Loris man charged with striking elementary school student. He accused child of ‘acting out’

A Loris man has been arrested after he allegedly struck a child who attends Loris Elementary School.

Brandon Lee, 31, was charged with cruelty to children, according to online booking records. He was arrested Monday and released Tuesday.

The student, who had bruising on the right side of the face, said Lee hit him in the face on Feb. 27, according to an arrest warrant.

It is not clear if the child is related to the suspect.

Lee admitted to hitting the child with a belt “for acting out,” the arrest warrant states.

The warrant states that hitting the child with the belt caused the student to yell, and the suspect allegedly hit the victim in the mouth when he tried to move away.

Lee’s bail was set at $2,500.