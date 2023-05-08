Lori Vallow trial - live: Chad Daybell and ‘cult mom’ texted about making children ‘scream’ from pain

The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow continues for another week at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.

The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.

Friday’s testimony included a detailed look at text messages between Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell that spanned their affair, referred to their spouses and children as “obstacles”, and grew increasingly romantic following her husband’s death as she ignored his son’s pleas for more information.

On Monday even more texts were shown in court as well as the last videos of the two children seen alive which were found on Ms Vallow’s iCloud account.

Meanwhile, the court is eyeing June 2024 as a possible start date for Mr Daybell’s trial.

Key points

Court adjourns for the day

22:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Agent Hart is dismissed from the witness stand.

Court adjourns for the day.

The trial resumes at 8.30am MT tomorrow.

22:24 , Oliver O'Connell

Redirect begins with Smith asking questions again.

She asks if Lori ever manipulated Chad or others. Agent Hart says yes.

Story continues

Smith asks of all the other women Chad communicated with, did their children end up dead or buried in Chad Daybell’s backyard?

Hart says no.

Smith says nothing further.

22:22 , Oliver O'Connell

Thomas asks Agent Hart about Chad Daybell manipulating people. Hart says he did manipulate people including Lori.

Thomas has no further questions.

22:18 , Oliver O'Connell

The defence probes further into Chad’s predictions and ratings and establishes that Melani called him “Dad” or “Father”.

Def - From father my sweet daughter you have done well I am very pleased. You indicate that Father you thought was Chad? Witness - yes.

Def- is it possible Melaniece got a revelation of her own?

Witness says Melaniece frequently referred to Chad as "Dad" or "Father" #LoriVallow… — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 8, 2023

22:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Turning to the numbers and ratings system seen in the texts, Thomas asks what happens when a person’s number reaches zero and is told that they die.

“Isn’t it your understanding that you don’t really have an understanding about what was going on here with the percentages and light/dark scale?”

Agent Hart responds: “I don’t agree.”

He adds that Tylee and JJ and Tammy and Charles all ended up dead and had bad numbers on the scale.

Thomas says couldn’t this be more like Dungeons and Dragons and playing with dice.

Agent Hart replies: “Absent the people killed, yes.”

22:11 , Oliver O'Connell

Thomas asks Agent Hart if he ever saw any reference to Ira and Ralph on the iCloud.

Hart says Ira was another entity that was in Charles Vallow’s body. Ralph is the name of another entity but Hart doesn’t remember who he was attached to.

He is asked if he’s ever watched the movie Romancing the Stone and says the names could have come from the movie.

Thomas asks him if he did any research on the names. Agent Hart says no.

22:09 , Oliver O'Connell

Thomas asks if it's possible Lori was busy doing other things and Alex couldn't remember the 5kids4ever so he went with 2manykids. Smith objects and says the question calls for speculation. Boyce sustains it. — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) May 8, 2023

22:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Agent Hart says there were “normal mom-type” texts on Lori’s accounts for things like going to doctor appointments, grocery shopping, paying bills, etc.

“As a whole, isn’t it true Lori was, for all intents and purposes, a pretty good mother?” asks Thomas.

“With the exception of what happened to her children, yes,” Agent Hart replies.

Lori led a normal life until she met Chad says Thomas. Agent Hart agrees.

22:02 , Oliver O'Connell

Hart says, "A small number." Thomas lists off Melanie Gibb, Melani Boudreaux, Zulema Pastenes. Thomas says, "There was a number of women in the group. Chad was the leader of the group." Hart responds, "Along with Lori, correct." — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) May 8, 2023

22:01 , Oliver O'Connell

Thomas asks about videos on Lori’s iCloud and notes that there are hundreds but the only ones played were two short video of the last time the children were ever seen.

He says videos of Lori singing, playing on the beach, and interacting normally were not shown today.

Agent Hart says that is correct.

21:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Defence attorney John Thomas begins cross-examination by asking about what kind of investigation was done to establish that Chad Daybell was not authorised to give patriarchal blessings. It came up in interviews and the investigation.

Thomas says when you said Chad wasn't authorized you didn't research that? Witness says not true - I knew from the investigation Chad was a ward clerk not a patriarch. #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 8, 2023

21:57 , Oliver O'Connell

Asked if from November 2019 to June 2020 the FBI and other law enforcement agencies ever stopped looking for the children, Agent Hart says no.

Asked if he ever saw any evidence of JJ being alive after 22 September 2019, he says no. Asked if he every saw any evidence of Tylee being alive after 8 September, he says no.

Asked if he ever saw any evidence that Lori was looking for her children, he says no.\

Direct examination is over.

Court resumes

21:55 , Oliver O'Connell

Court resumes after the afternoon break and Judge Boyce returns to the bench. The jury is brought back in.

