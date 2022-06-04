Los Angeles celebrity doctor identified as hiker found dead in park

A doctor whose clients included many celebrities has been identified as the hiker who died last weekend of a heart attack while at a Los Angeles park.

Jay Goldberg, 53, worked at Cedar-Sinai's Beverly Hills facility as a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, Fox Los Angeles reported. He was found after the Los Angeles Fire Department was called on May 29 to Will Rogers State Park for a hiker rescue.

Two rescuers were lowered and found Goldberg dead, the report said.

Many of his famous clients took to social media to express their condolences after hearing of his passing.

"RIP Dr. Jay Goldberg. He delivered all three of my babies, and safely got me through two indescribably difficult deliveries. He was a gift to so many. Holding my babies extra tight tonight And thanking him for all he has done for me and my family," a statement from Annemarie Wiley, wife of retired NFL star Marcellus Wiley, read.

The social media post was accompanied by an image of Goldberg and another of the couple holding their newborn with Goldberg attempting to photobomb the photo from behind.

Actress Betsy Brandt, who starred in the sitcom "Life in Pieces" and "Breaking Bad," said she was "absolutely heartbroken" over the loss.

"The world will be less bright and less beautiful without him," she wrote.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp reflected on Goldberg's death in an Instagram post accompanied by a video clip of his appearance on the show.

"I write this with the heaviest heart as we mourn the passing of Dr. Jay Goldberg. An incredible doctor to so many, he brought all of my babies into this world, saving Cruz’s life in the process," she wrote. "I’m sure the many families he’s helped are also forever grateful. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family and loved ones as they mourn with the hope that the reminder of all the good he’s done brings some solace during this trying time."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner determined Goldberg died of natural causes on a hiking trail.