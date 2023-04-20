Lori Vallow trial – live: Court hears doomsday cult mom and Chad Daybell planned to start new child-free life

The high-profile trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow continues in Boise, Idaho, where she is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried on the property of Ms Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell in June 2020.

Ms Vallow, 49, is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy in October 2019.

She has pleaded not guilty in a dramatic case spanning multiple murders, unexplained deaths and cult beliefs.

On Tuesday, the jury heard Ms Vallow’s only surviving child Colby Ryan angrily confront his mother about his siblings’ deaths in a jailhouse phone call, telling her: “You ripped my heart out!”

Wednesday’s testimony outlined how Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell were planning a new life together in Hawaii – without any children.

After their murders Ms Vallow then stole Social Security payments intended for Tylee and JJ and Mr Daybell wired thousands of dollars to his own family as police searched his property for the children’s bodies, jurors heard.

Alex and Lori’s stories differed.

He told police he was not there to protect Lori. She told police that she had asked him over to protect her from Charles.

After he was hit by the bat, Alex said he went to get his gun and told Charles to drop the bat.

He claimed Charles said: “What are you going to do about it?”

Charles came toward Alex and he pulled the trigger “more than once”. He believed he hit Charles in the torso — he was hit in chest and lower abdomen.

After the shooting, Alex says he went to the kitchen and washed his hands, before going to his room and calling 911. He claimed to have done CPR on Charles and said he did not know where Tylee and JJ were at the time of the shooting.

Alex said Tylee came out of her room with a bat during the argument with the intention of protecting her mother.

Charles took the bat and another argument began over that. Alex said Charles hit him with the bat in the back of the head.

Moffatt said there was a small laceration on the back of Alex’s head, but noted: “It wasn’t consistent with being hit extremely hard in the back of the head with a baseball bat by an athletic man.”

Det (now Sergeant) Moffatt arrived on the scene of Charles Vallow’s murder on 11 July 2019 after patrol cars had responded to the 911 call by Alex Cox, Lori’s brother.

He was assigned the role of case agent. He walked through the scene after being briefed by patrol officers about the interviews that had already taken place. He did not see Lori at the scene but did see Alex though he didn't talk to him. Moffatt saw Charles dead on the floor.

Later, he interviewed Alex at the police station, who told him he had stayed the night as he and Lori had planned to do something the next day. Alex said Lori and Charles were in an argument, though he did not know about what. He did not see them get physical.

Once again Lori Vallow’s defence team objects to the inclusion of testimony concerning Charles Vallow’s murder in Arizona saying it is not relevant to the trial in Idaho.

And again, the objection is overruled with Judge Boyce again noting that the court ruled on this in February.

New witness: Det Nathan Moffatt

The prosecution calls Chandler Police Department’s Detective Nathan Moffatt to the stand.

He will be questioned by Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake.

Moffatt was the initial lead on the Charles Vallow murder case until he was promoted. He has been with Chandler PD for 21 years.

Court resumes

Judge Steven Boyce is on the bench and both the prosecution team and the defence team have taken their places.

The jury is being brought in.

There are scheduling issues that the court will deal with later today

Court to resume for day eight of testimony momentarily

Lori appears to be in a good mood and is writing on her notepad (which she does a lot). Her legal team has not yet entered the courtroom.

The bailiff reminds those in attendance about silencing phones and not using them to record audio or video.

He makes a special request about restricting whispering to breaks and to now crinkle candy wrappers.

15:23 , Oliver O'Connell

Thursday 20 April 2023 00:30 , Oliver O'Connell

There is a brief redirect regarding if April knew about the hierarchy of the “religion” Lori was involved in — she says she did not but mainly thinks of the group involved in the podcasts (Chad, Zulema, Melanie, etc).

Judge Boyce adjourns the court for the day.

The trial resumes again tomorrow morning at 8.30am MT.

April says she had never met Melanie Gibb before the 2019 Hawaii visit and says that both Melanie and Lori were on the same page concerning their new beliefs. She felt they were “subtly grooming” her, and she felt “their ultimate goal was to include me”.

She was not interested.

Cross-examination concludes.

April says she does not believe in multiple lives/probations and their church does not teach that. She did not hear Lori talk about zombies or castings in 2018, but in 2019 she did talk about the light/dark scale.

