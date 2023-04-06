Loris man convicted of killing father, son in for-hire murder plot. He will serve life in prison

A Loris man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for his role in a hired murder of a Conway father and son.

Randy Grainger, 53 at the time of his arrest in 2020, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of criminal conspiracy, third-degree arson and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was found guilty on all charges.

Grainger was sentenced after a three-day trial and a jury deliberation that lasted a little more than two hours.

Family members of the victims filled the courtroom.

Grainger, who was wearing a light button-down shirt, had a calm demeanor during the trial and sentencing.

A woman hired him to kill her father and son

Robert Marion Ford Jr., 59, and Robbie Stetson Ford, 25, were shot and killed at their home on Highway 19 in the Conway area.

Grainger shot Robert Ford twice and Robbie Ford once, according to the state’s case. He also attempted to burn their vehicle, according to evidence presented by Mary Allen Walter, the assistant solicitor prosecuting the case.

According to witness testimony and police reports, Samantha Rabon, of Aynor, solicited Grainger to kill her father and brother for inheritance money.

She is facing two counts of murder. Her trial is yet to come.

A third defendant, Teresa Martin, was initially charged with conspiracy to commit a felony at the time of her arrest.

Martin played a role in picking Grainger up from the scene and communicating with Rabon when he was at the victims’ home before the crime, according to the state.

Martin appeared as a witness for the state’s case in exchange for a lesser charge of accessory after the fact. She will be sentenced at a later date.

Cellphone records, DNA taken from cigarette butts and and a skull cap in the victim’s car was used as evidence during the state’s case against Grainger Evidence of an accelerant was also found in the car.

“The evidence supports Teresa Martin’s testimony,” Walter said.

The defense team argued that someone could have planted the cigarettes at the scene.

It’s not possible Grainger would act as a cold-blooded killer in one scene and a “bumbling bafoon” the next, attorney Martin Spratlin said during closing arguments.

Spratlin also said there was no evidence that Grainger was getting compensation for the crime. There are missing pieces, he said.

Prosecution asked for the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole due to a prior kidnapping conviction for Grainger in Horry County.

“You took it upon yourself to kill two innocent persons for some money,” Judge G.D. “Doc” Morgan told Grainger during sentencing.