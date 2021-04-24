Los Angeles' D.A. was voted into office on a reform platform. Now some want him recalled for those reforms.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alicia Victoria Lozano
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES — Less than three months after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was sworn in, victims advocates and members of law enforcement agencies gathered outside his office to demand his removal.

Their dissatisfaction led to an organized recall effort against Gascón, who ran on a progressive campaign to bring sweeping change to the country's largest prosecutor's office. But critics want him out, saying he prioritizes criminals over victims, making the county a less safe place to live.

As calls to reform the criminal justice system grow louder across the country, Gascón's predicament exemplifies the difficulties district attorneys face in trying to heed those voices. Reform-minded district attorneys in San Francisco and Philadelphia are up against similar challenges as they try to introduce changes voters say they want, fueling tensions between tough-on-crime prosecutors and district attorneys looking to take a more holistic approach to law enforcement.

"Gascón said, 'I am the change candidate,' and voters still put him in office, to change policy," said Jody Armour, a law professor at the University of Southern California. "When he changes the policy in the office, to have him then recalled for doing what he was elected to do would be perverse, and it will send a signal to future candidates."

Supporters of Gascón praise his commitment to quickly overhaul a system that has disproportionately affected people of color for generations and say he is a welcome change from the last district attorney, Jackie Lacey, who refused to prosecute police officers accused of using excessive force or who had killed civilians.

Even though she was the first Black person to head the district attorney's office, Lacey was the target of Black Lives Matter activists for nearly three years. She was embroiled in public feuds with the organization, and her husband was charged with pulling a gun on Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder Melina Abdullah.

"This is a very interesting turn of events, from hashtagging #JackieMustGo to hashtagging #StandWithGeorge," Abdullah said. "We're really encouraged by the strong stances he is taking."

Gascón unseated Lacey, a career prosecutor who rose through the ranks to also become the first woman to lead the office, in November and almost immediately started introducing reforms when he took office the following month.

Within his first 100 days, he issued a series of directives to reduce the use of sentencing enhancements and cash bail, to not seek the death penalty and to charge fewer juveniles as adults.

"The change has been remarkable," said Cristine Soto DeBerry, founder and executive director of the Prosecutors Alliance of California, a nonprofit association of progressive district attorneys.

"So much change needed to happen, and part of why he moved so quickly on the reforms was because L.A. has just been so far behind for so long on this effort," she said.

In a statement marking his first three months as the top prosecutor, Gascón, a Cuban-born former assistant chief with the Los Angeles Police Department, said his efforts "to transform a dated approach that creates more crime, victims and inequities are just beginning."

Gascón is not limiting his influence to the county. He and Assembly Member Miguel Santiago, a Democrat who represents Los Angeles, proposed legislation this month that would change how strikes against juveniles are counted in sentencing. It would prevent strikes committed by minors from being used against them later in adult proceedings, and it would allow people to petition courts for resentencing if their juvenile cases were used to enhance adult felony sentences.

While reform advocates praise Gascón's push to rethink the district attorney's office and the role of prosecutors within communities, some of his deputies view the sweeping changes as contrary to standing law.

Just weeks after Gascón issued his first directives, the union representing Los Angeles County deputy district attorneys filed a lawsuit claiming that some of the orders defy state law and force prosecutors to violate the oath they swore. The lawsuit centers on Gascón's directive to forgo sentencing enhancements, which are used to lengthen defendants' prison sentences under some circumstances, such as membership in gangs or having criminal histories.

Gascón's initial directive ordered more than 100 enhancements dropped, including one that elevated a hate crime from a misdemeanor to a felony. He eventually backpedaled and reinstated enhancements in cases involving children and people targeted because of their race, sexual orientation or disabilities, but not before his own deputies took him to court.

"He was directing us to violate the law," said Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee, president of the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, the union representing rank-and-file prosecutors. "Sentencing enhancements are an important tool to distinguish between the harm caused, the history of the perpetrator and the conduct in particular."

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant sided with the deputy district attorneys association and ruled in February that ending the use of sentencing enhancements in thousands of criminal cases violated California law. He wrote that the state's "three strikes" law requires prosecutors to "plead and prove" all previous violent or serious felony offenses and that strike offenses must be charged.

Gascón responded in a series of tweets, saying that on Election Day "more than 2 million people in Los Angeles County voted for a system of justice based on science and data, not fear and emotion."