Agent Hart is asked about the messages he found about JJ, Tylee and Tammy being dark and if he ever saw an objection to them being dark from Lori.

He says no.

21:21 , Oliver O'Connell

Agent Hart said there was divorce was never mentioned by Lori to Charles.

In February 2019 she told Chad that Charles was going to divorce her.

In late June 2019 Charles told her he would divorce her.

At no point to Lori search for a divorce lawyer.

There is an objection from the defence team that testimony about divorce has nothing to do with the case.

The state argues that it shows motive and intent to commit the crimes with which she is charged.

Judge Boyce overrules the objection.

Could takes its afternoon break.

21:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Smith asks about deleted items on the iCloud — specifically about Kay Woodcock.

Agent Hart doesn’t know about deleted items but says: “There were messages from Kay Woodcock to Lori Vallow about wanting to Facetime JJ and bring JJ to his father’s memorial service.”

He says there was a stark contrast before and after 8 September and 23 September — there was no evidence of either of the children in messages, photos etc.

21:14 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori's words of planning the future and wanting to be together is significant because SHE generated it. There were deleted texts off the phone but still in the iCloud ... #lorivallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 8, 2023

21:13 , Oliver O'Connell

Agent Hart says Alex was part of the group and Lori told Chad “they would use Alex” to get to them.

In the blessing, Chad says: “You have already assisted us in ways that can’t be repaid but you will continue to do so as you move forward.”

In another part, he says: “Through adulthood, you have refined yourself. The Lord says well done. Your soul is cleansed. All is well ... You will be a powerful servant. I bless you with the knowledge that you will now move forward with physical action and spiritual power that will be bestowed upon you."

Alex died two weeks later.

21:06 , Oliver O'Connell

Among the many emails and videos and texts he found, Agent Hart found a patriarchal blessing from Chad to Alex. He was not authorised by the church to give such blessings. In it, Chad encourages Alex to be Lori’s protector.

21:03 , Oliver O'Connell

On 16 November, Lori texted Melani:

“Will you do this job if your whole family turns against you?? That is what the Lord has asked of us! Our glories will be worth it and they will all shrink on our presence. It will be a sad day for those who chose to oppose us when we work for the Lord and are His valiant warriors. Be strong my little one!! We will be gone in a few.”

21:02 , Oliver O'Connell

On 23 October, Lori texts that she had a bad dream about her brother Alex and asks Chad to protect him.

Lori: “He would be the one they use to get to us both. All this alone time is not good for him.”

Chad: “I will try to reach out to him later today.”

Later Chad says: “I just cleared all of Al’s weapons, curses and cords, and filled him with malachite healing balm. I also put angels around him.”

Agent Hart explains that there was evidence on the iCloud account that Alex believed his mission was to help Lori.

20:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori: “Need you to hold me tight! That would be great. What about the idea of you coming here Thursday or Friday. Or do u want me to come home?”

Chad: “Their apartment is haunted and we can’t clear the place. So they are looking to move anyway, and I have the perfect place for them. I need to be here to get sorting the financial stuff.”

Chad asks Lori to look for a condo for them in Hawaii.

Chad: “I want to get going full steam on the Lili workout plan. Tighten the abs, get a full-body tan, grow my hair out. This could be really good for both of us.”

Lori: “I love that plan.”

Tammy has been dead 24 hours at this point.

20:57 , Oliver O'Connell

The night Tammy died, Chad texts Lori.

“Not fun without you. Can u call me?”

Lori: “How are you doing is the question?”

Chad: “I’m hanging in there. My parents are staying here and we are still getting visitors, but I will call you soon.”

The next morning - Chad to Lori, "Missing you so much. I can feel you in bed with me, though. Can't wait to hold you tightly every day and night." Lori to Chad, "I'm missing you more!! I need you desperately! I can't wait!" — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) May 8, 2023

20:54 , Oliver O'Connell

On 19 October, the day Tammy died, Lori receives a text from an unknown individual at 10.33am.

Lori was in Hawaii with Melani.

The message reads: “I'm not sure if you hear but Chad's wife died last night.”

Lori responds: “Oh my gosh. I did not hear that. I'm in Hawaii and it's 6am.”

Lori then texts: “Do you know what happened?”

The unknown sender responds: “Yes, she awoke in the night coughing, threw up, collapsed and passed away.”

20:53 , Oliver O'Connell

Texts between Audrey and Lori are also shown and she asks how it went with her and Chad working on Tammy.

Lori tells her they did a lot of work and “got her out but new one got in” — another demonic spirit.

20:44 , Oliver O'Connell

Texts between Lori and Melani, her niece, show them planning a trip to Missouri over the days in which Tammy was shot at.

Melani signs off with “OK, Captain” and Agent Hart compares this to her control of Alex.

