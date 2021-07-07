Los Angeles-area officials announce ‘historic’ bust of more than $1B of illegal marijuana

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louis Casiano
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Raids targeting illegal marijuana growing operations in the desert near Los Angeles saw the "historic" seizure of more than $1 billion of marijuana, though the amount is only a fraction of the illicit grows in the region, authorities said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the proliferation of illegal marijuana farms in desert areas pose dangers, as many are tied to Mexican drug cartels and other organized crime groups. Over the course of 10 days beginning June 8, Sheriff's deputies, the Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies seized more than 33,000 pounds of harvested marijuana plants, made 131 arrests and seized 65 vehicles in the Antelope Valley, north of Los Angeles.

In addition, 30 locations were demolished and 180 animals were rescued. Armed groups run the illegal operations in multiple greenhouses and operations have expanded during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

LOS ANGELES EXPLOSION: 17 INJURED AFTER BOMB TRUCK CARRYING ILLEGAL FIREWORKS EXPLODES

"What we want to do is send a clear and loud message to the cartels and anyone doing operations in the high desert: ‘Your days are over and we’re coming for you,'" Villanueva said during a news conference.

He said the operations demolished 205 illegal grows, totaling around 40% of the 500 seen in aerial surveillance. Last year, only 150 illegal grows were identified in the Antelope Valley, he said. Many more exist in other nearby counties.

"This issue is plaguing the Antelope Valley and has the potential to spread throughout Los Angeles County," said county Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The illegal pot farms also threaten local residents and farmers and toxic chemicals such as pesticides have also threatened water supplies amid an ongoing drought, the sheriff said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The amount of trash, debris, the pesticides, the chemicals that are used go right into the environment, gets into the food chain, affects all our wildlife, our critters," he said. "The trash is strewn for miles and the wind carries it throughout the desert and the impact of it is incalculable."

California broadly legalized recreational marijuana sales in January 2018. But the black market is thriving, in part because hefty legal marijuana taxes send consumers looking for better deals.

Officials sought to differentiate between the Antelope Valley operation and the legal market.

"This is not a war on the legal cannabis business in California," said Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., who represents the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First George Floyd, now her uncle: Darnella Frazier grieves another Black man killed by police

    Darnella Frazier, the teenage bystander who filmed the murder of George Floyd, has experienced enough trauma to last a lifetime.

  • Tammy Duckworth on Her Fight to Shield Veterans From Deportation

    WASHINGTON — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., an Army veteran who lost her legs in the Iraq War, has been pushing hard in Congress in recent weeks to try to end the federal government’s practice of deporting undocumented immigrants who served honorably in the military. Duckworth, who was among the first Army women to fly combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom and who served alongside undocumented immigrants, recently released a report scrutinizing the practice of deporting veterans. She wan

  • COVID-19 infections in England have quadrupled since June, study finds

    COVID-19 infections in England have quadrupled in a month since early June, a large prevalence study showed on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to fully re-open the economy in two weeks' time. Johnson said he aimed to end most legal coronavirus restrictions on July 19, even though models suggested cases would rise, saying that he was reconciled to more deaths from COVID-19 but that life needed to return to normal. According to the research, led by Imperial College London, cases were estimated to be doubling every six days as a new wave fuelled by the Delta coronavirus variant picks up pace.

  • Illinois woman held down by police, forced to strip naked

    “When they pulled me over, they didn’t really explain to me, they just pulled me out of my car,” Ariel Harrison said. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is facing fierce criticism after a 31-year-old Black mother of three was held down inside a jail cell and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers. Ariel Harrison, who is partially blind, had just left a liquor store and was driving around Macomb County on Oct. 26, 2019, when she was pulled over by police for allegedly driving recklessly.

  • College Football Star Ladarius Clardy Dead at 18 After More Than 50 Shots Are Fired at His Car

    "This case cannot go unsolved," Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said at a July 1 press conference. "There's a family that's grieving, there's a community that's grieving."

  • Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

    The wife of a former prison guard is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her children.

