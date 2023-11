A lorry driver has been arrested following a crash in Aberdeenshire in which a 43-year-old man died.

The collision, between the lorry and a car, happened on the A90 near Crimond at about 09:55 on Saturday.

The car driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he later died.

Police said the lorry driver, a 41-year-old man, had been arrested in connection with the incident. The road was closed and reopened at about midnight.