20:40 , Oliver O'Connell

On 3 October Chad texts Lori: “Good night angel Lili. So excited to go on our date.”

Lori texts Alex the next day: “We are supposed to go on a real date tonight but we are discussing it. Perhaps an evening at home would be better so we are not out and about. I’ll let you know. But u could come and sing with us after your shower.”

Chad texts Lori on 5 October: “Hello, sweet angel. Big news about Tammy. Please let me know if you are awake and can talk.”

He then texts that Tammy has been “switched” and is in limbo with a level three demonic entity named Viola now in her body and that it happened around 10pmn and was done by her sister Sam who he says he always knew was a “3D”.

“Sam is much like Brandon. She has been my biggest enemy over the years. She refuses to read my books and threw the biggest fit when we moved to Idaho. She has only visited us when the kids got married and always fled Idaho within hours like she was being burned. She’s definitely comparable to Brandon and Summer.”

He later adds: “Not fully sure of the timing for removal, but once her actions verify the differences, I don’t want to wait.”

20:32 , Oliver O'Connell

The next slide shows the photo of JJ on the couch wearing his red pyjamas. It was taken on 22 September 2019 at 10.46am and is a still from a 3-4 second video.

No other videos or photos were found on the iCloud account after this, and it is the picture of JJ alive.

On 24 September, the day after JJ was murdered, Lori tells Sidney that he has gone to stay with his grandparents and won’t be back until late October.

Agent Hart says there is no evidence that JJ went to his grandparents.

20:28 , Oliver O'Connell

The next round of text messages retrieved from Lori’s iCloud account are with Sidney Woodbury who testified earlier in the trial. She was hired by Lori to provide daycare for JJ. These date from 13 September 2019 — five days after Tylee was last seen.

There were many references in earlier text messages to Tylee looking after JJ and now Lori needed to find a replacement as having moved to Rexburg, she no longer had the support she had from friends and neighbours in Arizona and Tylee was dead.

20:16 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Boyce will allow the James and Elena romance fantasy written by Chad and sent to Lori in texts to be admitted as an exhibit but will not allow it to be read into the record in its entirety.

There are some slides after the story in the presentation that Judge Boyce says he will not allow for several reasons. He says one slide has multiple photos and titles that are argumentative and another slide has highlighting on it and case law does not allow for emphasis on some parts versus others.

He will also for the timeline to be admitted if highlighting and editorial references are removed.

The prosecution team asks if some of the slides from the presentation can be admitted separately and he says he will consider it when the time comes.

The jury is brought in and Agent Hart returns to the witness stand.

20:06 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Boyce says he has multiple issues with the Powerpoint presentation that Mr Edwards has prepared.

“It appears to be a closing argument Powerpoint. There is editorialisation in the Powerpoint.”

“There are simply too many issues from the way that PowerPoint was put together,” he adds calling it “prepackaged testimony” and not a summary of the investigation.

He will not allow the exhibit to be admitted into evidence.

“The witness can testify and can testify to any material facts he knows about but the Powerpoint itself is going to be disallowed based on what the court has reviewed.”

Court resumes

20:02 , Oliver O'Connell

Court resumes after lunch and Judge Boyce returns to the bench and will rule on the admissibility of the exhibits that the next witness intends to show to the jury.

Nick Edwards has prepared a summary of the investigation which the defence does not want shown.

18:51 , Oliver O'Connell

Court breaks for lunch.

The case will continue at 12.45pm MT.

18:50 , Oliver O'Connell

In the video section of Lori’s iCloud account, Agent Hart found many short clips of footage. The first one shown to the court was taken on 8 September at 2.49pm and shows JJ and Tylee hugging at Yellowstone National Park with Alex standing behind them.

The last photo – and known sighting – of Tylee Ryan (pictured with JJ and Alex Cox at Yellowstone National Park) (FBI)

18:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Agent Hart explains these message show Alex was a participant in the group, designating people as zombies, and understood the concepts. They point out Lori conveys this to Alex and uses the term “good boy” numerous times when texting with him.

18:43 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex tells Lori: “I am proud of you. No more Z’s.” [zombies]

Lori: “We r trying to get to the bottom of what we need to do to eliminate them completely. I’m sure you will be told also.”

Alex: “Excellent.”

18:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Tylee Ryan was last seen on 8 September 2019.

On 3 September, Alex texted Lori: “Wifi is in. Whatcha doin?”

She replies: “Working on Z’s. What did u decide on user name and password?”

Alex says: “Network name is anti-laman. Password is 2manykids.”

Lori replies: “Funny.”

18:39 , Oliver O'Connell

Agent Hart says: “Their relationship is the driving force behind the crimes that are alleged in this case.”

He adds that the “obstacles” are their “earthly relatives”.

18:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori tells Chad: “U can’t just keep tearing my heart out. I really can’t take it any more. I’m sorry.”

