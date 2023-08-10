Loris man to spend rest of life in prison for Christmas-time rape, kidnapping and death

A Loris man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in a rape, kidnapping and murder case from nearly three years ago.

Antonio Long, 47, of Loris, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced late Wednesday night to 30 years on each charge that is to be served consecutively, according to the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.

Long was initially accused of killing two people.

On Dec. 23, 2020, Long inappropriately touched the 17-year-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend, according to prosecutors. The girl then told her brother, who confronted Long.

In the ensuring struggle, the victim’s mother and brother were killed. Long then raped the 17-year-old at gunpoint and took her from the home.

Long was acquitted on the murder of the victim’s mother.

“This is one of the most horrific cases I have seen in my 30-year career,” prosecutor Mary-Ellen Walter said in a press release. “The defendant destroyed a family and forever scarred the 17-year-old victim at what should be the most joyous time of the year.

“I am truly proud of the sexual assault victim, now 19 years old, who had the courage to take the stand, testify, and face down the defendant. I am thankful that we were able to ensure that the defendant will spend the rest of his natural life in prison for these atrocities. We are grateful to the hard work and dedication of the Horry County Police Department, in particular, the lead investigator Detective Drew Edwards.”