Lori Vallow verdict – live: ‘Cult mom’ pictured in new mugshot after being convicted of children’s murders

“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been pictured with a slight smirk on her face in a new mugshot after she was convicted of murdering her two children and conspiring to murder her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.

Vallow, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, 49, in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.

Tylee and JJ were last seen in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.

Over six weeks, prosecutors argued that Vallow conspired with Mr Daybell and her brother Alex Cox to kill the three victims, motivated by greed and their doomsday cult beliefs.

Following the verdict, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has requested Vallow’s extradition to Arizona to face charges of conspiracy to murder fourth husband Charles Vallow as well as new charges over the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux.

04:30 , Rachel Sharp

The bizarre and tragic case has now concluded in a courtroom in Boise, Idaho, where Vallow was convicted of all charges in the murders of her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven; Tylee Ryan, 16; and Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Prosecutors alleged that Vallow and Mr Daybell conspired with Vallow’s brother Alex Cox to murder Tammy, JJ and Tylee as part of their cult beliefs – but also for financial purposes so that they could collect Tammy’s life insurance money and the children’s social security and survivor benefits.

Harrowing and bizarre details about the cult beliefs which drove – or excused – the 49-year-old came to light during her murder trial in Ada County Courthouse.

But, beyond the trial testimony, there was also some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom:

Read Lori Vallow’s family’s statement in response to her murder conviction: ‘We share this victory’

03:30 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow’s family and the family of her sister Summer Shiflet have issued a joint statement after she was convicted of murder.

Vallow was found guilty of the first-degree murder of her children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and of a charge of conspiracy in the first-degree murder of her husband Chad Daybell’s late wife Tammy.

Vallow was born Lori Cox and is one of four siblings, the others being Summer, Adam Cox, and her alleged co-conspirator Alex Cox.

Their initial support of Vallow in the early days of the search for the children evaporated when the bodies of Tylee and JJ were discovered in shallow graves on Mr Daybell’s property outside of Rexburg, Idaho, in June 2020.

Read the statement from the Cox and Shiflet families after the verdict:

ICYMI: JJ Vallow’s family send powerful message to convicted ‘cult mom’ Lori

02:30 , Rachel Sharp

The grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow sent a powerful message to his mother Lori Vallow after she was convicted of all charges in the murders of the seven-year-old boy, his sister Tylee Ryan, 16, and Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy.

JJ’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock choked up with emotion as they spoke to reporters outside Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday after the verdict in the doomsday cult mom’s trial was read out.

“My final message for Lori,” said Mr Woodcock, before breaking into the song “The party’s over” – a song that he and JJ used to sing together.

“Turn out the lights, the party’s over. They say that all good things must end,” he sang.

He then paused and addressed Vallow, saying: “Lori it ended.”

WATCH: Family members pay tribute to JJ and Tylee

02:00 , Rachel Sharp

Tammy Daybell’s family speak out after verdict

01:30 , Rachel Sharp

The parents and family of Tammy Daybell also released a statement after the conviction of Vallow for her role in the murder of their daughter, who was asphyxiated in her bed the month after the children were brutally killed.

“What a beautiful day to receive the news of Lori’s convictions. Thank you to everyone that had a part in bringing the truth to light,” the statement reads.

“We are especially grateful to the detectives, the jury, Judge Boyce and the prosecution team. We thank you for your tireless efforts. We will move forward with renewed energy and faith that justice will be fully served. We anticipate next steps will be swift resolution of the case at hand.

“We share this victory with the Vallow-Woodcock family and their precious JJ and Tylee. Thank you to the many prayers sent from people all around the world, we feel them and they lift us up.”

WATCH: Tylee Ryan’s aunt speaks out about the verdict

01:00 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow has been convicted of her children’s murders. What happens next?

Tuesday 16 May 2023 00:00 , Rachel Sharp

“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been found guilty of the murders of her two children and conspiracy to murder her new husband’s first wife in a case that has horrified the nation for the last three years.

Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother jetted off to Hawaii to marry her fifth husband Chad Daybell.

The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.

One month after the children disappeared, Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy was also murdered in her home.

After a six-week trial, Vallow was convicted on Friday (12 May) on all charges over the deaths of Tylee, JJ and Tammy.