She goes on to say how disappointed she is that she didn’t get to chat with him on his birthday and she tells him to go be with his wife and family.

He replies: “Oh honey. That is so crushing. I feel so destroyed inside. You know my love for you is deep and real.”

Chad says being without her is unbearable.

“We are surrounded by Telestial relatives that are obstacles. I am so sick of it.”

Lori says she is as well and asks what he really wants.

Chad responds that he wants to be with her.

“I would happily join you tomorrow if it felt heaven wouldn’t strike us down.”

18:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Chad - No but the next 2 days will be torture. I'll be alone Wed and beyond.

Lori - Is that what he wants? Me sitting waiting for you endlessly and you wasting time? It doesn't feel right.

Lori - It feels so drawn out #lorivallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) May 8, 2023

18:29 , Oliver O'Connell

Chad tells Lori he thinks JJ is barely attached to his body and assures her she is on the right track as “the Lord” told him.

Later on 10 August, she sends him a photo of herself in a yellow swimming suit on the beach. The text says, “Surprises are waiting!!”

The same day, she tells him: “Thank you for being mine. Wish I could wake up and kiss your sweet tender lips for real. you are my everything.”

Agent Hart explains there were a lot of references to Chad and Lori “portaling” to each other so they could be together spiritually.

18:22 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori asks: “Do you think there is a perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children? And we just have to wait for it to be carried out?”

She adds: “I feel lost like I should be doing something to help.”

Chad responds: “There is a plan being orchestrated for the children. I was shown last night but it has been taken from my mind of course.”

18:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Once they are speaking again, Lori texts Chad asking him to check his reading of JJ as he woke up “saying crazy stuff and won’t go back to sleep.”

Chad: “JJ is still JJ. I am told his spirit recognizes Blake is evil and is unsettled by him.”

Later, Chad checks in on JJ and Lori responds that we was talking nonsense the previous night and asks if he is at zero yet.

Chad: “Yes, he’s at zero. He probably was partly through the veil, talking to people both light and dark.”

18:14 , Oliver O'Connell

But they say you have cut me off, and the protection I built around your house is gone. I love you and don't want you getting attacked. They said that if you at least give me a (thumbs up emoji), it will restore our protections," Chad wrote. Grandpa Keith was deceased. — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) May 8, 2023

18:14 , Oliver O'Connell

Chad says he will abide by Lor’s request that they don’t speak but he keeps texting her.

“I hate causing you pain, because I love you more than ever.”

“You’re the best. I hope your day goes well. I adore you.”

“Absolutely excruciating to be cut off from you. I love you.”

He then sends a text saying Lori has lost the protections he gave her and if she will at least respond with a thumbs up, he will work to restore the protections.

Loir: “I love you.”

He says he will get to work getting things restored.

18:09 , Oliver O'Connell

On 7 August, Chad and Lori had a fight and she texted her niece Melani.

She replies: “I love you. If you need to talk, call, I don't sleep. It was a hard day. Don't let the dumb things get to you. You know who you are. Praying for our hearts to be made full and for the lord to execute all things expeditiously.”

18:07 , Oliver O'Connell

There are many texts about Tylee’s behaviour.

Lori: “She is asleep. She put a bunch of holes in the walls and doors. Definitely had demons helping her. Probably 1,000.”

“Mel wants us to come up there tomorrow but I said next Thursday to Sunday. What do you think?”

“We r both so tired of taking care of demons. We are weary. Please ask the Lord to take them.”

Agent Hart points out the reference to the Lord taking her children.

18:04 , Oliver O'Connell

The words telestial and terrestrial are used in texts and Agent Hart explains telestial meant in reference to this world and terrestrial was in reference to a higher plane or an elevated place.

17:55 , Oliver O'Connell

Agent Hart says Lori Vallow initiated the inquiry about JJ Vallow’s death percentage: “She questioned why JJ’s percentage wasn’t at zero.”

Lori: “2 and 3 percent? Not zero?”

Chad: “I will explain when we talk.”

Lori: “Ok. Still feeling hot for you.”

Chad: “Yes, we might need to release a little steam next time we meet. Anyway, this is the chart that checks what percentage mortals are still in their body. It worked for my friend’s wife who died, my neighbor, George Bush, Stan Lee, etc. I kind of forgot about it because we’ve been dealing with zombies and demonic entities. But this afternoon Tammy said she felt lightheaded, as if her body and spirit weren’t connected.”

Court resumes

17:50 , Oliver O'Connell

The trial resumes after the mid-morning break.

Former FBI Agent Doug Hart remains on the stand and some more texts between Chad and Lori are shown from 30 July 2019.

Chad: “I got the inspiration to go back to my original death percentages that helped us track Charles, Ned, etc. Tammy is very close. Her percentage has fallen steadily since Hiplos left. It is encouraging!”

