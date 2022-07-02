Los Angeles County Sheriff says 'criminal threat' made against deputies

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that one of its stations received a "criminal threat against the lives of our deputies" on Friday.

Villanueva said that the threat made on Friday was possibly inspired by "false statements" made at a civilian oversight commission meeting at Loyola Marymount University that was held on Friday.

The sheriff office's major crimes unit is investigating the incident, according to the report.

"Last night, East Los Angeles Sheriff Station received a criminal threat against the lives of our deputies. We are taking this seriously and have taken precautions. Our Major Crimes Bureau detectives have taken over the investigation and will continue to assess the threat as the investigation continues. The threat was possibly inspired by false statements made during a civilian oversight commission meeting held yesterday at Loyola Marymount University," the statement from Villanueva reads.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that one of its stations received a "criminal threat against the lives of our deputies" on Friday. Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews

The Los Angeles Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission has a mission of improving "public transparency and accountability" within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Villanueva did not specify what comments were made that could have inspired the threat.