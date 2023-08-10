Los Alamos teen charged in June shooting at Burger King

Aug. 10—A teenager from Los Alamos has been charged with a felony in connection to a shooting in late June.

At least two were injured during the incident, including the man charged.

Santa Fe police charged Daniel Sanchez, 19, with discharging a firearm at or from a motor vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

After a report of gunfire near Espinacitas Street, police found Sanchez on June 27 in a truck with two other men in the Hopewell Mann neighborhood, the complaint states. Sanchez had a gunshot would to his hand; one of the other men had a gunshot wound on his leg. The two other men have not been charged.

Afterward, police obtained a search warrant for the truck and found a firearm and a loaded magazine, along with blood stains, the complaint states. A bullet casing found in the parking lot of the Burger King near the scene was connected to the firearm.

It isn't clear whether police have any leads regarding who else may have been involved in the shooting.

Capt. Aaron Ortiz said no other charges have been filed related to the incident, but he said the investigation is open.

"I can't say whether there would be additional charges, but they're still looking at additional evidence," Ortiz said. "It all depends on how the investigation unfolds."