The verdict may mark the culmination of a chilling case that spans bizarre cult beliefs, missing children, murder and mystery deaths, but the saga is still far from over.

VOICES: Lori Vallow never tried to convince us she was innocent

Monday 15 May 2023 23:30 , Rachel Sharp

“More than three and a half years after her children were brutally killed and buried, Lori Vallow is set to face life in prison for their murders.

“What began as a small-town search for two missing children in the fall of 2019 quickly exploded into an unimaginable saga with too many twists and turns to count, including the exposure of at least five mystery deaths, a doomsday cult preparing for the end of times and a joyful beach wedding between that cult’s two recently-widowed leaders. The world watched as Lori’s portrait transformed from devoted mother-of-three to accused child abandoner to murder suspect — and now, convicted killer.”

Who is Chad Daybell?

Monday 15 May 2023 23:00 , Rachel Sharp

Chad Daybell, 54, is a self-published author who wrote doomsday books loosely based on the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He was also a professional cemetery sexton and ran a podcast based on his doomsday teachings.

He married his first wife Tammy in 1990 and they founded Spring Creek Book Company together in Utah – the company which published his doomsday books.

The couple had five children together and moved to Salem, Idaho, in 2015.

Kids Killed Doomsday Plot Trial (Post Register)

Chad Daybell wrote doomsday books loosely based on the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Among his teachings, he claimed he could teleport, could see into the future and see dead people, and that he and Vallow were part of the chosen 144,000.

He is also charged over the triple murders and is due to stand trial separately at a later date. He has pleaded not guilty.

He has not been charged over Charles Vallow’s death – but prosecutors in Arizona said this was only because they didn’t think the charges would stick.

Tylee Ryan’s aunt says she never doubted Lori Vallow would be convicted

Monday 15 May 2023 22:30 , Rachel Sharp

Tylee Ryan’s aunt has said she never doubted that Lori Vallow would be convicted at her murder trial.

Annie Cushing is the sister of Joseph Ryan – Vallow’s third husband and 16-year-old Tylee’s father.

Speaking after Vallow’s conviction on Friday, Ms Cushing told Fox10’s Justin Lum that “the evidence was so overwhelming”.

“She was never going to get past the reality that she never reported her kids missing.”

She pointed to the fact that, while her children were dead and buried on Chad Daybell’s property, Vallow was dancing on a beach in Hawaii.

Then there was also the discovery of her hair on the duct tape used to wrap a plastic bag around JJ’s head and smother him.

Ms Cushing said: “On the eve of Mother’s Day, let Lori stew in her juices in that this is the reality of what she did as a mother.”

She added: “Justice doesn’t bring then back or undo everything that’s done in this case but at least it gives those of us who carry the victims ini our hearts a bit of latitude that allows us to heal.”

Lori Vallow case summary

Monday 15 May 2023 22:00 , Rachel Sharp

WATCH: Lori Vallow is found guilty in murders of children and Chad Daybell’s wife

Monday 15 May 2023 21:30 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow faces extradition to Arizona

Monday 15 May 2023 21:00 , Rachel Sharp

Following Lori Vallow’s conviction in Idaho, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that it has submitted a request to extradite her to Arizona, where she is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her previous husband Charles Vallow.

The MCAO said they expect the extradition to take place once Vallow is sentenced and transferred to the Idaho Department of Corrections.

“The extradition can take from several weeks to several months,” the office said in a statement.

“Because this is a pending matter, this office will not provide any further comment, including any charging decisions made by this office.

MACO also said it is looking to charge her over the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux as well.

Who is Lori Vallow? Mom-of-three, beauty queen – and now convicted killer

Monday 15 May 2023 20:30 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow was once seen as a doting mother.

But after an explosive six-week trial, she is now known as a killer.

But who really is Lori Vallow and how did she end up here?

Who is Lori Vallow? Mom-of-three, beauty queen – and now convicted killer

Lori Vallow is facing new charges over Brandon Boudreaux shooting attempt

Monday 15 May 2023 20:00 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow is facing new charges over the botched attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux.

Mr Boudreaux was married to Vallow’s niece Melani Pawlowski for ten years and they shared five children together.

He testified in Vallow’s high-profile murder trial that everything “got more bizarre” in 2018 when Ms Pawlowski became more involved in the doomsday cult with Vallow and Mr Daybell.

The couple divorced and he was living in a new home in Arizona when, on 2 October 2019, he was the victim of a failed shooting attempt.

Mr Boudreaux testified that he was returning home from the gym one morning having dropped his children off at school when he saw a gun with a silencer sticking out of the back window of a jeep – which matched the vehicle belonging to murdered teenager Tylee.

The shooter fired but missed before driving off.

The botched hit came days before Tammy’s murder and one month after JJ and Tylee were last seen alive.

Jurors heard at Vallow’s trial that the cult mom and her inner circle considered Mr Boudreaux an “obstacle” and a “dark” spirit – the same language used for all the murder victims.

Following Vallow’s conviction on Friday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced that prosecutors plan to hit her with new charges over Mr Boudreaux’s attempted murder.

This comes in addition to the charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Vallow’s fourth husband Charles Vallow – who was shot dead by her brother Alex Cox in July 2019.

Vallow will be extradited to Arizona to face the charges after her sentencing in Idaho.

Lori Vallow had two alleged accomplices in her children’s murders. One will never face justice

Monday 15 May 2023 19:30 , Rachel Sharp

More than three years after her children JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, were brutally murdered and dumped in shallow graves on her new lover’s property, Lori Vallow has finally been held to account.

The 49-year-old mother-of-three was found guilty on Friday (12 May) of the murders of her two children as well as conspiracy to murder them and Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Now that she is facing life in prison for her crimes, attention turns to Mr Daybell, who has been behind bars awaiting trial since June 2020.

But what about the one who got away?

The “doomsday cult” couple had a third – lesser-known – alleged accomplice who also conspired with them to kill as part of their bizarre cult beliefs and for monetary greed.

That third co-conspirator was Vallow’s brother Alex Cox – a man who can never be brought to justice as he mysteriously dropped dead as the net closed in.

WATCH: Lori Vallow’s family speaks out

Monday 15 May 2023 19:00 , Rachel Sharp

Tylee Ryan’s aunt says Lori Vallow is a ‘psychopath’

Monday 15 May 2023 18:30 , Rachel Sharp

Tylee Ryan’s aunt has described Lori Vallow as a “psychopath” who doesn’t feel and think the same way most people do.

Annie Cushing is the sister of Joseph Ryan – Vallow’s third husband and 16-year-old Tylee’s father.

Speaking after Vallow’s conviction on Friday, Ms Cushing told Fox10’s Justin Lum that she wasn’t surprised by the lack of emotion shown by the doomsday cult mom when she was told that she had been convicted of all charges.

“I think she stealed herself for a conviction,” she said.

“And she’s a psychopath, so I think most emotion she’s mimicking people who feel genuine empathy.

She added: “I don’t think she has any regret or sense of responsibility in her crimes.”

Lori Vallow’s nephew-in-law says she’s not ‘inherently evil’ as she faces new charges for his attempted murder

Monday 15 May 2023 18:00 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow’s nephew-in-law has spoken out following her murder conviction to say that he believes people “are not inherently good or evil” as she faces new charges for his own attempted murder.

Brandon Boudreaux released a lengthy statement in which he called for “forgiveness” for the doomsday cult mom who was found guilty of murdering her two children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow and conspiring to murder her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.

“We recognize that people are not inherently good or evil. It’s what makes these tragic events so much harder for those of us who were all affected by these crimes,” he said.

“While we do not glory in any conviction, we recognize the importance of holding accountable those who would commit such terrible atrocities.”

WATCH: Tammy Daybell’s sister remembers her

Monday 15 May 2023 17:30 , Rachel Sharp

‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow appears to smirk in new mugshot after murder conviction

Monday 15 May 2023 17:00 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow appears to be softly smirking in her new mugshot released after she was convicted of all charges at her dramatic murder trial.

The doomsday cult mom, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son JJ, seven, in Ada County Court in Boise, Idaho, on Friday.

She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, 49.

PICTURED: Lori Vallow in new mugshot after murder conviction

Monday 15 May 2023 16:16 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow in new mugshot (Madison County, Idaho)

Shocking case laid out ‘Sins of Our Mother’ documentary

Monday 15 May 2023 16:00 , Rachel Sharp

The shocking case of Lori Vallow was laid out in a 2022 Netflix documentary Sins of Our Mother, which delved thoroughly into the bizarre string of murders around the couple and their extreme religious beliefs around the end of the world.

