Los Angeles armored vehicle robbery suspects who allegedly ambushed, shot guard arrested, prosecutors say

California police arrested two men suspected of committing a series of armed robberies in and around Los Angeles, days after they allegedly shot a guard several times.

Gregory James, 47, of San Pedro, and Lamond Akins, 30, of Compton, each face charges of robbery and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence in connection with the Monday heist.

The Justice Department said both men ambushed a Loomis guard who had just finished working on ATMs at a Bank of America in Los Angeles' Harbor City neighborhood.

The guard was shot several times in the leg. Investigators linked James to the robbery using security video footage at the scene and near his home.

Cell phone records also placed him at the scene of the robbery when it occurred, authorities said. In addition, Atkins also owns a Chevy Malibu that looks similar to the vehicle used in the robbery.

The pair made off with $14,000 in cash and the guard's firearm, prosecutors said.

Earlier this month, local federal authorities were made aware the pair were possibly involved in three other armored car robberies that occurred from Aug. 4 through Oct. 17, according to court documents.

"During each of the robberies, the robbers arrive on the scene and immediately ambush armored car vehicle employees, shooting and wounding them, before stealing money and often the employee’s firearm," according to court documents.

They each face up to 30 years in prison.