Loris man accused of killing another man faces multiple charges after Conway shooting

A Loris man is facing a murder charge after a shooting left a man dead in Conway.

Joe Gause has also been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. The 30-year-old was arrested Dec. 13 and is still incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Brandon Robinson, 42, was killed at his Forest Loop Road home, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Police accuse Gause of fatally shooting Robinson with “malice aforethought,” according to arrest warrants.

Officers responded to the Sunday incident about 8:55 p.m. due to gunshots on the street, an incident report states.

The Conway Police Department was the arresting agency. No bail has been set.