Los Angeles family services counsellor beaten to death by seven teenagers, say police

James Crump
&lt;p&gt;Wayfinder Family Services in Los Angeles, California, where the alleged crime took place&lt;/p&gt;

((Google Maps))

A 25-year-old counsellor in Los Angeles has died after allegedly being attacked by seven teenagers over the weekend.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to Wayfinder Family Services in Los Angeles, California, at around 9.50pm on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the centre on Saturday, they found employee David Mcknight-Hillman suffering from apparent blunt force trauma injuries, according to Deputy Joana Warren of the sheriff’s department.

The deputy said that Mr Mcknight-Hillman, who was responsible for “the day-to-day care of the residents” at the centre – a non-profit organisation that provides support services to children and adults – was taken to a local hospital, but died later that night.

Authorities said over the weekend that Mr Mcknight-Hillman was assaulted by seven people on Saturday evening, when he intervened to break up a fight.

Of the seven people who allegedly attacked Mr Mcknight-Hillman, five of them were juveniles, while two of them were 18-years-old.

Six of the suspects, including the two 18-year-olds, were arrested over the weekend and booked on suspsicion of murder. One of the juveniles has not yet been found by authorities.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

The authorities are continuing the investigation, and have asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

