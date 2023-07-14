Los Angeles 1st grade teacher charged with allegedly sexually assaulting 6 students

A first-grade teacher working in Los Angeles, California, was arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting six female students.

Sunrise Elementary School teacher Martin Reyes Jr., 29, is accused of sexually abusing six girls in his class during recess inside a classroom, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said, according to Fox 11.

Reyes was arrested on Monday after a search warrant was conducted in response to multiple reports of sexual abuse against students.

"Our educators are entrusted with creating a safe and nurturing environment where students can learn and grow without the fear of abuse or exploitation. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that schools are places where all students can thrive, free from the threat of sexual violence," Gascón said.

"I encourage any victim of childhood sexual assault to contact our Bureau of Victim Services to receive trauma-informed care."

Reyes faces 10 counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14. His next court date is scheduled for September 27.