Los Angeles explosion: 16 injured -- 3 seriously -- after cache of illegal fireworks explodes

David Aaro
At least 16 people were injured Wednesday, three seriously, when a cache of illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home exploded.

A bomb squad truck was carrying the confiscated fireworks when it blew up unexpectedly during a scheduled detonation event, FOX 11 reported.

The LAPD tweeted that bomb squad officers were in the process of seizing over 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in the area at the time of the blast, which overturned a car and shattered windows in the neighborhood. A suspect was arrested in connection to the fireworks seized at the home, police said.

"Some of the fireworks were being stored in our Bomb Squad trailer as a precautionary measure," the LAPD tweeted. "Unknown at this time what caused an explosion."

The Los Angeles Fire Department wrote that nine LAPD officers and one ATF officer sustained minor injuries. At least six people were also transported to an area hospital, including three who were seriously injured.

The department added that several homes and a building were impacted by the blast.

"There are PIOs at scene and this is an ongoing situation in which the area will be impacted for hours due to evacuations, rendering the location safe, and investigation," the LAPD added. "Updates will be provided as they become available."

FOX 11 reported that investigators and bomb squad officials responded to the home earlier in the day after receiving a tip from a community member. A forklift was seen carrying dozens of boxes out of the house, images showed.

The suspect, identified as Arturo Cejas III, was arrested on suspicion of possessing fireworks and destructive devices, as well as suspicion of child endangerment – because two children were found at the home, police said, according to Los Angeles's KABC-TV.

The explosion in Los Angeles comes just days before the Fourth of July weekend.

On Wednesday, the city hosted its first fireworks buyback program aimed at reducing illegal fireworks during the upcoming weekend, FOX 11 reported.

"The LAPD supports this event and asks people to be safe, help prevent fires during a dry & bad fire season," the department tweeted on Tuesday evening. "Let's please be considerate of our neighbors, veterans with PTSD, and pets. Turn in your illegal fireworks & receive a free gift."

Mayor Eric Garcetti early Thursday said he directed the LAPD to conduct a full investigation into the incident.

"Illegal fireworks pose a great danger and can cost lives," he said in a statement. "We will prosecute those who use or possess them to the fullest extent of the law."