Lori: “What s the percentage now? what about jjs too?”

Chad: “Tammy is at 3. JJ is at 2. Both ar being heavily shielded to stop intruders.”

17:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori forwarded Chad a message she received from Kay Woodcock about allowing JJ to attend his father’s memorial.

Chad says that she doesn’t seem inclined to share the life insurance money.

this is believed to be the last contact between Kay and Lori.

Court breaks for the mid-morning recess.

17:13 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori took a trip with Melani and two of her children along with JJ (it is not known if Tylee was there too).

Chad: “One question: Do you want me to cause pain yet to those two 3s you’re riding with?”

Lori: “Probably hold off on then till we arrive. This will be mistake to deal with. But I’ll text you if they start acting up and we can zap them. Miserable not mistake.”

Chad: “Sounds great. Yes if they are going to act up, we'll at least give them a reason to scream. I love, cherish, treasure and adore you. The wonderful memories just keep coming back. you are mesmerizing. Raphael is one lucky guy.”

Agent Hart tells the court that the reference to hurting children and making them scream is relevant as he never saw a message in which Lori spoke out against it.

17:03 , Oliver O'Connell

Chad to Lori: that’s a very nice message for Mel b to receive & I don’t mind at all He speeds things up a bit” — Hidden True Crime (@HiddenTrueCrime) May 8, 2023

17:01 , Oliver O'Connell

Later that day, Chad picks up the text conversation again.

Chad: “I’m home. Missing you immensely and feeling very tired, but I had a splendid time with you, my love! I will text again soon.”

He then texts: “Tonight I figured out who I feel like. I'm a grown-up version of Harry Potter, who has to live with the Dudleys in his little space under the stairs. Every few weeks I get to escape and have amazing adventures with my Goddess lover, but then I have to return to my place under the stairs, feeling trapped. But I sense permanent freedom is coming!”

16:58 , Oliver O'Connell

On 26 July, Lori sends Chad a text asking him to check JJ.

Lori: “She said he was calm and he watched movies all day which he would never do.”

Chad: “It is still JJ. I’m told she is lying about him being calm and watching movies.”

Lori: “Mel knew. She called me. She felt the real Brighton [Melani Boudreax’s child] last night and knew she was different. She was told I didn’t want to tell her. She is taking it well and knows it is part of a big plan. She is amazing! Although I'm still pretty upset about it, I love you. Missing your kisses."

16:54 , Oliver O'Connell

On 23 July they text again.

Lori: “Good morning. Missing you. Didn’t sleep much. Need you to check JJ. Weird stuff happened in the middle of the night. It’s like they distracted us with Blake.”

Later she texts: “When you get home, Check Tylee. She is being super sweet and helpful and she cleaned her room. See if she got switched. Totally not her.”

He tells her that Tylee has been switched and he will explain it later.

16:51 , Oliver O'Connell

In more texts, Chad and Lori discuss the movie The Other Side of Heaven and she says he will like it because the scenery looks like Kauai in Hawaii.

Lori: “Hopefully we will be there someday soon together!”

Chad: “That is the plan! And my greatest desire!”

After the movie he texts: “I look forward to being on a tropical island with you.”

16:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Chad says the plan isn’t clear to him yet. This was significant to investigators because it showed there was a plan and they thought it was something they were going to move forward with together.

Agent Hart says investigators obtained records from the LDS Temple.

“Those records showed Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow attended the Gilbert, Arizona Temple on November 16, 2018.”

That is eight months prior to the death of Charles Vallow.

16:41 , Oliver O'Connell

The beginning of the “Loinfire” romance story, which was spread out over multiple texts, is shown to the court. Chad is referred to as James and Lori is Elena.

In the first part, the two characters visit a temple before returning to a hotel room for “additional romance on the couch”.

“They calmed their nerves enough to give each other a blessing. As James placed his hands on her head, he connected with Elena’s true eternal self. He knew he was in the presence of an exalted goddess who had returned to earth to perform a special mission. This mission included being with him, and they would progress together as translated beings. The full plan wasn’t yet completely clear to him, but the immense power radiating from her confirmed his belief that she was among the greater women in the universe.”

“They embraced following the blessings, and the emotions they felt were a mixture of eternal bliss and telestial desire. The sexual chemistry was undeniable, but the spiritual unity was a glorious bonus for them both. They had only known each other for three weeks...”

Lori responds that she loves it.

16:34 , Oliver O'Connell

On 21 July 2019 the two discussed “Rhonda”, the spirit inhabiting Kay Woodcock and getting her numbers as low as they can and him continuing to work on her after they found out Kay was the life insurance beneficiary.

Lori believes Kay will now try and take JJ from her.

16:31 , Oliver O'Connell

On 20 July 2019, the pair exchanged messages about Melani Boudreaux’s child Blake.

