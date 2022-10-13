Loris man arrested after allegedly stealing tourist’s wedding ring

A man was arrested after police say he stole a woman’s wedding ring while she was visiting North Myrtle Beach with her husband.

Hermillian Williams, 43, has been charged with first degree burglary. He has two prior burglary charges, which upgraded his most recent charge.

He was arrested Oct. 2 and is still incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon, according to online booking records.

The woman’s husband told officers that on Aug. 17 about 5:15 p.m. his wife’s wedding band had been taken from the unit they were staying in on North Ocean Boulevard, along with her driver’s license and $64 from his wallet, according to an incident report.

It is not clear if the couple witnessed the robbery. But after further investigation, Williams became a suspect.

The wedding ring is valued at about $2,000, the report states.

He was picked up Oct. 2 after he was discovered to be working at local grocery store Boulineau’s.

Williams is also has a fugitive and larceny charge for unrelated incidents.

He is being accused of stealing a Nintendo game system, along with three games, and he has a probation violation in Virginia.