  • Missing Georgia boy’s body found on Florida beach, officials say. ‘A horrible accident’

    “Of course, this is not the outcome we would have wanted.”

  • One sentence in the Trump Organization indictment suggests more charges are coming, former prosecutor says

    New York prosecutors called CFO Allen Weisselberg "one of the largest individual beneficiaries" of the scheme, suggesting others were involved.

  • Three Asian Students Brutally Attacked by ‘Gang’ of Teens in Australia

    Police in Queensland, Australia are investigating a vicious attack by a group of teens against a trio of Asian students late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, reportedly occurred outside a shopping center in Inala, a suburb in the city of Brisbane, on June 27. One of the attackers is believed to have filmed the scene.

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • New Jersey man arrested after calling Black neighbor the n-word, ‘monkey’

    In his tirade, Edward Cagney Mathews gave his address and challenged, “Come see me.” Police in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey arrested a man who went on a six-minute racist tirade Friday against his neighbors, an interaction caught on camera that led to a community showdown on Monday.

  • Woman furious about Asian man’s unleashed dog lures pet onto traffic in NYC

    A video of a white woman threatening to call the police on an Asian man for walking an unleashed dog has gone viral on social media this week. What happened: The incident, which occurred in New York City, saw the woman lure the animal onto a busy highway to prove her point -- while allegedly telling its owner to go back to his “own country.” The woman suddenly claps her hands and tries to lure the dog onto the street.

  • Democratic donor Ed Buck injected drugs into passed out sex partners, prosecutors say

    Democratic megadonor Ed Buck, who is about to stand trial in the drugging deaths of two men, lured a stream of young participants to his West Hollywood apartment where they were injected with methamphetamine and played sexual fetish games, federal prosecutors said.

  • Self-Proclaimed 'Incel' Accused of Killing 6-Year-Old Neighbor And Hiding Her Body

    The man who allegedly killed a 6-year-old girl and hid her body last year told friends that he was an "incel" and "asexual," according to local police. Friends of Coty Scott Taylor, 30, said that the South Carolina man was “a loner who constantly had a negative outlook on life,” according to investigative findings released by the Cayce Department of Public Safety, and reported by The State. On Feb. 10, 2020, Taylor abducted Faye Marie Swetlik, 6, from her front yard in Cayce, South Carolina, acc

  • Park rangers find body after tracking footprints away from car in New Mexico desert

    There is no shade or water along trails in the 275-mile desert park.

  • American Banker Jailed in Hong Kong for Trying to Be a Good Samaritan

    Tyrone Siu via ReutersWhen Samuel Bickett, a former Bank of America compliance director, saw a man with a retractable baton confronting a teenager in a subway station in Hong Kong in 2019, he assumed he had stumbled on an assault. He immediately tried to help the kid by trying to grab the baton, he says. What he didn’t know was that the man was Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang, an undercover officer, and the younger man had just skipped his fare at the nearby subway station. The man in blue sweater,

  • ‘It’s a miracle’: Korean BBQ restaurant owner survives 11 gunshots in Washington

    The owner of Palace Korean BBQ in Tukwila, Wash., spoke out after being shot 11 times in an attempted armed robbery in June. A miracle: Restaurant owner Tony So said it's a “miracle” he is still alive after the incident, reported Q13 Fox. “I have so many regrets,” said So, who suffered severe mental and physical pain from the nearly fatal shooting.

  • Professional golfer killed after 'happening upon a crime,' police say

    A professional golfer who was shot and killed at a Georgia course over the weekend was not the intended target of his assailant, according to police.

  • Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack

    A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Air Force is mostly responsible for a former serviceman killing more than two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017 because it failed to submit his criminal history into a database, which should have prevented him from purchasing firearms. U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio wrote in a ruling signed Wednesday that the Air Force was “60% responsible" for the massacre at First Baptist Church in the small town of Sutherland Springs, where Devin Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service. The attack remains the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

  • Teens get maximum sentence in death of Uber Eats driver

    The 14-year-old and the 15-year-old will not be released from juvenile detention until they turn 21, a D.C. Superior Court spokesman said.