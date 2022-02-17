Los Angeles DA modifies ban on trying juveniles as adults





Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has changed his stance, and no longer supports a ban on the trying of juveniles as adults.

Instead, he will require prosecutors to seek special permission to object to a motion by a defendant's counsel seeking to move a case involving a juvenile defendant from adult court to juvenile court.

According to a memo dated on Wednesday, prosecutors will specifically look to Chief Deputy Sharon Woo for discretion. Woo is also to be notified in situations when the defendant is "already an adult when proceedings are initiated in juvenile court."

The decision comes after Hannah Tubbs was sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility for sexually assaulting a child when she was 17.

Tubbs was 19 when she was linked to the assault using DNA in the database as a result of her arrest in another state, and she was 26 when she pleaded guilty last month, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Tubbs was tried as a juvenile, a decision that garnered criticism in Los Angeles from people including Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Times added.

Gascón told the Times that the new policy was driven because the office expects to get an increased number of requests to move trials.

"The primary driver is cases coming back and the anticipation, quite frankly, for an increase in workload in this area," Gascón told the Times, speaking of the modified policy.

"I'm going to continue to evaluate. I am a strong believer that juvenile justice has to be looked at differently than adults. But I also understand that we work in the environment that we work," he added

The Hill has reached out to the district attorney's office for comment.