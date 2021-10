Oxygen

For more than two decades, Gwen Shamblin Lara encouraged her followers to turn to God to lose unwanted pounds as the leader of a controversial Tennessee-based church beset by accusations that it encouraged child abuse, isolated members from the outside world and controlled nearly every aspect of its adherents' lives. But Shamblin’s reign came to a sudden halt on May 29, 2021 when the 66-year-old died in a small plane crash along with her husband, Joe Lara, and five other church leaders. Shamblin