Lori: “What’s Blake’s percentage? He drew three crosses on the wall in his bedroom. We just finished painting over them. Like he was marking it for the dark side to find him.”

Chad: “Blake is at a 7. I took my sword of light and sliced his aura vertically in several places. You should be able to rip and burn it. I decreased his pain tolerance to 1% and greatly increased his pain. His desire to depart is at 80%”

16:29 , Oliver O'Connell

Agent Hart explains that the word “storm” is the name they have given to Chad’s penis.

Hart: "The word 'storm' is the name they had given to Chad's penis." Women behind me just gasped in the courtroom. — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) May 8, 2023

16:28 , Oliver O'Connell

Chad: “You are so adorable, beautiful, wonderful, heavenly, luscious and angelic. So many divine attributes rolled into one dynamic, desirable package. I want you even more desperately than you want me!”

“Just grab me by the storm and I will follow you to the ends of the universe.”

Lori: “When might that be?”

Chad: “Wednesday evening, and then repeatedly and gloriously until Friday.”

Lori: “And then what? Back to crying and saying goodbye. Back to the box.”

Chad: “This trip to Utah had a lot of finality to it. I was told extreme changes are coming to me and to Utah.”

16:25 , Oliver O'Connell

On 18 July 2019, Chad texted Lori.

Chad: "I have been instructed to focus my efforts on Hillary, so I will."

Lori: “Ok. Find out her percentage for me and JJ.”

Chad: “She is at a 0.13. I turned up the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus in her. He is at 99.99. Raphael visited him and told him to follow Amy into the light. I also assured him that James would love and take care of his mommy, which he will with all of his heart and soul.”

Lori: That is sweet! I missed you desperately.”

Agent Hart explains that “Hillary” is the name of the spirit inhabiting Tylee’s body. The numbers are death percentages.

He says there are three total conversations regarding the death percentages for JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell.

Another occurs on 30 July and the third occurs on 10 August.

The closer an individual was to 100 or zero, the closer they were to their death.

16:16 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori speaks with the insurance company and established that Charles changed the policy months before in March 2019 and made Kay Woodcock the beneficiary as she is JJ’s grandmother. She tells Chad that she will still get $4,000 a month from social security.

16:13 , Oliver O'Connell

On 18 July Lori texts Chad that she has discovered she is not the beneficiary of Charles’s life insurance policy.

Lori: “I just got the letter from the insurance company saying that I am not the beneficiary. It’s a spear thru my heart. Who do you think he changed it to?? Brandon?? Or probably Kay?? He left nothin for JJ!”

Chad: “Wow. That’s terrible. There is no way to find out?”

Lori: “I might be able to see when I get his computer on Sunday. I could check the emails I sent to the insurance company. It will show change of beneficiary. He must have done it recently.”

Chad seems to believe Lori would have had to agree to the change in beneficiary and suggests her signature was forged. He says there will be a paper trail and that this is another step in bringing down the Gadiantons “especially Brandon”.

Chad: “It will be interesting if it got changed after he had two bullets in his chest.”

Lori responds that it can't be changed after the death date. Chad tells Lori that he thinks Kay is the beneficiary and she was probably “freaking out” after Lori got “those computers”.

Agent Hart explains the Gadiantons: “The Gadiantons were a secret society from the Book of Mormon — a group of evil people. When the phrase is used, it identifies someone as being evil. In this case, Brandon Boudreaux.”

16:08 , Oliver O'Connell

More texts between Chad and Lori from 15 July 2019 — four days after Charles Vallow was killed — are shown to the jury.

Chad: “I know you won’t get this text for another hour or so, but my love for you is overflowing right now. I just want to hold you endlessly. You are my wonderful best friend that I can’t live without!”

Lori: “And yet... you are. So sad. Missing you! Just landed! Gotta get to work!”

The prosecution argues that these messages demonstrate the nature of the relationship between Chad and Lori and how it was the motivating force behind the crimes they are charged with.

16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Former FBI Special Agent Doug Hart is back on the stand and the jury is brought in.

Direct examination of him will continue as he takes the court through the contents of Lori’s iCloud accounts.

15:55 , Oliver O'Connell

The exhibit also includes a timeline that Archibald opposes. He argues it’s cumulative and there’s nothing original in it.

“The state is cherry-picking on this evidence. They have gone to Nick Edwards about the defence’s position about holes in the investigation so this witness has crafted their exhibit to fill in what the defence has been stating over the course of this trial. That in and of itself tells the court what they’ve been doing here. This is not a summary - this is a closing argument for the state to put in through a witness what they believe to be relevant for the jury.”

Judge Boyce says he will make a ruling before the witness takes the stand.

15:53 , Oliver O'Connell

Part of the exhibit includes the romance story that Chad wrote Lori (also known as the James and Elena story or “Loinfire”) and Judge Boyce asks what the relevance was of publishing the entire story.

