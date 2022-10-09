Lorne Park Capital Partners (CVE:LPC) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.006

The board of Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (CVE:LPC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of October, with investors receiving CA$0.006 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 1.7% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Lorne Park Capital Partners' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Lorne Park Capital Partners' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 67.9% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.02 in 2020 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.024. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.5% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Lorne Park Capital Partners to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Lorne Park Capital Partners has impressed us by growing EPS at 68% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Lorne Park Capital Partners could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Lorne Park Capital Partners' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Lorne Park Capital Partners has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

