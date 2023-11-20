Loris man buys over $100 of Domino’s pizza, cellular service with stolen card, police say

A 23-year-old Loris man used stolen credit card information to buy Domino’s pizza and pre-paid cellular service, according to a police report.

Lewis Michael Wilson faces nine charges of financial transaction card fraud after being arrested by Conway Police Department on Nov. 16.

Six of those charges involved Wilson purchasing food from Domino’s Pizza, the report said. Wilson ordered $166.32 worth of food online, according to an arrest warrant. He also charged $84.41 to Straight Talk, a pre-paid cell phone service provider, and $71.95 to utility service provider Santee Cooper.

On Sept. 11, the victim contacted police saying that he was on vacation in North Carolina when he noticed multiple charges on his credit card that he did not authorize. The man said he had his physical credit card in his wallet and the charges began on Sept. 4. It is not clear from the police report how the credit card information was stolen.

The victim said he does not have Straight Talk and has never ordered food from the Domino’s store, located at 1227 16th Ave. in Conway, the report said. According to the store receipt, the food was ordered as carry-out and picked up.

Police attempted to use video footage from the store to see who picked up the food, but because the credit card transactions were processed at the end of the night, the manager told police she wouldn’t know what time of day the person would have come into the store.