Lindsey Blake, arguing for the state, says: “When investigators found it, they went through it and determined things that were occurring in real life were reflected in the story.”

She argues that the case deals with an affair and the story established that and was a mirror of what was happening in real life.

15:50 , Oliver O'Connell

The prosecution team argues that the exhibit is not a summary of the entire trial but is a summary of the investigation conducted by the attorney general’s office.

The information contained in the exhibit was identified in a March filing and so was available to the defence team.

15:44 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Boyce shares some of the concerns of the defence team.

“It seems to me witnesses are summarising their testimony and reading it off the slides. I don't see how that's any different than reading out of a report,” — something that is not allowed in Idaho rules.

Boyce says the exhibits also appear as the "first bite of the apple" in closing arguments which witnesses should not be making - rather, the prosecution should. — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) May 8, 2023

15:41 , Oliver O'Connell

The defence team objects because (similar to the last two witnesses) the witness will effectively be presenting a closing argument.

Attorney Jim Archibald says: “For them to say this is a summary — a summary of the entire trial — that’s for the state to put on during closing arguments not to call a witness to make their closing argument for them.”

15:39 , Oliver O'Connell

The defence does have a problem with the summary put together by Nicholas Edwards, the lead investigator at the Attorney General's Office.

"He picks and chooses from police reports and submits arguments that have not been admitted as evidence in this trial." — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) May 8, 2023

Court resumes

15:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Steven Boyce is on the bench but before the jury is brought in an issue with exhibits is being discussed.

The witness after FBI Agent Douglas Hart has an exhibit based on information and evidence provided to defence attorneys through discovery and the prosecution team wants to know if the defence objects.

Watch: What happened in court on Friday?

14:59 , Oliver O'Connell

UPDATE: "Thanks for joining me in the shower."



Days after Alex Cox shot and killed the defendant's then-husband Charles Vallow, Lori and Chad Daybell are texting sexual messages to one another, according to FBI testimony.#CourtTV What do YOU think? #DoomsdayCultMom pic.twitter.com/9VIiKVzNRi — Court TV (@CourtTV) May 5, 2023

Lori Vallow ignored stepsons’ pleas as she exchanged romantic texts with Chad Daybell

14:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Week five of Lori Vallow’s murder trial concluded on Friday with a detailed look at text messages between the “doomsday cult mom” and Chad Daybell in the days after her husband Charles Vallow was killed by her brother.

As the two sent romantic messages to each other, Mr Vallow’s sons Zach and Cole pleaded with their stepmother to be told the basic details of how their father had died after she had nonchalantly informed them of his passing in a text.

Read more...

Lori Vallow trial hears romantic texts from Chad Daybell days after husband’s death

Read the love story Chad Daybell wrote for Lori Vallow

13:30 , Oliver O'Connell

1/3 The loinfire love story is being read in court by Agent Hart 👀[READ FULL ROMANCE TEXT HERE] #LoinFire #LoriVallow #LoriVallowDaybell #loridaybelltrial pic.twitter.com/dWu0FZyM1M — Hidden True Crime (@HiddenTrueCrime) May 5, 2023

All the key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial so far

13:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Rachel Sharp has diligently catalogued all of the key moments in the first five weeks of the case against the “doomsday cult mom”:

Cult beliefs and charred remains: Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial

Lori Vallow’s friend says she threatened to ‘cut up’ and bury her

12:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow threatened to kill her friend, “cut her up” and then bury her remains “in a place nobody would ever find” one month after her two children disappeared, according to bombshell testimony at the doomsday cult mom’s murder trial.

Ms Vallow’s friend Audrey Barattiero took the stand at Ms Vallow’s trial in Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday, revealing disturbing details about the alleged threat her former friend once made to her life.

Ms Barattiero testified that – one day in October 2019 – she had asked Ms Vallow is there was anything weird going on.

She gave a chilling answer.

Lori Vallow’s friend Audrey Barattiero says she threatened to kill and bury her

Jury hears autopsy details that show Tammy Daybell was likely restrained during her murder

11:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Tammy Daybell, the late wife of doomsday author Chad Daybell, was likely restrained while she was asphyxiated, the Utah state medical examiner told the jury in the trial of Lori Vallow on Monday.

Read more:

Lori Vallow trial hears Tammy Daybell was likely restrained during her murder

Jury hears Lori Vallow’s DNA was on duct tape wrapped around son JJ’s corpse

09:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow‘s hair was found on duct tape wrapped around the corpse of her seven-year-old son, according to new evidence presented at the start of the fifth week of her murder trial.