She describes it as unusual and that Lori had not spoken about it when they lived in Hawaii before.

April asked why she had changed her beliefs and Lori said she had had experiences in the temple that changed her views and she found a group of like-minded people. April told Lori she didn’t share the beliefs — despite Lori saying she was a goddess.

She is asked what they taught their children about Jesus and says they taught that he healed sick people but couldn’t recall specifically if they said he cast out evil spirits.

They did teach the children about the love of God and the need to be good people.

Defence attorney Jim Archibald begins cross-examination.

He asks if she noticed a change in Lori’s religious beliefs during the time she knew her. April says yes, when she became part of the new group she was involved in.

April says Lori’s beliefs about Jesus started to change a little when she had visited Hawaii in July 2018. By the 2019 visit, those beliefs were more amplified than before.

Lori told April on the first night she was in Hawaii that she was a leader of the 144,000 and that she was there to gather people including April.

She told her she would need to separate from her kids because she had fulfilled her role in their lives and there was a bigger mission for her. She said to leave the children with their father.

No further questions from the prosecution.

Lori told April about Charles going on a business trip and she discovered evidence of him having an affair so she canceled his flight and credit cards and moved his truck from the airport parking lot.

Melanie Gibb backed up her story.

Later Lori admitted to April that Charles did not know she was in Hawaii and that if he reached out she was not to tell him where she was.

She said Charles had hired a private investigator to track her down and to throw him off she told Charles she was in Idaho for a conference.

Eventually, Lori moved out of April’s house and went to the Kauai Beach Resort where Melanie Gibb joined her. The three women went out for lunch and a few evenings for dinner. Tylee went back to Arizona to work at her aunt’s chiropractic clinic.

Lori told April that Charles had been reaching out to her family by email and asked if he got in touch with her to not respond.

April also got to know Charles Vallow as he worked from home a lot and she would visit Lori several times a week.

They would go on walks and Lori would colour April’s hair.

After the family moved away from Hawaii, April unexpectedly got a call from Lori in February 2019 saying she and Tylee were back and that she was leaving Charles. She asked if they could stay with April and she agreed.

Lori told her Charles was having an affair and he had turned into a demon named Ned Schneider. They would be getting a divorce.

She also told April that she didn’t bring JJ with her as she was “done with him” and Charles and Kay Woodcock would have to figure out what to do with him.

April understood this to mean that after the divorce Charles would have to take care of JJ as Lori no longer would.

Lori added that Charles was already dead and the demon was using his body. When she asked how she knew it wasn’t Charles any longer she replied: “He’s shorter.”

April has lived in Hawaii for eighteen years and met Lori through a branch of the LDS church in 2016.

They became friends outside of church and their children spent time together, and they celebrated holidays in one another’s company.

Before her testimony begins, April is asked about an interview with Lori’s cousin she saw on Facebook. A friend sent it to her and she started to read it but did not finish and read a handful of comments. She says the article did not involve the proceedings but was more about the LDS influence on the case.

April says she has not spoken to the media for any follow-up interviews and has told anyone enquiring that she cannot talk to them.

Judge Boyce rules that she can testify and the jury is brought back in.

Wednesday 19 April 2023 21:51 , Oliver O'Connell

Court is back in session following the afternoon recess and the next witness is April Raymond, a friend of Lori’s from Hawaii.

April believed that Lori and Charles had a happy marriage until Lori began talking about a new religious group she was involved with and an author named Chad Daybell.

No further questions from Blake and Judge Boyce calls for the mid-afternoon recess.

Attorney Lindsey Blake begins redirect questioning of Det Ynclan by trying to introduce the argument that Alex’s actions were not in self defence as has been claimed by Lori, given everything we now know.

“If Alex Cox was still alive, do you believe your agency would have made a recommendation that charges be filed?” she asks.

There is an objection that is sustained.

Instead, she asks if there are usually arrests on the day an investigation begins, to which Det Ynclan replies generally, no, and that it depends on the totality of the investigation and other factors.

There’s a sidebar with Judge Boyce.

Archibald re-asks the question and Ynclan says she did not arrest Alex Cox on 11 July 2019.

He asks if Lori’s description of the altercation between Charles and Alex was consistent among all the interviews. She says it was.

No further questions.

Defence attorney Jim Archibald cross-examines Det Ynclan and asks if she watched the videos of her interviews to help her remember what was said. She replies partially, yes.