"Nevertheless, I never had any illusions as to the difficulty and challenges associated with reforming a dated institution steeped in systemic racism," he wrote. "My directives are a product of the will of the people, including survivors of crime, and a substantial body of research that shows this modern approach will advance community safety."

Before becoming top prosecutor in Los Angeles, Gascón served as chief of police for the San Francisco Police Department and then district attorney of San Francisco. He was appointed to the post in 2011 by then-Mayor Gavin Newsom after current Vice President Kamala Harris was elected attorney general.

Despite being a progressive prosecutor in a progressive city, Gascón left behind a complicated legacy. He frustrated police groups after lowering punishments for some nonviolent offenses, fueling criticism that San Francisco became more violent under his watch. When he resigned to seek office in L.A., San Francisco Mayor London Breed took a public swipe at Gascón, saying that in his successor she finally had “a partner who can make sure that people are held accountable for their actions.”

Current San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is also facing a recall effort over similar concerns about changes to how his office charges criminal offenses. He and Gascón are among a recent wave of reformers taking over district attorney's offices in Boston, Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia and elsewhere throughout the country.

Armour, of USC, said the pushback should come as no surprise, considering the past three decades of criminal justice thinking has been rooted in "retribution, retaliation and revenge."

"A lot of prosecutors have their personal and professional identities wedded to that particular concept of justice," he said. "What we're seeing is a revolution, and with revolutions come old-guard resistance."

When Larry Krasner was elected Philadelphia's district attorney in 2017, he encountered many of the same arguments Gascón is now facing. He was accused of prioritizing criminals over victims and became the top boogeyman of traditional law enforcement officials and their associations.

The Philadelphia chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police waged an almost immediate war against Krasner, a former civil rights lawyer, paying for billboards to disparage him and regularly accusing him of not supporting police officers.

Bill McSwain, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump and resigned after President Joe Biden took office, engaged in a public feud with Krasner, even joking that criminals called Krasner "Uncle Larry" because of his reputation for not prosecuting certain low-level offenses.

Nearly four years later, the resistance to Gascón closely mirrors what Krasner had to contend with.

"The big picture is this: People want a reformer," Krasner said. "This is a broken system that is in desperate need of change."

But for some victims and survivors of crime, reform-minded district attorneys like Krasner and Gascón threaten the very idea of justice.

Desiree Andrade, an organizer with the Recall George Gascón campaign, lost her son in 2018 during a vicious drug deal gone wrong. Julian Andrade died after being beaten, stabbed and thrown off a cliff in Angeles National Forest, authorities have said.

All five men charged with murder in his death have pleaded not guilty. Four were also charged with special allegations, and Andrade said when they learned about the possibility of reduced sentences during a court hearing, they smirked.

"This is about what is right and what is wrong, and this is wrong," she said. "These gentlemen will be out in their early 40s. My son will never be back."

Andrade is among a handful of recall supporters who jumped into the campaign against Gascón almost immediately after he took office. Like others who want him out, Andrade said Gascón misled voters and is abusing the power of his office.

"My son was brutally murdered, and this is just a slap in the face," she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's campaign still hasn't paid the $211,000 it owes the city of Albuquerque. Now debt collectors are calling Mar-a-Lago, mayor says.

    Albuquerque, New Mexico, is one of more than a dozen cities that have struggled to get the Trump campaign to pay its bills.

  • 3 dietitians who eat bread every day say you shouldn't be afraid of the carb. Here's how to eat it without derailing your diet.

    You don't need to cut out bread to eat healthy or even lose weight, according to experts. Prioritizing whole grains and nutritious toppings can help.

  • A man who got his first COVID-19 vaccine a year ago in Moderna's clinical trial just received his third shot - and he's feeling great

    The 30-year-old science communicator got his first shot of the Moderna vaccine in a clinical trial last April. He's since gotten two more shots.

  • California surpasses Hawaii with the lowest average number of coronavirus cases per capita in the U.S.

    Just a few months ago, California was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Hospitals in Los Angeles were drowning in patients, and ambulances were idling outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open.

  • Tesla is facing a backlash from the Chinese government following an owner's protest over faulty brakes

    The unusual show of public protest in China was met with a rare apology from the electric-car maker.

