What's next if Arte Moreno sells Los Angeles Angels?

Nothing lasts forever even in a city full of timeless nods to the past like Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Strip has always been evolving, a slow work in progress where things that seem forever eventually make way for something else, In recent years, however, the pace of change has picked up with huge projects being built and major properties changing hands. Major projects have grown up from nothing on the North Las Vegas Strip where Resorts World Las Vegas brought a new vitality to a once-underdeveloped area.