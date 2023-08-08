Loris mayor’s son arrested on drug charges, including heroin, after traffic stop by police

The son of the Loris mayor was arrested Sunday and faces two drug charges, according to jail records.

Jared Harrelson, 35, was pulled over by a Loris police officer who recognized him and knew he did not have a valid license, according to an incident report.

Mayor Todd Harrelson responded to a message from a Sun News reporter but did not immediately provide a comment.

Harrelson was with another man and woman in the vehicle.

The officer observed an open can of Mike’s Harder Lemonade and continued to conduct a search, along with an Horry County Police Officer, the report says.

Harrelson was defensive at first, but admitted to having heroin and marijuana on him, according to the report. The other two people in the car were cited for open alcohol containers and drug paraphernalia.

Harrelson was charged with simple possession of marijuana and manufacture, distribution and possession of narcotics.

Public records show that he has no prior drug charges but was charged with simple assault and battery in 2005 and failing to stop for a blue light in 2015.

He was released Monday on a $10,000 bond for the narcotics charge and a $615 bond for the marijuana charge, jail records show.