He asks if Alex Cox was ever arrested and the prosection calls for a sidebar with Judge Boyce.

Det Ynclan continues to describe Lori’s version of events from the morning of Charles’s death by saying that she was told Tylee started to come back toward the house and Lori put JJ in the car and the three of them left to take JJ to school.

After they left the house, Alex called her and she told him that he needed to call 911 as she was taking JJ to school. She said she never called 911 herself.

Det Ynclan also interviewed Tylee and then Det Moffitt interviewed Alex. After that, the three were taken home.

On the car ride home, Det Ynclan said of Lori: “She was very nonchalant about what had happened, not upset, and there was some chatter about Tylee, school and mundane conversation.”

On the morning of the shooting, she told the detective that Charles had been late to pick up JJ and he had been reluctant to go with his father. They got him settled and ready to leave.

She explained how she had asked Alex Cox to stay at the house the night before as she knew Charles was coming.

Charles had then left his phone in the house and had gone back to retrieve it leaving JJ outside. She said when he came in she was holding the phone and he got very upset with her and she made “statements to him about messages on the phone”.

While they argued, Lori says she moved around the kitchen and refused to give the phone back.

Tylee then appeared with a bat, Lori told the detective, and prodded Charles in defence of Lori. Charles seized the bat from her and was increasingly angry.

At this point, she says, Alex interceded and grabbed Charles from behind and a physical altercation ensued.

Lori instructed Tylee to go outside with JJ and she moved back into the kitchen, where she could hear the fight but did not see when Alex fired a gun at Charles. When she went back into the room, Charles was on the floor.

During the interview, Lori explained she, Tylee, and JJ had only lived there a few weeks and she had separated from her husband.

She explained that Charles had been living in Houston and Lori had gone out there but had returned to Arizona.

Lori said she had allowed Charles to take JJ back to Houston with him at one point, telling Det Ynclan about his special needs care and how Charles did not have the service available where he lived.

Det Ynclan drove Lori and Tylee to the victim advocacy centre for interviews.

Lori remained calm and not upset, chatting with Tylee about school and her future.

The defence again objects about the inclusion of evidence from Arizona and is again overruled by Judge Boyce.

Det Ynclan says she arrived at the scene of the shooting after patrol officers had secured the area. She spoke with Lori and Tylee and moved them outside to the crisis response unit van, learning that Lori was the victim’s wife and the shooter was her brother.

Det Ynclan was with Lori when a sergeant informed her that her husband was dead.

“She didn’t have much of a reaction. When she was informed that Charles was deceased, she responded that she already knew and made statements that she was present when it happened. This was new information to detectives.”

Before being notified of the death, Det Ynclan says: “[Lori] appeared calm, very non-emotional, was kind of hanging out and having general conversations. She was not really upset and at one point she was laughing.”

Wednesday 19 April 2023 20:42 , Oliver O'Connell

The next witness is Detective Sandra Ynclan of the Chandler Police Department.

She has been with the department for 22 years and is a detective in the robbery and homicide division. She has been with the unit since 2009.

Det Ynclan interviewed Lori and Tylee on the say of the killing of Charles Vallow.

Defence attorney Jim Archibald cross-examines Werther and asks who made the 911 call.

Werther replies that Alex Cox did but it was not he who spoke to him.

Asked about who was in the car with Lori, Werther says JJ was in the front and Tylee was in the back.

No further questions.

Lori took Charles’s phone with her when she left the house after he was shot and an analysis of the device data shows she actually went to Walgreens not a CVS store.

According to the data, she was at Walgreens at 8.15am, around the school at 8.30am, and then back at the scene of the shooting at 8.48am.

The 911 call came at 8.36am.

When police arrived at Charles Vallow’s house, they never saw his phone and it was never recovered on his body. Blake has no further questions.

Lori then dropped JJ at school at Lauren’s Academy some seven to eight miles away.

The 911 call came through at 8.36am with the first officers on the scene at 8.42am.

Lori arrived back at the scene at 8.48am.

Werther says it doesn’t seem plausible that Lori could have driven to and from the school with the stops she says she made in that time.

Lori also says she stopped to buy flip-flops at a branch of CVS for JJ who left the house without shoes. Werther visited several CVS stores and could not find her on CCTV.