Read more:

Lori Vallow’s DNA found on duct tape wrapped around son JJ’s corpse, jury hears

Chad Daybell claimed Lori Vallow didn’t have children as police searched for them

07:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Chad Daybell claimed his new wife Lori Vallow didn’t have any children as authorities launched a massive search for her son and daughter that ended with the discovery of their bodies nine months later.

Rachel Sharp has the details.

Chad Daybell claimed Lori Vallow didn’t have children as nine-month search launched

JJ’s horrifying cause of death revealed

04:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow’s seven-year-old son JJ Vallow had the date rape drug GHB in his system when he was smothered to death with plastic bags around his head, according to harrowing testimony from a pathologist.

Read more:

Lori Vallow trial told JJ had date rape drug GHB in system as cause of death revealed

Everything you need to know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial

02:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds Lori Vallow and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell.

What we know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial

Monday 8 May 2023 00:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Chad Daybell says wife Tammy is ‘clearly dead’ in disturbing 911 call

Sunday 7 May 2023 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Chad Daybell made a chilling 911 call saying that his wife Tammy was “clearly dead” after he had allegedly conspired with Lori Vallow to murder her so they could run off to Hawaii to get married.

Rachel Sharp has the story.

Chad Daybell says wife Tammy is ‘clearly dead’ in 911 call heard at Lori Vallow trial

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial

Sunday 7 May 2023 18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Beyond the testimony, there have also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom as Rachel Sharp reports.

Bizarre moments from Lori Vallow’s murder trial

Sunday 7 May 2023 16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

All the key players in the case against Lori Vallow

Sunday 7 May 2023 14:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Rachel Sharp profiles all the key players in a case that sprawls across five states and two years.

Who are the key players in Lori Vallow’s trial?

Who is the ‘doomsday cult mom’ on trial for her children’s murders?

Sunday 7 May 2023 10:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow is a mother of three, a former game show contestant, a Mrs Texas Beauty Pageant contestant and a cult follower.

But is she also a killer?

Lori Vallow: Who is the ‘cult mom’ on trial for her children’s murders?

Killer tried to chop up Tylee’s body as her blood found on pickaxe

Sunday 7 May 2023 06:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow’s daughter’s killer tried to chop up her body before burying her burned bones and organs on Chad Daybell’s property, according to disturbing courtroom testimony.

FBI Agent Douglas Halepaska, a forensic examiner in the firearms and tool marks division, testified at the doomsday cult mom’s murder trial on Thursday morning about the injuries found on 16-year-old Tylee Ryan’s skeletal remains.

Read more...

Lori Vallow trial hears how killer tried to chop up Tylee’s body ‘with pickaxe’

Did Lori Vallow accidentally make a key confession about her children’s deaths?

Sunday 7 May 2023 02:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow’s high-profile trial took an unexpected turn when jurors heard a dramatic jailhouse phone call in which the “doomsday cult mom” appeared to make a key confession about her children’s murders.

Rachel Sharp has the details.

Did Lori Vallow make a key confession about children’s deaths in a jail call?

Sunday 7 May 2023 00:00 , Oliver O'Connell

‘You threw Tylee in a pet cemetery like a piece of garbage'

Saturday 6 May 2023 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been played a devastating jailhouse call in which her sister accused her of throwing her murdered children “away like garbage.”

An Idaho court heard Summer Shiflet sobbing uncontrollably in audio of a video call she made with her sister as she sat behind bars on 24 June 2020.

Graeme Massie reports.

Vallow trial hears devastating call with sister after discovery of children’s bodies

Saturday 6 May 2023 20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow’s chilling internet searches and trove of burner phones revealed

Saturday 6 May 2023 18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Chilling internet searches have revealed that “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow shopped for life insurance policies for her children two months before they were murdered and buried on her new lover Chad Daybell’s property.

FBI analyst Nicole Heideman took the stand at Ms Vallow’s murder trial in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Monday to testify about the shocking discoveries on the 49-year-old’s cellphones, email addresses and online search history.

Read more:

Cult mom Lori Vallow’s chilling internet searches revealed

Saturday 6 May 2023 16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Saturday 6 May 2023 14:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Lori Vallow’s cousin reveals haunting fear about children’s murders

‘You ripped my heart out’: Colby Ryan’s gut wrenching call to mother

Saturday 6 May 2023 10:00 , Oliver O'Connell

On day six of testimony in the trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow, the jury heard a recording of a phone call between the defendant and her eldest son from the early months of her incarceration.

Colby Ryan, Ms Vallow’s son from her second marriage, was called a witness for the prosecution. He is her only surviving child following the murders of daughter Tylee, 16, and adopted son JJ, 7, in September 2019.

In the emotional call between mother and son, Ms Vallow refused to switch on her camera, while Mr Ryan demanded to know whether Jesus had really told her to murder his siblings.

Read more:

Lori Vallow trial hears gut-wrenching prison call with surviving son Colby Ryan

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website