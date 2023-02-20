Update: Loris shooting that injured four over weekend started inside a bar

A shooting that injured four people over the weekend started inside a bar in Loris, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 3450 E. Hwy. 9 Business on Saturday around 2 a.m.

Four people were injured, the department said on Saturday.

An initial search of the address shows it is the Squirrel’s Nest Bar and Grill. The Sun News reached out to the bar Monday morning but did not immediately receive a response.

According to a police incident report, employees at the bar said they were getting ready to close when a shooting “took place inside and eventually outside of the bar.”

Officers found multiple casings inside the business, in the parking lot and down the road, according to the report. Small pools of blood were located at the corner of the bar where the incident was said to have occurred.

Vehicles outside the bar were damaged, and one red Chevrolet truck did not have the owner present. That vehicle had broken glass on the driver side window, the report says.

The Horry County Police Department did not say whether any arrests have been made or if they are searching for suspects. It’s also unclear what the motive was.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to Horry County police.