Loris man going to prison for life for killing one, severely injuring another in 2018 shooting

A 28-year-old man from Loris is now serving a life sentence for a murder and attempted murder that happened on April 24, 2018, according to a release from the solicitor’s office.

20-year-old Charles “Bo” Durant II was shot and killed, and his girlfriend was severely injured, when Tyshawn Brown “jumped from his vehicle and fired multiple times into the car, striking Durant and the woman.”

The release also noted that Brown shot Durant because Durant did not want to join a street gang, “a Blood set,” that Brown was part of.

“Brown burned his clothes, got rid of the murder weapon, and immediately fled Horry County following the shooting. He was not found until he was detained on drug charges in February 2020 in New York. Brown was then returned to Horry County and held in jail until the trial this week,” read the release.

There are pending charges for co-defendant Heath Reaves, who was also in the vehicle during the incident.

Joshua Holford, the senior assistant solicitor, said, “Out of respect for her privacy, we have not named the female victim in this release. She and her family have also been involved from day one. It takes a lot of strength and courage it took to stand up and face the man who shot and killed her boyfriend and tried to kill her.”

Holford also noted that there was no fight, drugs or robbery that spurred the shooting. “There is really no reason for it. This was a truly senseless murder,” he said.