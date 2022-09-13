Los Angeles DA ‘hopeful’ for updates on Marilyn Manson abuse investigation within month

The investigation into sexual abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson is still ongoing, the Los Angeles District Attorney promised Monday.

DA George Gascón is “hopeful” the sheriff’s department will present the case “sometime this month,” he said during an “Ask the DA” video series.

“The district attorney is committed to investing in trauma-informed care for all victims of sexual assault, abuse and intimate partner violence,” Gascón said.

“We understand how difficult it may be to come forward as a victim, especially when the case involves this level of notoriety, and are dedicated to treating all victims with the highest level of care and respect.”

After the sheriff’s department submits its finding, the district attorney’s office will decide if it is “appropriate” to file charges, Gascón said.

Manson, born Brian Warner, is under investigation for multiple accusations of domestic violence. The sheriff’s department opened the case in February 2021, citing alleged incidents between 2009 and 2011, and conducted a raid in November, seizing hard drives from his Hollywood home, a spokesperson previously confirmed to the Daily News.

At least six women have accused Manson of abuse, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, who began dating the rocker in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. The “Westworld” actress had long spoken of an abusive ex, but only identified him as Manson last year.

“My experience with domestic violence was this: Toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body,” she told the House judiciary subcommittee in 2018.

Wood also told the California Senate that her abuser would tie her up, beat her and shock her.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she wrote on Instagram last year. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.”

Story continues

Her documentary about her experiences, “Phoenix Rising,” premiered on HBO in March.

“Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco sued Manson last year, accusing him of using “drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts.”

“These acts include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco’s buttocks, breasts, and genitals for Mr. Warner’s sexual gratification — all without the consent of Plaintiff,” the lawsuit reads.

She also claimed he raped her, electrocuted her and beat her with a Nazi whip.

Bianco also accused Manson and manager Tony Ciulla of human trafficking for luring her from London to Los Angeles with the false promise of an acting job.

Manson has denied all allegations against him and sued Wood and another accuser, artist Illma Gore, for defamation, fraud and conspiracy.