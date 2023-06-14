Los Angeles councilman charged with embezzlement, perjury

Prosecutors on Tuesday brought 10 charges against a Los Angeles city councilman, including embezzlement and perjury.

The development marks the latest criminal case that has shaken the scandal-ridden governing board of the second largest city in the United States.

Curren Price Jr. is facing five counts of embezzlement relating to government funds, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced.

Price allegedly had financial interests in projects he was voting on as a council member and had the city pay almost $34,000 in medical benefits for a woman who is now is wife.

The payment occurred, while Price was still married to another woman, Los Angeles DA George Gascón said in a statement.

Over the course of a two-year period, Price’s wife reportedly received upwards of $150,000 from developers whose projects Price was considering for approval.

The councilman is also accused of failing to properly disclose the money his wife received to the government.

“This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and erodes the public’s trust in our elected officials,” said Gascón.

Price defended himself against the accusations, calling them “unwarranted” in a letter to City Council President Paul Krekorian.

Price wrote that he was removing himself from committee assignments and other responsibilities “while I navigate through the judicial system to defend my name.”

Recent scandals have plagued the council and local government in Los Angeles.

In March, a former city councilman and local political fixture was found guilty of seven felonies, including conspiracy, fraud and bribery.

In 2022, a scandal surrounding instances of racism led to the resignations of then-City Council President Nury Martinez and labor leader, Ron Herrera.

Two other council members have pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges in recent years, after FBI investigations.

Additionally, former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s legacy was overshadowed by allegations of sexual harassment against one of his former top aides.

While Los Angeles continues struggling with homelessness, crime and increasing housing and rent costs, “it makes everything harder,” says Jaime Regalado, the former executive director of the Pat Brown Institute of Public Affairs at California State University, Los Angeles.

It “makes the whole body politic of L.A. look rotten, look illegal,” Regalado added.