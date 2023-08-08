Los Angeles city workers launch 24-hour strike

City workers rally at City Hall as thousands went on strike from downtown to Los Angeles Airport for a scheduled 24-hour work stoppage in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Trash was not picked up, many of the public swimming pools remained closed and it took longer to check in at the Los Angeles International Airport as Service Employees International Union Local 721 demonstrated in front of Los Angeles City Hall and the airport. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Los Angeles city workers launched a one-day strike Tuesday protesting slow-moving contract negotiations with the city.

Trash was not picked up, many of the public swimming pools remained closed and it took longer to check in at the Los Angeles International Airport as Service Employees International Union Local 721 said that picketers demonstrated in front of Los Angeles City Hall and the airport.

"More than 11,000 LA City workers are joining Strike Summer today and walking off the job for a 24-hour unfair labor practice (ULP) strike to demand the respect they deserve," the union said in a message on Facebook Tuesday.

SEIU, which represents thousands of city workers, said that vacant positions continue to plague many agencies, forcing workers to take overtime in large amounts.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the city has bargained in good faith and promised to keep the city functioning during the strike.

"The City of Los Angeles is not going to shut down," Bass said. "My office is implementing a plan ensuring no public safety or housing and homelessness emergency operations are impacted by this action. Like I said over the weekend, the city will always be available to make progress with SEIU 721 and we will continue bargaining in good faith."

Local 721 president David Green said he believes thousands of additional workers with the Coalition of L.A. City Unions will join them to increase the pressure on the city to negotiate.

"People don't understand the hard work they do," Green said. "There's a lot of unsung heroes in the city. "So I think it's important that the city, that we take a day to recognize that, and let the city know ... they need to respect what we do as city employees."

The city workers joined Hollywood writers and actors, who are on indefinite strikes.