In the three-part series, people close to the case recountes how Ms Vallow met her doomsday preacher husband and how they allegedly planned to kill the children after they became convinced the minors were zombies whose “dark spirits” had to be released through death.

Even before the series, it was a case that captured the nation’s attention – ever since Tylee and JJ vanished without a trace in September 2019 and their mother refused to reveal where they were.

Lori Vallow case summary

Monday 15 May 2023 15:30 , Rachel Sharp

Following ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow’s conviction on all charges in the deaths of her children and her spouse’s first wife, Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surround her and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell:

What we know about the Lori Vallow Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder trial

Why did Lori Vallow kill her kids?

Monday 15 May 2023 15:00 , Rachel Sharp

During closing arguments, prosecutors argued that Lori Vallow had been driven by “money, power and sex” to kill the three victims.

Vallow and Chad Daybell met at a religious conference in October 2018 when they were both married and began an affair.

As their romance grew, so too did their cult beliefs and conspiracy to kill.

Jurors heard how the doomsday couple believed that they were on a religious mission to gather the 144,000 and that there was a “rating system of light and dark” for the spirits of the people around them.

In the weeks and months before the murders, Vallow allegedly told friends that JJ and Tylee had become “demons”.

Prosecutors said that Vallow used these beliefs to “justify” the murders of her children and love rival.

The state argued that the murders were “premeditated” and “planned” – pointing to evidence including the stash of burner phones the three alleged accomplices had, Cox’s practice at a shooting range prior to a botched attempt on Tammy’s life and a deliberate plan for Vallow to be in Hawaii at the time of Tammy’s murder.

Days before each child was killed, Vallow then allegedly altered their Social Security payments so that the money would be paid directly into her account.

Prosecutor Rob Wood told jurors that Vallow was the ringleader of the murderous plot, and that she “groomed” and “manipulated” both Mr Daybell and Cox to commit the murders.

“They used religion as a tool to manipulate others. Lori manipulated Alex Cox through religion,” he said. “She manipulated Chad through emotional and sexual control.”

Vallow was the “one common thread” tying all the suspects and killings together, he said.

Vallow appeared unconcerned when served papers demanding children’s whereabouts

Monday 15 May 2023 14:30 , Rachel Sharp

A newly resurfaced video shows the moment “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow was served court orders to produce her children, who had been killed four months before, while vacationing at a pool resort in Hawaii.

Where is Lori Vallow now?

Monday 15 May 2023 14:00 , Rachel Sharp

Following her conviction, Lori Vallow was transported back to Madison County Women’s detention centre.

She will remain there until her sentencing in around 90 days’ time.

After she is sentenced, she will be extradited to Arizona to face charges over Charles Vallow’s death and the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux.

Who is the real Lori Vallow? Mom-of-three, beauty queen – and now convicted killer

Monday 15 May 2023 16:04 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow was once seen as a doting mother.

But after an explosive six-week trial, she is now known as a killer.

But who really is Lori Vallow and how did she end up here?

Who is Lori Vallow? Mom-of-three, beauty queen – and now convicted killer

Key evidence: Lori Vallow confronted by best friend in secret recording

Monday 15 May 2023 13:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A phone call between “cult mom” Lori Vallow and her former best friend was played in court during her ongoing trial for the murders of two of her children.

In the early December 2019 call, which she recorded secretly, Ms Gibb delved into the couple’s bizarre cult beliefs and later confronted them for asking her to lie to the police about son JJ’s whereabouts.

What is Chad Daybell’s trial date?

Monday 15 May 2023 13:00 , Rachel Sharp

Lori Vallow’s lover, fellow cult leader and alleged accomplice Chad Daybell is yet to stand trial for the three murders of Tylee, JJ and Tammy.

He is facing the same charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of JJ and Tylee and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy.

Mr Daybell is also charged with an additional count of the first-degree murder of Tammy.

Mr Daybell is facing the death penalty on the charges.

The doomsday cult couple were due to stand trial together before the judge ruled in March – just weeks before the trial was due to begin – that the cases would be severed.

While Vallow’s trial began as planned in early April, this pushed Mr Daybell’s case back to a later date.

In a scheduling conference in early May, the court set a rough date of June 2024 for his trial.