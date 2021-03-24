Los Angeles DA weighing charges in Bobby Brown Jr. case; federal probe ongoing

Los Angeles police have forwarded their case to prosecutors about last year's drug-related death of Bobby Brown's son, law enforcement sources said Tuesday.

But even as the L.A. County District Attorney's Office reviews police findings for possible prosecution, the LAPD and Drug Enforcement Administration are continuing their joint probe of Bobby Brown Jr.'s 2020 death, which keeps open the possibility of federal charges, officials from both agencies confirmed.

It wasn't immediately clear when the DA would decide whether a criminal case can be made or if federal prosecutors would want to press a case.

Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of Kim Ward and Bobby Brown, died Nov. 18 last year in the San Fernando Valley.

The younger Brown died due to the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl," according to an autopsy report released Monday by the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

"Bobby was not into drugs. Bobby was often easily influenced," Ward said in a statement Tuesday from her lawyer.

"This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable."

The elder Bobby Brown lost daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015 when she was 22. The only child of Brown and Whitney Houston was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015 and was in coma for six months before her death.

Brown Jr.'s death is the latest in a series of high profile Fentanyl-related overdoses, among them Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs and rapper Mac Miller.