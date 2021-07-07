Lorry drivers able to work longer hours to address shortage

Lorries at a motorway service station

The government is temporarily extending lorry drivers' hours from next Monday after the haulage industry reported trouble recruiting enough drivers.

HGV drivers will be able to raise their daily driving limit from nine to 10 hours or change weekly rest patterns.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the move would give flexibility to drivers and operators to make slightly longer journeys.

But the Road Haulage Association said the move was a "sticking plaster".

The RHA believes there is currently a shortfall of about 60,000 lorry drivers.

It estimates that some 30,000 HGV driving tests did not take place last year because of the Covid pandemic.

Right to refuse

"Relaxing drivers' hours won't make any material difference - and fails to address the underlying issues, which require a package of measures to fix," the RHA said.

The national officer for road transport at Unite the union, Adrian Jones, also said the announcement would do nothing to resolve the problem of driver shortages.

He added: "Unite will be advising its members to not place themselves in danger and that if they are too tired to drive safely, they have a legal right to refuse to do so.

"Unite will fully support those who make that decision, legally and industrially."

Businesses and union officials have warned that the driver shortage jeopardises deliveries to supermarkets and other sectors of the economy.

The haulage industry is one of a number of sectors having trouble finding suitable staff as the economy reopens, leading some experts to talk of the UK's missing workers.

Among those worried is German confectionery giant Haribo, which has said it is struggling to deliver its sweets to shops in the UK.

Mr Shapps said the government had "ramped up" the number of driving tests available and would consider other measures.

The government said driver safety must not be compromised and operators must notify the Department for Transport if the relaxation is used.

The RHA's chief executive, Richard Burnett, said it opposed wholesale extensions to drivers' hours, believing they could be counter-productive by making the job less attractive.

"Loading more hours on to drivers that are already exhausted is not the answer - the problem needs more than just a sticking plaster," he added.

"Ministers should be mindful that road safety is the reason HGV drivers' hours are limited. Relaxing them should only be used as a last resort to resolve short-term issues that cannot be addressed in other ways."

Mr Burnett said that as the shortage worsened, drivers' pay rates were going up, often substantially.

"Suppliers and retailers should be prepared that these additional costs will be passed on," he added.