  • Indian Super Rich Flee World’s Worst COVID Outbreak on Private Jets

    BENOIT TESSIEREight private jets carrying India’s super wealthy—and potentially the coronavirus—landed in London ahead of the U.K.’s 4 a.m. ban on travel from India, according to the London Times. The U.K. added India to its “red list” of pandemic-stricken countries. As of Friday, any Britons returning from India must quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel. All non-British or non-Irish citizens will be banned entirely from entering the country if they have been in India in the previous 10 days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to cancel his own state visit to India scheduled for next week as a “precautionary measure.”The last of the luxury airliners to arrive, VistaJet Bombardier Global 6000, which left Dubai Thursday to collect passengers in Mumbai, landed at 3:15 a.m., just 44 minutes before the restrictions took place.The private jet passengers were fleeing unimaginable horror back home. At least 14 COVID-19 patients perished in a devastating fire that ripped through an ICU ward in one of India’s overcrowded hospitals about 70 miles outside Mumbai. The fire that broke out around 3 a.m. Friday morning was contained and extinguished, but not before 14 patients—many who were intubated and hard to evacuate—had died. “Around 90 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the incident,” Dilip Shah, the head of the Vijay Vallabh Hospital where it happened, said in a statement Friday. Black Market Hospital Beds and Price-Gouged COVID Drugs Selling on Indian TwitterOne eyewitness, Avinash Patil, told reporters outside the hospital that no doctors were present at the time. “I got a call at around 3 a.m. from a friend whose mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital,” he said. “As I reached the hospital, I saw fire engines outside. The ICU on the second floor was engulfed in smoke. Only two nurses were there, and I couldn’t see a doctor. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames. We could see eight-10 bodies there.”Shah, the hospital chief, insisted all safety norms were followed and that “doctors were present,” according to local media reports. Earlier in the week, an oxygen leak in Maharashtra state, near where the fire broke out, resulted in the death of 24 COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators.To make terrible matters even worse, India reported its highest one-day number of cases, recording 332,730 new infections in a 24-hour period. In the same period, 2,263 people died with COVID-19.India has been overwhelmed by new cases coupled with a critical shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and now ventilators. Many desperate families have been forced to turn to black-market price gougers who have been able to buy hospital space from corrupt administrators.The spike in cases comes as political rallies are still being held and after a month-long religious ceremony continues to bring millions of people to the Ganges River.India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for not calling a national lockdown to try to mitigate the spread and for hosting rallies ahead of elections in May. Government officials have said the previous lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic was economically devastating to many manual laborers who then traveled by foot from home cities to their villages, carrying the virus with them. The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021 Modi called the ICU fire “tragic” and offered condolences over Twitter. Many of the comments on his tweet begged him to call a national lockdown to try to save lives. In a shocking expose published in Time magazine, Indian journalist Rana Ayyub paints a horrific picture from the ground, writing about states essentially hijacking oxygen trucks and stealing supplies for their own hospitals, and disturbing allegations of underreporting deaths. Ayyub lays the blame for the debacle squarely on Modi’s shoulders, accusing him of ignoring the fact that his Trump-style rallies are super-spreader events, and for letting the ball drop on vaccines.“Why was India caught unprepared as the second wave ravaged a cross-section of Indian society?” Ayyub writes. “The responsibility lies with a strongman regime that has ignored all caution.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 21 days. For AstraZeneca, it's 70%.

  • French fishermen stage Brexit protest

    Nearly a hundred French fishermen rallied at Boulogne-sur-Mer, Europe's largest seafood processing center, in northern France on Thursday.They say they've been denied the right to fish in UK waters, and started fires and blocked trucks carrying fish from the UK in protestOne sign read - "You want to keep your waters??? OK ... So, keep your fish!!!"Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union only allows the bloc's fishermen to access British waters with a license.French fisherman Bruno Margolle says those licenses were expected to be issued within days, only to drag on for months."On the evening of December 24, everyone was relieved that we had finally got a deal. On January 1, we had the assurance that within 48, 72 hours, everyone would get their licenses to operate within the UK's 6-12 mile zone. As of today, only 22 out of 120 boats have received their licenses."Margolle says many of those still struggling to obtain a license are unable to meet a British demand in the trade deal.That condition seeks proof that the skippers have fished in UK waters during the five years running up to Britain's 2016 referendum on EU membership.Britain claims it maintains an evidence-based approach to licensing EU vessels using information supplied by the European Commission.A British government spokesman called Thursday's protest "unjustified," and said it's raised those concerns with French authorities.Meanwhile the French government said late on Thursday that the European Commission must ensure Britain holds up its side of the deal, citing the "urgency of the situation."About two-thirds of fish from the UK are exported to the EU.French fishermen say the country's fish stocks might be depleted if they still cannot cross into British waters.

  • The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Synchronic' to 'Rush'

    "Synchronic," a sci-fi movie starring Anthony Mackie, was the most popular movie on Netflix this week.

  • Covid-19: Delhi hospitals run out of oxygen supplies

    Hospitals are overwhelmed in the Indian capital, with the majority of intensive care beds occupied.

  • The Latest: Pakistan reports highest daily death toll

    Pakistan on Saturday reported its highest COVID-19 death toll in a single day. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that military troops will be called to help police enforce the restrictions in public places. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a talk show Saturday that despite the increasing cases and deaths, Pakistan’s situation was better than in neighboring India.

  • SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule

    SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company. The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab. It was the first time SpaceX reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for NASA, after years of proving the capability on station supply runs.

  • 18 times celebrities wore actual wedding dresses on the red carpet

    Sometimes stars wear dresses and gowns designed with brides in mind on the red carpet. Sometimes they repurpose the dress they wore to their wedding.

  • A Virginia sheriff's deputy shot an unarmed Black man 10 times after he called 911 for help

    Isaiah Brown, 32, got a ride home from the deputy after his car broke down. He called 911 later that same day and the deputy returned and shot him.

  • Miami police deputy chief and a commander are dismissed amid investigation, police say

    The deputy chief and a commander of the Miami Police Department have been dismissed from duty, pending an investigation.

  • Slingsby, Aussies dominate opener of SailGP's 2nd season

    Skipper Tom Slingsby and defending champion Team Australia won all three fleet races Friday on Bermuda’s Great Sound in an impressive performance on the first day of the second season of the SailGP global league. Slingsby had his doubts after not having raced in 14 months due to a pandemic shutdown. The Australians sit atop the leaderboard with 30 points, followed by France with 23, Japan 23, the United States 20, Spain 19, Great Britain 17, Denmark 11 and New Zealand 11.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • A Democratic congressman faces $5,000 fine after Capitol police say he flouted the Capitol's metal detector security protocol

    Metal detectors were installed at the Capitol by the order of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following the January 6 riots.

  • Man killed by deputy recalled as storyteller, jokester

    Andrew Brown Jr.’s easy smile, which belied hardship, loss and troubles with the law, was memorable for his dimples, his relatives said. The 42-year-old Black man from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was shot to death Wednesday by one or more deputy sheriffs trying to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. The shooting has prompted protests and demands for accountability in the eastern North Carolina city of about 18,000.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Waved at Her Sister in Court As She Pleaded Not Guilty to Sex-Trafficking Charges

    Craig Barritt/Getty Images for AssoulineIn a socially distanced, pin-drop-quiet Manhattan federal courtroom on Friday, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty to a pair of new sex-trafficking charges—and waved to her sister who watched from the gallery.The arraignment marked the second time reporters caught a glimpse of Maxwell, who slowly walked into court in her prison blues and white COVID mask. Her dark hair was down and gray roots were growing at the top. As soon as she sat at the defense table, she took a long drink out of a bottle of water.Reporters waited hours to spot Maxwell in what was only a minutes-long hearing. Before the arraignment began, a woman who appeared to be Ghislaine's sister, Isabel Maxwell, was whisked into the courtroom wearing a black beret, tinted shades, mask, and coat. She took notes on a small notepad once she took her seat.Judge Alison Nathan asked Maxwell if she read the indictment and if she had time to review it with her attorney. “Yes, your honor,” Maxwell replied softly. Her lawyer Bobbi Sternheim then confirmed Maxwell pleaded not guilty.After a discussion about discovery timelines in the case, the hearing was over. Maxwell, who appeared slim but not in poor health as her lawyers have charged, looked to Isabel, tapped below her eye, and waved before she was slowly led away.Meanwhile, Nathan told the courtroom she was still mulling whether to adjourn Maxwell's trial until next year but instructed the defense and prosecution, for now, to plan for the scheduled July trial date. Epstein victim Danielle Bensky speaks outside of an arraignment for Ghislaine Maxwell, flanked by lawyers Sigrid McCauley and David Boies. Justin Rohrlich for The Daily Beast Also in the gallery were lawyers Sigrid McCawley and David Boies, who represent more than a dozen Epstein victims. An accuser named Danielle Bensky sat with them to see the proceeding, though she is not a minor victim in the Maxwell case. After the arraignment, Boies told reporters it's important for victims to have the opportunity to show the court how important this prosecution is to them.Boies told a Beast reporter that survivors of Epstein’s abuse want to see Maxwell’s trial “proceed as rapidly as it can, as long as it’s fair.”“They want the trial as quickly as possible,” Boies said. “This case has gone on far too long. The length of time this subject matter existed is now decades. I think all of the survivors are anxious to have it finished.”Marshals told The Daily Beast that Maxwell was brought in early Friday morning before the crowds of protesters arrived at the courthouse. By midday, throngs of people outside waved banners (“Epstein is the worst kind of virus”) and one woman showed off her "Virginia Giuffre" jacket.Maxwell’s lawyer David Oscar Markus told reporters that the British socialite is “hanging in there” and added, “All we want is a fair fight.” Friday’s hearing marked the second time the public got a view of Maxwell since her arrest. At her arraignment last July, the British socialite shed tears when U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied her bail because she was a “substantial” flight risk.Ghislaine Maxwell Has to Be Reminded to Clean Her ‘Very Dirty’ Cell, Federal Prosecutors SaySince then, Maxwell’s lawyers have pushed for her release from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where they claim she’s “withering to a shell of her former self,” forced to drink foul tap water, and was once allegedly manhandled by a guard. After Nathan thrice denied Maxwell’s requests for bail, her lawyers turned to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which will hear oral arguments on Monday.For their part, federal prosecutors denied Maxwell was being mistreated in jail. In a recent letter to the judge, the government said video footage refuted Maxwell’s claims of physical abuse, as well as claims that guards had to remind her to flush her toilet and clean her “very dirty” cell.Maxwell’s family has also launched a gushing website as part of their public-relations campaign to garner sympathy for the embattled jet-setter. The site claims Maxwell has received “hundreds of beautiful and supportive letters from strangers” while incarcerated and that “her spirit is strong and she remains undaunted.” People hold a banner protesting against Jeffrey Epstein while outside a Manhattan courthouse where media has gathered for the arraignment hearing of Ghislaine Maxwell on July 14, 2020 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images While Maxwell wasn’t charged in connection with Epstein’s sex ring until last year, civil lawsuits filed by victims have named her as a facilitator of the creepy financier’s abuse. Maxwell has long denied any involvement in Epstein’s scheme.The FBI arrested Maxwell at her New Hampshire hideaway on July 2, 2020, one year after Epstein was indicted for trafficking underage girls. Epstein killed himself in jail a month after his arrest, shifting the focus of the investigation to Maxwell.The 59-year-old heiress initially faced four trafficking-related counts—including enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts—and two counts of perjury stemming from her 2016 deposition in a civil suit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges Epstein and Maxwell exploited her and kept her as their “sex slave” for years. A protester shows off her ‘Virginia Giuffre jacket’ outside of Ghislaine Maxwell’s arraignment. Justin Rohrlich for The Daily Beast According to the original indictment, Maxwell groomed three girls as young as 14 for Epstein between 1994 and 1997. She allegedly befriended the victims and facilitated their abuse at Epstein’s mansions in New York, Florida, and New Mexico, and her London townhouse. “Having developed a rapport with a victim,” the indictment states, “Maxwell would try to normalize sexual abuse for a minor victim by, among other things, discussing sexual topics, undressing in front of the victim, being present when a minor victim was undressed, and/or being present for sex acts involving the minor victim and Epstein.”The complaint adds: “In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims.”Last month, the feds added two more charges against Maxwell and a fourth minor victim to their case. The latest superseding indictment alleges Maxwell trafficked a 14-year-old girl for Epstein from 2001 to 2004. Prosecutors claim Maxwell paid the teen hundreds of dollars in cash, encouraged her to recruit other underage “masseuses” for Epstein, and sent her “gifts, including lingerie, from an address in Manhattan” to her Florida home.Maxwell now faces 80 years behind bars, if convicted.Her lawyers have asked to postpone her July trial until early 2022.Epstein’s ‘Madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell Accused of Sending Girls to His Powerful FriendsNathan ruled last week that Maxwell would be tried separately for the perjury counts sometime after she faces a jury for the trafficking charges.At Maxwell’s arraignment last summer, two victims shared statements with the court and asked the judge to keep Maxwell behind bars pending trial.One assistant U.S. attorney read the words of Jane Doe, who said, “Without Ghislaine, Jeffrey could not have done what he did. She was in charge. She egged him on and encouraged him. She told me of others she recruited and she thought it was funny.”“I have fear speaking here today, even anonymously,” Doe said, adding, “I know what she has done. I know how many lives that she has ruined. And because I know this, I know she has nothing to lose, has no remorse, and will never admit what she has done.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.