next witness is Lt Jared Willmore of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt Willmore has worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years. He is the captain of the Madison County Jail and oversees the Telmate phone system used for inmates to communicate with family and friends.

Willmore has worked for the Madison County Sheriff's Office for 20 years. He is the captain over the Madison County Jail and oversees the Telmate phone system used for inmates to communicate with family and friends. — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 12, 2023

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:22 , Oliver O'Connell

Attorney John Thomas asks to recross Hermosillo.

He asks if there is evidence of an attempted homicide on Tammy Daybell on 9 October 2019.

Hermosillo says they believe it was an attempted homicide but that he never investigated the case as it was the responsibility of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors believe Alex Cox tried to shoot her on that date.

Hermosillo’s testimony is over.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:19 , Oliver O'Connell

Hermosillo is asked about the examination of the fire pit and explains someone would scoop dirt and someone would sift.

They had a tarp underneath and anything too big to sift was examined. That was how they found teeth, charred bone, and flesh. Everything was photographed and logged.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Asked about the tipline and how calls were handled, Hermosillo says some of the tips were from psychics, others included photos that were not Tylee and JJ and others didn’t respond when called back.

All other tips were followed up.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:12 , Oliver O'Connell

Hermosillo is asked to again go over the process for getting a warrant to search the townhomes.

After first speaking with Alex Cox and Chad Daybell, they tried knocking on Lori’s door and calling her. Eventually, Lori called and was told to open the front door so they didn’t seek a warrant that day.

She told the detectives that JJ was with Melanie Gibb at the movies watching Frozen 2 which was why she was also not answering their knocks.

Ms Gibb did not have JJ and that is why the warrant was sought.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:04 , Oliver O'Connell

State’s attorney Rob Wood takes on redirect questioning of Hermosillo.

He begins by asking about the weapons found during the search of the townhomes in November 2019 and whether they belonged to Lori.

Hermosillo says he does not know and is then asked why he took photos of them.

“It was extremely suspicious to have those guns along with everything else we located. We took photographs and took the guns out of the residence because when we went inside the residence, the door was broken and unable to lock. We held on to the weapons for safety.”

He adds that hey knew there was an attempted murder on Brandon Boudreaux and another attempt on Tammy Daybell. That’s why they photographed and seized them to see if there was a connection.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:02 , Oliver O'Connell

After questions about the procedure for dropping off a body at a morgue, Thomas asks about the burial site where JJ was found.

Some rocks were removed and there were some boards recovered from the site. Asked if there were any matching panels or boards found at Chad Daybell’s property, Hermosillo says they found similar ones in the garage but they were not an exact match.

Thomas asks Hermosillo if any trace evidence was collected from JJ’s autopsy. He replies that he stood in the back and was not directly involved in the autopsy as the medical team was doing it.

Hermosillo says he did not ever personally take trace evidence off JJ’s body.

No further questions from the defence team.