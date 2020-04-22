Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator reboots its incubation program with 16-member cohort

Aerial view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline at dusk with the snow capped San Gabriel mountains as a background

The Los Angeles Cleantch Incubator is rebooting its incubator program and moving from rolling applications to a cohort model beginning with sixteen new startups.

Los Angeles' not-for-profit incubator exchanges sweat equity in the form of services and office space, and the promise of $20,000 in funding for local pilot projects, for a 1.5 percent to 3 percent stake in a company.

"This is a renewed incubation program switching to the cohort model. the great part of a rolling program was that you could meet the startups where they were. The challenge with that was giving founders steady programming," said chief executive Matt Peterson.

Nearly one-third of the founders involved in the incubator's latest program are women, over half of the founders are people of color and over 5 percent are veterans, making the new cohort the most diverse in the incubator's history.

Peterson is also flagging what he believes is a first for an incubator where startups can earn back their equity if they show hard numbers that indicate privileging diversity and access in hiring and in the availability of technologies and services to low income communities.

Some of the companies in the incubator's current cohort may also provide a small degree of support -- and jobs -- to Los Angeles residents hit hard by the social distancing measures the city and state have enacted to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Companies like SparkCharge, ePave, and Cero Bikes are all companies that could employ local residents and launch shovel-ready projects with potential funding from local stimulus plans.

“As LA’s most established incubator, we have a strong track-record of empowering and supporting entrepreneurs truly representative of our energetic, diverse, and innovative city,” says Matt Petersen, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator. “It is critical to help startups deliver solutions for clean air and greenhouse gas mitigation. By continuing our investment in startup incubation, we will help stimulate the economy now, invest in industries that will bring future clean jobs to our communities, and spur innovation to develop climate mitigation solutions.”

The new incubator program will last for two years and is structured in a way that allows for startups to buyback equity from the incubator upon completion of certain milestones.

Companies in the new class include: