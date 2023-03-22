Los Alamos man accused of sexually assaulting minor

Mar. 21—A Los Alamos man was charged earlier this month with a count of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Jacob Schaufler, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting a young female relative. He was arrested March 11, according to online court records. An arrest warrant affidavit states he was taken to the Los Alamos Medical Center following his arrest due to concerns he might harm himself.

Schaufler was released from jail on GPS monitoring. The conditions of his release require a mental health assessment and state he cannot leave his designated residence between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.

Court documents do not specify where Schaufler will be living until his trial. A waiver of extradition in his case was filed March 17.

Defense attorney William Snowden, who is representing Schaufler, did not respond to requests for comment.

Schaufler's arraignment is scheduled April 6 in the First Judicial District Court.