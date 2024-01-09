Los Alamos Historical Society seeks $2 million to restore Oppenheimer house

Jan. 8—The Los Alamos house J. Robert Oppenheimer lived in during the Manhattan Project saw new life in last year's hit movie.

Now it's in line for an estimated $2 million in restoration work, with the plan being to open the stone cottage built in 1929 to the public once it's done.

J. Robert and Kitty Oppenheimer lived in the cottage from early 1943 to October 1945, for the entire run of the Manhattan Project that created the atomic bombs that were dropped on Japan to end World War II.

Several scenes of the movie Oppenheimer were shot at the house, including Kitty Oppenheimer hanging clothes on the clothesline; the Oppenheimers first arriving at the house; and Oppenheimer waiting for news the bomb had been used. The Los Alamos Historical Society is in the opening stage of raising funds to give the home a makeover from foundation to roof to the electrical and plumbing, in the hopes of transforming it into an Oppenheimer gallery to tell the story of Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project.

The Oppenheimer house is part of the Los Alamos Historical Society's "campus" within the Los Alamos Historic District. The society also owns the Hans Bethe House, where Manhattan Project and later Nobel Prize-winning physicist Hans Bethe lived, and operates the Los Alamos History Museum in the Los Alamos County-owned Los Alamos Ranch School Guest Cottage.

The stone Oppenheimer house was originally built for and to the specifications of May Connell, the art teacher at the Los Alamos Ranch School, which predated Los Alamos National Laboratory.

"The most striking feature is the living room," said Cherie Trottier, the society's past president and chairperson of the Oppenheimer Renovation Fund. "It has a great north-facing window."

The Oppenheimer house has deteriorated across 95 years and has seen little structural upkeep over the decades.

The historical society has owned the 1,200-square-foot house since 2020 after Helene Suydam, who had owned the house with her husband, Jerry Suydam, for more than 50 years, died at age 100. The historical society had worked with the Suydams since 2000 to arrange the eventual transfer of the house, paying them a small amount each month until 2008.

"We had made repairs when things needed repairing," Trottier said. But when the historical society took ownership, "We did a total inspection and became aware of what needed to be done. We need major renovations and repairs and upgrades."

There are exposed wires, and the entire electrical system needs to be replaced. The society also discovered a feeble foundation underneath the house.

"You had stacked stones underneath," Trottier said. "The stacked stones had fallen. The wood crossbars were eaten by termites."

How is the house still standing?

"Very carefully," Trottier said.

The historical society is collaborating with MASS Historic Architects and expert restoration professionals to restore the house.

"In order to fix the foundation, they have to take out the wooden floor," she said. "They have to dig out two-three feet of dirt and put in a helical pier [or screw piles to secure a new foundation]. They have to put in new cross beams."

Future phases of work will likely include replacing the roof. The plumbing, heating and other mechanical systems also need attention.

The historical society hopes to achieve those restorations with $2 million.

"We're just getting started with fundraising," said Leslie Linke, head of the Los Alamos Historical Society.

The historical society announced the major campaign in mid-December but has an event planned April 22 for Oppenheimer's birthday. The group has raised $111,000 through its website at tinyurl.com/2n2h34ht. Since Oct. 25, it has also raised $1,125 from seven donors through a GoFundMe page, tinyurl.com/mpt3nfxw.

"We are also talking to state and federal people to get some grants and historical restoration grants," Linke said.