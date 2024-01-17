Los Altos police find two dead bodies during welfare check

(KRON) — Los Altos police are investigating the deaths of two adults after officers said they found two dead bodies while responding to a welfare check.

Officers responded to a house on the 200 block of West Edith Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Upon entry, the officers said they found two dead bodies.

The cause of death is unknown, and the identities of the deceased have not been released yet. Officials said there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Los Altos Police Department at 650-947-2770 or remain anonymous by calling 650-947-2774.

