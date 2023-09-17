Los Angeles deputy shot and killed after being 'ambushed' in his patrol car

A Los Angeles Sheriff's deputy was "ambushed" and killed Saturday night while in his patrol car by an unknown suspect. Authorities suspect the deputy was targeted simply because "he was in uniform."

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was found unconscious in his car at 6 p.m. Saturday night, Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters at a late night press conference. The bystander called 911 and Clinkunbroomer was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound but did not survive.

Authorities have not yet identified the gunman. Luna said no theory was eliminated for the suspect's motive, but it appeared the deputy was targeted because "he was in uniform."

"He was just driving down the street and for no apparent reason — and we’re still looking into the specific reasons — somebody decided to shoot and murder him," Luna said.

Clinkunbroomer had just left the Palmdale station and his car was found nearby at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q. Investigators are searching to see if there is any video of the attack but are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. (LA County Sheriff's Office via X)

“Detectives are in the initial stages of this investigation and seeking the public’s assistance to apprehend this suspect,” Luna said. “So I’m gonna continue with my notes, but I’m just gonna pause we really need your help.”

A third-generation deputy, Clinkunbroomer had spent the last year and a half as a field training officer. Luna described the role as one reserved for the "best of the best" in the department.

"He embodied the values of bravery... selflessness, and an absolute commitment to justice," Luna said. "Our deputy was a devoted family member and a shared cherished member of our community who was cowardly shot while working tirelessly to serve our community this evening."

Clinkunbroomer got engaged just four days prior to his death, Luna said. In addition to his fiancé, Clinkunbroomer is survived by his parents and grandparents.

Deputies gathered alongside other county employees and community members to form a processional as Clinkunbroomer's body was transported Saturday night. Clinkunbroomer was draped in an American flag as he was wheeled out of the hospital and into a coroner's vehicle.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com