Los Alamos police: Man killed sister in apparent murder-suicide

Jan. 7—Police have identified two people found dead Wednesday in a Los Alamos home as a brother and sister, and are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide by a man who had killed his wife at the couple's home about 15 years ago.

Authorities believe 69-year-old Jack Markham, a local resident, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after fatally shooting his sister, 63-year-old Beverly Warner of Chimayó, according to a news release from the Los Alamos Police Department.

Police were dispatched to a home on Pueblo Drive in the Denver Steels neighborhood around 4 p.m. Wednesday after receiving several 911 calls reporting a woman had been shot.

According to the news release, police entered the home to find Markham and Warner both dead.

Police initially said the incident occurred on the same street where a man was arrested earlier Wednesday on suspicion of firing shots in a home. However, that incident occurred on nearby 34th Street.

Markham served several years in prison for killing his wife, Robin Markham, in 2008. Court records show he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Six years of the sentence were suspended, and Markham was released in early 2017. He was on probation until September 2022 and was prohibited from owning a firearm.

Jack Markham shot his wife three times in the chest and then called 911 but never provided a motive for the killing, according to a previous report in The New Mexican.

In a court hearing in May 2009, Markham's defense attorney, Damian Horne, said his client was silent about the reason for his action and repeatedly apologized for killing his wife, calling her "my wife and best friend, lover, partner, my better half, fishing buddy, traveling companion," according to the report.

"Not one time did he revile his wife, did he excuse the deed or offer a legitimate cause for this tragedy," Horne said, according to the report.

Horne said there was concern in 2009 about how Markham would fare in prison because of diabetes and other chronic diseases. Markham sat in a wheelchair during the hearing.

The Los Alamos Police Department will continue to investigate all aspects of the homicide "to ensure everything is properly documented, and all questions are answered surrounding this tragedy," Deputy Chief Oliver Morris said in the release Friday.

"The victim was a daughter, sister, mother and grandmother; we send our deepest condolences to the family," Morris said in the release.

The earlier incident in the neighborhood Wednesday involved mental health-related gun violence, police said. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to a home on 34th Street in response to a 911 call reporting a man was firing a gun inside a home.

Witnesses at the home told police 57-year-old David N. Dye was swinging a gun around and threatening suicide, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Los Alamos County Magistrate Court. One person reported trying to get the gun away from Dye, who then pointed it at the person's chest and said, "Get back."

Dye was arrested on counts of aggravated assault and negligent use of a firearm and booked in the Los Alamos County jail following an evaluation at a local hospital.

Police said they believe the two incidents are unrelated.