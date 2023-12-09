Loring Park cashier impaled with golf club, killed, Mpls. police say

A cashier was killed by a man who allegedly impaled him with a golf club Friday afternoon in Minneapolis' Loring Park neighborhood, according to police.

Neighbors described him as a fixture in the neighborhood who worked at the shop for decades and was friendly, leaving community members shocked and saddened.

"We are broken; our hearts are broken," said Manuela Torres, who lived next door to the store and said she was friends with the victim. "This store has been here forever and Robert was a fixture."

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to reports of a stabbing inside the Oak Grove Grocery store. They found a 66-year-old behind the counter with a golf club through his torso, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at a Friday night press briefing.

First responders provided aid until the cashier was transported to HCMC, where he later died, O'Hara said.

Early investigation found that the suspect had gathered some items in the store and went up to the counter, before attacking the victim with the golf club, O'Hara said.

"It appears he then went behind the counter and then began to assault and bludgeoned the individual behind the counter in a very grotesque way," O'Hara said.

Angela Otis, who lives across the street, said she saw through the window that the cashier had a golf club sticking out from both sides and blood on his face.

Officers tracked the suspect to the apartment building across the street, where police say the 44-year-old man barricaded himself.

After a nearly 6-hour-long standoff, the stabbing suspect was arrested without incident, O'Hara said. Police used crisis negotiators, a SWAT team, drones and a bomb squad, according to police. The chief said he does not know if the suspect had any other weapons during the standoff.

A memorial for the victim was set up outside store Friday night with candles, flowers and a photo of him. Torres was crying loudly as around a dozen neighbors gathered at the memorial.

A couple apartments down, nearby resident Justine Moran said she was having trouble processing the loss, and that she would often go inside for snacks and found the employees to all be friendly.

"He was very kind, like everyone in there, honestly," Moran said while sitting on a stoop with her dog. "It just feels very empty."